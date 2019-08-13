Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nautilus Minerals Inc.    NUS   CA6390971043

NAUTILUS MINERALS INC.

(NUS)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nautilus Obtains Court Approval of Plan of Compromise and Arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Nautilus Minerals Inc. (OTC: NUSMF) (the "Company" or "Nautilus") advises that today the Company and substantially all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the "Petitioners"), obtained an order (the "Sanction Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"): (i) sanctioning and approving the plan of compromise and arrangement (the "Plan") among certain of the Company's subsidiaries (the "Nautilus Restructuring Entities") and their unsecured creditors (the "Affected Creditors"); (ii) authorizing the Nautilus Restructuring Entities to take all actions necessary to implement the Plan; and (iii) authorizing PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (the "Monitor"), in its capacity as monitor of the Petitioners, to do all things required to facilitate the implementation of the Plan and the completion of the transactions related to the Plan.

If the conditions precedent to the Plan are met or waived, then, upon completion and implementation of the acquisition agreement between the Company and Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd. ("DSMF") (the "Acquisition Agreement") and the Plan: (i) the Company will have effectively no assets, and, as contemplated by the Plan, will be liquidated; and (ii) the Nautilus Restructuring Entities will be discharged and released from their proceedings under the CCAA.

Copies of the Sanction Order, the Plan, the Acquisition Agreement and all other materials relevant to the Plan and its implementation can be found on the Monitor's website at: www.pwc.com/ca/nautilus-minerals.

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Email: investor@nautilusminerals.com
Tel: +61 7 3318 5555

Certain of the statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to potential restructuring transactions. Forward-looking information by its nature involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurances that the conditions precedent to the Plan and the Acquisition Agreement will be met, the Plan implemented, or the Acquisition Agreement completed. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Nautilus Minerals Inc.

Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits. Nautilus was granted the first mining lease for such deposits at the prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver. The Company has also been granted its environmental permit for this site.

Nautilus also holds highly prospective exploration acreage in the western Pacific (granted and under application), as well as in international waters in the Central Pacific.

A Canadian registered company, Nautilus is a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Its corporate office is in Brisbane, Australia. Its major shareholders include MB Holding Company LLC, an Oman based group with interests in mining, oil & gas, which holds a 29.3% interest and Metalloinvest, the largest iron ore producer in Europe and the CIS, which has a 18.5% holding (each on a non-diluted basis, excluding loan shares outstanding under the Company’s share loan plan).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46912


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAUTILUS MINERALS INC.
06:40pNautilus Obtains Court Approval of Plan of Compromise and Arrangement
NE
08/12Nautilus Obtains Creditor Approval of Plan of Compromise and Arrangement
NE
07/29Nautilus Obtains Court Approval to Convene Meeting of Creditors to Vote on Pl..
NE
04/03NAUTILUS MINERALS : change in directors and officers
PU
04/03NAUTILUS MINERALS : Change in directors and officers
AQ
03/28NAUTILUS MINERALS : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
02/28NAUTILUS MINERALS : Seabed mining project in PNG moves to sell assets
AQ
02/27Belgian fast-moving 'caterpillar' in deep sea copper, cobalt race
RE
02/25NAUTILUS MINERALS : files for relief under the CCAA and receives additional loan..
AQ
02/23NAUTILUS MINERALS : files for relief under the Companies Creditors Arrangement A..
AQ
More news
Chart NAUTILUS MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nautilus Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John McCoach Chief Executive Director & Executive Officer
Tariq Al-Barwani Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Knott Chief Operating Officer
Glenn Withers Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Mohammed bin Ali Al-Barwani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC.0.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD8.94%119 445
BHP GROUP PLC8.83%119 445
RIO TINTO PLC8.32%82 495
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.75%82 495
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.98%30 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group