News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nautilus, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Monday, February 25, 2019

02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on February 25, 2019, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, February 25, 2019. It will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events and will be archived online within one hour after completion of the call. In addition, listeners may call (800) 289-0438 in North America and international listeners may call (323) 794-2423. Participants from the Company will include Bruce M. Cazenave, Chief Executive Officer and Sid Nayar, Chief Financial Officer.

A telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, February 25, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. ET, March 11, 2019. Participants can dial (844) 512-2921 in North America and international participants can dial (412) 317-6671 to hear the playback. The passcode for the playback is 3163221.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels, as well as in commercial channels with Octane Fitness® products. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.


© Business Wire 2019
