06/04/2020 – CYL: New gold zone discovery at Tandarra Gold Project

6 APRIL 2020
NEW GOLD ZONE DISCOVERY AT TANDARRA GOLD PROJECT AND
TOMORROW - MACNAUGHTAN STRUCTURE EXTENDED
-
New zone of gold mineralisation discovered (Lawry Zone), 500 metres east of Tomorrow Trend
-
Lawry Zone open to north, south and at depth
-
Gold mineralisation on the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends extended south by up to 1.2 kilometres
-
Highlight results include:
-
-
31.0 metres @ 1.2g/t Au from 56 metres in drill hole 378, (including 1.0 metre @ 10.2g/t Au at rock refusal) (Lawry zone)
-
2.0 metres @ 1.7g/t Au from 91 metres in drill hole 376 (Lawry Zone)
-
3.0 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 78 metres in drill hole 458 (Tomorrow Zone)
-
3.0 metres @ 5.3g/t Au from 102 metres in drill hole 444 (Macnaughtan zone)
-
Programs of infill air core and confirmatory reverse circulation drilling are planned
____________________________________________________________________________________
Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) (ASX:CYL) and Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre) (ASX:NML) are pleased to announce the results of initial air core reconnaissance drilling testing the extensions of gold- mineralised trends towards the southern and northern boundaries of the project tenement Retention Licence (RL) 006660 (Figures 1 and 2).
RL006660 is owned in joint venture by Catalyst (51%) and Navarre (49%). Catalyst is manager of the joint venture.
The Tandarra Gold Project is situated along the Whitelaw Fault, about 40 kilometres north of Bendigo (Figure 1). The Whitelaw Fault is considered to be the major structural control of gold mineralisation at Bendigo, extending northwards to the Murray River, concealed beneath a blanket of younger, post- mineralisation sediments of the Murray Basin (Figure 1). The new zones of gold mineralisation discovered at Tandarra occur in a structural zone of folds and faults which are interpreted to intersect the Whitelaw Fault at depth (Figures 2 and 3).
RECONNAISSANCE AIR CORE DRILLING PROGRAMS
Drilling programs were undertaken beyond the limits of previous exploration to trace the gold- mineralised structural zones towards the southern and northern limits of the tenement (Figures 2 and 3).
SOUTHERN EXTENSION
86 angled air core (AC) drill holes, for a total of 9,956 metres, spaced 50 metres (E-W) along traverses spaced at approximately 200 metres (N-S) were drilled across the projection of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan gold trends. Drilling was more closely spaced (25-30 metres) immediately south of the Tomorrow zone (Figures 2 and 3).
-
NEWLY DISCOVERED LAWRY ZONE
Approximately 750 metres south-east of the southern end of the Tomorrow Zone, assays reveal a new zone of gold mineralisation (the Lawry Zone) on each of two traverses, 200 metres apart, which test the mineralised trend (Figure 3). The mineralisation is highlighted by a wide zone of quartz-hosted gold mineralisation in air-core hole, ACT378 which terminated, at refusal, in massive impenetrable quartz grading 10.2g/t Au.
The absence of drilling to the north and sparse drilling south leaves the mineralisation open in both directions. The structural relationship of this newly outlined mineralisation to the southern end of the Tomorrow Zone mineralisation is as yet uncertain but the success follows the targeting of reconnaissance drilling on the down-plunge extension of structures interpreted from Tomorrow Zone drilling completed in 2019.
Key intersections recorded in the Lawry Zone are as follows:
-
-
31.0 metres @ 1.24g/t Au (including 5.0 metres @ 2.40g/t Au and 1 metre @ 10.15g/t Au) from 56 metres in ACT378
-
2.0 metres @ 1.68g/t Au from 91 metres in ACT376
-
1.0 metres @ 1.45g/t Au from 71 metres in ACT381
-
TOMORROW ZONE EXTENSION
Five hundred metres to the west of the new discovery, gold mineralisation on several traverses potentially comprises a 1,200 metre long southern extension of the Tomorrow Zone (Figure 3). This mineralisation aligns with the new body of shallow mineralisation reported to ASX on 1 July 2019 and shown in the longitudinal projection (Figure 4).
