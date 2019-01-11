Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nautilus Marine Services PLC    GED   GB0031461949

NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES PLC (GED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:17:19 am
4.2 GBp   +9.09%
2013GLOBAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PLC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nautilus Marine Services : Notice of Conversion of Convertible Loan Note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 03:39am EST
RNS Number : 8165M
Nautilus Marine Services PLC
11 January 2019

11 January 2019

NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES PLC

("Nautilus" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (AIM: NAUT), announces that on 10 January 2019, the Company received notice from McLarty Capital Partners ("McLarty") to convert the US$7,640,000 Convertible A Loan Notes (as defined and described in the Company's AIM Admission Document published on 16 January 2017) into 12,524,590 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 50 pence per Ordinary Share at a fixed exchange rate of GBP1/US$1.22 (the "Conversion").

As a result of the proposed Conversion, McLarty will hold 12,524,590 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 25.75 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Conversion.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange of 12,524,590 Ordinary Shares in respect of the Conversion, which will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), and it is expected that Admission will occur on or around 16 January 2019.

Following Admission the Company will have 48,636,777 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 48,636,777. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the AIM Admission Document of 16 January 2017 unless the context requires otherwise.

Enquiries:

Nautilus Marine Services PLC

nautilusirinfo@nmsplc.com
www.nautilusmarineplc.com

finnCap Ltd

Christopher Raggett/ Kate Bannatyne

020 7220 0500

Yellow Jersey

Tim Thompson/ Henry Wilkinson

+44 (0) 7710 718 649

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOELBLLFKFFEBBQ

Disclaimer

Nautilus Marine Services plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 08:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES P
03:39aNAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Notice of Conversion of Convertible Loan Note
PU
2018NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Amendment of everest hill note receivable
PU
2018NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Result of AGM
PU
2018NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Posting of AGM Notice
PU
2018NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2017NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
2017GLOBAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Completion of Transactions & Change of Name
PU
2017GLOBAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Result of General Meeting
PU
2017GLOBAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Completion of Foreclosure Process
PU
More news
Chart NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Nautilus Marine Services PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Payne Managing Director
Mikel Dean Faulkner Executive Chairman
Sarah B. Gasch Finance Director
David Patrick Quint Non-Executive Director
Alan Brodie Henderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAUTILUS MARINE SERVICES PLC0.00%2
SCHLUMBERGER NV14.30%57 109
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.14%26 281
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.77%23 979
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO11.91%10 876
TECHNIPFMC17.06%10 325
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.