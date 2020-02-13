Navamedic ASA: Q4 2019 financial results

Oslo, 13 February 2020 - Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) delivered strong growth in the core product categories Obesity and Medical Nutrition in parallel to reaching several key strategic milestones in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company reported revenues of NOK 47.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, negatively affected by supply issues related to Imdur®. The company's EBITDA came in at negative NOK 8.0 million, mainly due to costs related to the completed demerger and separate listing of Observe Medical ASA. 'In the quarter, we have focused on executing on our growth strategy of building a pure-play pharma company, in parallel to completing the demerger and separate listing of Observe Medical. We continued to strengthen the core by securing continued growth of existing products such as Mysimba and key products in our Medical Nutrition product category. In addition, we expanded the geographical footprint of Alflorex, which was launched in Denmark in the quarter and is planned for launch in the Netherlands in 2H 2020. We have also run strategically important acquisitions of rights to a series of antibiotics in the Nordics, and a cough and cold product,' says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic. Securing and increasing the value through ownership to products and brands and M&A are both key to the company's growth strategy. In line with this, Navamedic has acquired marketing and distribution rights in Norway and Sweden for a new cough and cold product with launch planned for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has also signed a term sheet to acquire marketing authorizations for a series of antibiotics for hospital use in the Nordics, planned to close by 30 June 2020. 'Building on the milestones reached in 2019, we will continue leveraging our highly scalable marketing platform to strengthen the core through a continued push for growth in our existing portfolio, and through launch of new products in the Nordics and new geographies, with Benelux as a key priority. We will continue to secure and increase value through ownership of products and brands and see exciting opportunities for in-organic growth in the market. Our ambition is to accelerate growth to become a leading pharma company in the Nordics,' says Gamborg Andreassen. Navamedic ASA's fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial figures include the previous Medtech division (now demerged and separately listed as Observe Medical ASA) as of 1 November 2019. Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were NOK 47.3 million (51.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018). The gross margin was 29.7% (32.1%), while the EBITDA was negative NOK 8.0 million (2.6). In full-year 2019, revenues increased to NOK 188.8 million (183.9), while EBITDA came in at negative NOK 6.5 million (8.5). In the fourth quarter 2019, the company experienced supply issues related to Imdur®, but ordinary sales will be re-established in the first quarter of 2020. Navamedic is hosting a presentation of the fourth quarter 2019 financial results at Felix Konferansesenter, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Thursday 13 February. The presentation will start at 08.30 and will be webcasted live on www.navamedic.com. EBITDA and other alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and reconciled to the IFRS financial statements as a part of the APM section of the attached quarterly presentation on slide 22. For further information, please contact: Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com Navamedic ASA is a preferred, full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