Key intersections recorded in the Tomorrow Zone extension are as follows:
-
-
2.0 metres @ 1.84g/t Au from 125m and 2.0 metres @ 1.49/t Au from 69 metres in ACT373
-
3.0 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 78 metres in ACT458
-
MACNAUGHTAN ZONE EXTENSION
A further 200 metres to the west abundant quartz veining and Au-As assays clearly demonstrate the southerly extension by 400 metres of Macnaughtan mineralised zone, also remaining open to the south (Figure 3).
Key intersections recorded in the Macnaughtan extension zone:
-
3.0 metres @ 5.25g/t Au from 102 metres in ACT444
-
3.0 metres @ 2.78g/t Au from 96 metres in ACT446
Follow up drilling is proposed for each of these three zones of mineralisation identified in the current program by drilling at reconnaissance scale.
Further delineation of mineralisation to the south was prevented in all zones by the existence of a deep valley in the basement which crosses the line of structure, resulting in the thickness of cover sediments exceeding the depth capacity of the air core drilling method (Figure 3).
The reported gold values are the result of ICPMS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy) analysis of aqua regia-leached 25gm samples. Confirmatory assays of larger samples (cyanide extractable gold in 2 kg samples) will be analysed in due course. Historically, these higher-reliability analyses have confirmed ICPMS values in Tandarra drill samples.
NORTHERN EXTENSION
A similar reconnaissance program, with traverses of AC drill holes approximately 1 kilometre apart (25 holes, 2,953 metres, over approximately 7 kilometres of strike) was undertaken between the northern end of Tomorrow-Macnaughtan gold zones and a previously reported significant intersection (ACT221) in the extreme north of the lease (Figure 2).
Anomalous arsenic values (>50 parts per million) were frequently observed in drill holes along the Tomorrow-Macnaughtan trend on each traverse, as shown in Figure 2, indicating continued prospectivity for gold mineralisation, considering the association between gold and arsenic in better- mineralised areas.
Prospectivity is confirmed by the most significant result along this line - the previously reported result from drill hole ACT 221, reported to ASX on 29 July 2015, as follows:
-
2.0 metres @ 33.1g/t Au from 129 metres in ACT221
The result is supported in the current program by a traverse 500 metres to the south, containing a recognisable anomaly:
-
3.0 metres @ 0.2g/t Au from 99 metres in ACT384
Having regard to the wide spacing between traverses it is considered that this 7 kilometre zone warrants follow up AC drilling, albeit with a lower priority than the mineralisation outlined in the south.
Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated: "The discovery of high grade gold in a third mineralised structure and the demonstration of gold mineralisation in multiple zones over previously un-drilled strike lengths of more than 200 metres, remaining open to the south is a highly encouraging outcome from this first-pass program."
Full location data on the AC drill programs are shown in Appendix 1, on Tables 1 and 3 and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in Appendix 1 Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Tables 2 and 4 of Appendix 1
Next steps
Planning for follow-up phases of AC and RC drilling is underway, potentially to be undertaken during the coming quarter, subject to weather conditions through the autumn and any health and safety considerations and government restrictions arising from the COVID-19 global epidemic.
- ENDS -
Authorised for release by the Boards of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited and Navarre Minerals Limited.
JORC Reporting of Historic Exploration Results
Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Tandarra Gold Project, it has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The results had been publicly reported by Leviathan Resources Pty Ltd (ASX code LVR) (December 2004 to January 2007), Perseverance Corporation Limited (ASX code PSV) (January 2008 to March 2011) and Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX code NML) (March 2011 to September 2014) in numerous announcements during the stated periods under the JORC 2004 Code. Catalyst has limited knowledge on how the data was collected but has had to make assumptions based on the available historic data generated by these companies.
Full location data on the Tandarra drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition were included in Catalyst's ASX announcements dated 1 September 2014, quarterly report dated 31 July 2014 and 29 July 2015.
Competent person's statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Figure 1: Whitelaw Belt showing the location of Tandarra Project RL006660 and
other Catalyst tenements in North Central Victoria
Figure 2: RL006660 Tandarra showing Tomorrow & Macnaughtan Zones, AC drill holes completed in
northern and southern drill programs here reported, and results of the northern program
Figure 3: Drill plan for the southern AC program, showing results, main gold intersections
interpolated gold trends and depth to basement
Figure 4: Longitudinal projection of the Tomorrow Gold Zone showing intersections and location of 2019 air core, RC and diamond drill holes (blue highlight) and intersections and locations of the northernmost 2020 air core drill holes from the southern program (orange highlight)
APPENDIX 1: AIR CORE DRILLING DATA TOMORROW - MACNAUGHTAN - LAWRY SOUTH AND NORTH PROSPECTS
Table 1: Tomorrow - Macnaughtan - South & Lawry Drill Hole Locations
|
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
|
Total
|
|
Mag
|
Hole
|
(GDA)
|
(GDA)
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
ACT357
|
247360
|
5971050
|
105
|
123
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT358
|
247410
|
5971050
|
105
|
45
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT359
|
247562
|
5970648
|
105
|
105
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT360
|
247760
|
5970457
|
105
|
92
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT361
|
247805
|
5970250
|
105
|
135
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT362
|
247460
|
5970862
|
105
|
100
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT363
|
248035
|
5970250
|
105
|
120
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT364
|
247460
|
5971244
|
105
|
127
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT365
|
247510
|
5971050
|
105
|
146
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT366
|
247510
|
5970860
|
105
|
130
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT367
|
247560
|
5970860
|
105
|
111
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT368
|
247966
|
5970050
|
105
|
129
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT369
|
247657
|
5970455
|
105
|
140
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT370
|
247610
|
5970860
|
105
|
120
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT371
|
247310
|
5971050
|
105
|
150
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT372
|
247660
|
5971050
|
105
|
107
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT373
|
247410
|
5970860
|
105
|
141
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT374
|
247710
|
5971050
|
105
|
130
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT375
|
247557
|
5971049
|
105
|
114
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT376
|
247760
|
5971050
|
105
|
145
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT377
|
247612
|
5971050
|
105
|
114
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT378
|
247859
|
5971050
|
105
|
87
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT379
|
247758
|
5970863
|
105
|
150
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT380
|
247810
|
5970865
|
105
|
150
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT381
|
247868
|
5970870
|
105
|
72
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT382
|
247970
|
5970869
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT383
|
247360
|
5970859
|
105
|
144
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT385
|
247810
|
5971050
|
105
|
123
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT387
|
247260
|
5971050
|
105
|
127
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT389
|
247210
|
5971050
|
105
|
97
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT390
|
247260
|
5970860
|
105
|
112
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT393
|
247310
|
5970860
|
105
|
115
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT395
|
247660
|
5970860
|
105
|
27
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT396
|
247661
|
5970650
|
105
|
117
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT397
|
247710
|
5970863
|
105
|
66
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT398
|
247710
|
5970650
|
105
|
120
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT399
|
247710
|
5970450
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT400
|
247466
|
5971338
|
105
|
143
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT401
|
247496
|
5971388
|
105
|
150
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT402
|
247526
|
5971338
|
105
|
127
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT403
|
247279
|
5971808
|
105
|
132
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT404
|
247369
|
5971808
|
105
|
117
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT405
|
247404
|
5971714
|
105
|
105
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT413
|
247374
|
5971714
|
105
|
105
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT415
|
247344
|
5971714
|
105
|
96
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT417
|
247449
|
5971620
|
105
|
72
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT419
|
247359
|
5971620
|
105
|
124
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT421
|
247389
|
5971620
|
105
|
148
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT423
|
247419
|
5971620
|
105
|
135
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT425
|
247397
|
5971526
|
105
|
135
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT427
|
247427
|
5971526
|
105
|
138
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT428
|
247457
|
5971526
|
105
|
129
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT429
|
247487
|
5971526
|
105
|
150
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT430
|
247431
|
5971432
|
105
|
92
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT431
|
247461
|
5971432
|
105
|
111
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT437
|
247610
|
5970650
|
105
|
123
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT438
|
247980
|
5971050
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT439
|
247490
|
5971432
|
105
|
138
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT440
|
248030
|
5971050
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT441
|
248016
|
5970860
|
105
|
105
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT442
|
247110
|
5971049
|
105
|
72
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT443
|
247521
|
5971432
|
105
|
121
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT444
|
247160
|
5971050
|
105
|
123
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT445
|
247253
|
5971809
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT446
|
247210
|
5970860
|
105
|
119
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT447
|
247294
|
5971808
|
105
|
54
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT448
|
248050
|
5970860
|
105
|
69
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT449
|
247299
|
5971714
|
105
|
124
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT450
|
247995
|
5970645
|
105
|
116
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT451
|
247342
|
5971807
|
105
|
139
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT452
|
247957
|
5970645
|
105
|
66
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT453
|
247372
|
5971526
|
105
|
96
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT454
|
247608
|
5970455
|
105
|
131
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT455
|
247346
|
5971525
|
105
|
125
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT456
|
247461
|
5970646
|
105
|
120
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT457
|
247333
|
5971617
|
105
|
138
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT458
|
247457
|
5970635
|
105
|
126
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT459
|
247308
|
5971810
|
105
|
126
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT460
|
247512
|
5970649
|
105
|
125
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT461
|
247287
|
5971718
|
105
|
141
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT462
|
247710
|
5970250
|
105
|
93
|
-70
|
261
Table 2: Tomorrow South Assay Results - Maximum downhole gold (ppm)
|
Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au-TL43
|
Gold Zone
|
ACT357
|
68
|
70
|
2
|
*1.3
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT358
|
39
|
42
|
3
|
0.007
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT359
|
84
|
87
|
3
|
0.011
|
|
ACT360
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT361
|
125
|
126
|
1
|
*0.013
|
|
ACT362
|
63
|
64
|
1
|
*0.01
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT363
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT364
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
*0.032
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT365
|
42
|
45
|
3
|
0.01
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT366
|
72
|
75
|
3
|
0.033
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT367
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.008
|
|
ACT368
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT369
|
114
|
117
|
3
|
*1.16
|
|
ACT370
|
108
|
111
|
3
|
0.01
|
|
ACT371
|
114
|
117
|
3
|
0.018
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT372
|
105
|
107
|
2
|
0.006
|
|
ACT373
|
69
|
71
|
2
|
*1.49
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT373
|
88
|
89
|
1
|
*0.758
|
|
ACT373
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
*1.19
|
|
ACT373
|
125
|
127
|
2
|
*1.84
|
|
ACT373
|
133
|
134
|
1
|
*1.26
|
|
ACT374
|
120
|
123
|
3
|
0.009
|
|
ACT375
|
102
|
105
|
3
|
*0.012
|
|
ACT376
|
91
|
93
|
2
|
*1.68
|
Lawry
|
ACT377
|
64
|
65
|
1
|
*0.012
|
|
ACT378
|
56
|
87
|
31
|
*1.24
|
Lawry
|
including
|
60
|
61
|
1
|
*2.49
|
Lawry
|
including
|
65
|
70
|
5
|
*2.48
|
Lawry
|
including
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
*2.62
|
Lawry
|
including
|
86
|
87
|
1
|
*10.15
|
Lawry
|
ACT379
|
84
|
87
|
3
|
0.257
|
|
ACT380
|
69
|
70
|
1
|
*0.273
|
|
ACT381
|
71
|
72
|
1
|
*1.45
|
Lawry
|
ACT382
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
0.029
|
Lawry
|
ACT383
|
143
|
144
|
1
|
*0.398
|
|
ACT385
|
69
|
75
|
6
|
0.65
|
Lawry
|
ACT387
|
105
|
108
|
3
|
0.015
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT389
|
93
|
96
|
3
|
0.878
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT390
|
108
|
111
|
3
|
0.069
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT393
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
*0.031
|
|
ACT395
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT396
|
96
|
99
|
3
|
0.027
|
|
ACT397
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT398
|
68
|
69
|
1
|
*0.256
|
|
ACT399
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT400
|
87
|
90
|
3
|
0.023
|
|
ACT401
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.036
|
|
ACT402
|
108
|
111
|
3
|
0.065
|
|
ACT403
|
45
|
48
|
3
|
1.55
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT404
|
87
|
90
|
3
|
0.012
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT405
|
57
|
60
|
3
|
0.104
|
|
ACT413
|
69
|
72
|
3
|
0.05
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT415
|
56
|
57
|
1
|
2.87
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT417
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT419
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.054
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT421
|
108
|
111
|
3
|
0.058
|
|
ACT423
|
83
|
84
|
1
|
0.055
|
|
ACT425
|
81
|
84
|
3
|
0.386
|
|
ACT427
|
69
|
72
|
3
|
0.118
|
|
ACT428
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.084
|
|
ACT429
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.059
|
|
ACT430
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
0.092
|
|
ACT431
|
54
|
57
|
3
|
0.015
|
|
ACT437
|
48
|
51
|
3
|
0.006
|
|
ACT438
|
102
|
105
|
3
|
0.016
|
|
ACT439
|
54
|
57
|
3
|
0.058
|
|
ACT440
|
63
|
66
|
3
|
0.02
|
|
ACT441
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
0.022
|
|
ACT442
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT443
|
105
|
108
|
3
|
0.024
|
|
ACT444
|
102
|
105
|
3
|
5.25
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT445
|
63
|
66
|
3
|
0.04
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT446
|
96
|
99
|
3
|
2.78
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT446
|
108
|
111
|
3
|
1.3
|
Macnaughtan
|
ACT447
|
51
|
54
|
3
|
0.007
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT448
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT449
|
51
|
54
|
3
|
0.527
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT450
|
96
|
99
|
3
|
0.127
|
Lawry
|
ACT451
|
54
|
57
|
3
|
0.039
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT452
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
|
ACT453
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.092
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT454
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.009
|
|
ACT455
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.164
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT456
|
84
|
87
|
3
|
0.074
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT457
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.671
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT458
|
78
|
81
|
3
|
2.1
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT459
|
63
|
66
|
3
|
0.053
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT460
|
93
|
96
|
3
|
0.046
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT461
|
60
|
63
|
3
|
0.918
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT461
|
72
|
81
|
9
|
0.41
|
Tomorrow
|
ACT462
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
(*one-metre uncomposited samples, otherwise 3m composites)
(Holes to which no zone is allocated either failed to reach basement or are positioned between zones)
Table 3: Tomorrow North Drill Hole Locations
ACT384
|
245701
|
5980237
|
105
|
135
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT386
|
246102
|
5980239
|
105
|
93
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT388
|
246020
|
5980235
|
105
|
156
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT391
|
245900
|
5980238
|
105
|
150
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT392
|
245798
|
5980230
|
105
|
144
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT394
|
245947
|
5978718
|
105
|
153
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT406
|
246048
|
5978717
|
105
|
129
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT407
|
245893
|
5977565
|
105
|
102
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT408
|
245990
|
5977565
|
105
|
99
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT409
|
246092
|
5977570
|
105
|
144
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT410
|
246190
|
5977573
|
105
|
114
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT411
|
246293
|
5977575
|
105
|
126
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT412
|
245803
|
5977565
|
105
|
108
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT414
|
245695
|
5977590
|
105
|
123
|
-90
|
0
|
ACT416
|
246563
|
5975448
|
105
|
120
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT418
|
246647
|
5975451
|
105
|
111
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT420
|
246750
|
5975448
|
105
|
114
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT422
|
246851
|
5975449
|
105
|
105
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT424
|
245850
|
5974895
|
105
|
108
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT426
|
245949
|
5974898
|
105
|
126
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT432
|
246051
|
5974897
|
105
|
96
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT433
|
246150
|
5974930
|
105
|
118
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT434
|
246249
|
5974905
|
105
|
117
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT435
|
246358
|
5974910
|
105
|
93
|
-70
|
261
|
ACT436
|
246049
|
5974849
|
105
|
69
|
-70
|
261
Table 4: Tomorrow North Assay Results (three-metre composited samples)
ACT384
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.244
|
ACT386
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
ACT388
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
0.111
|
ACT391
|
141
|
144
|
3
|
0.003
|
ACT392
|
141
|
144
|
3
|
0.048
|
ACT394
|
141
|
144
|
3
|
0.003
|
ACT396
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
ACT406
|
Assay in prog
|
|
|
|
ACT407
|
Assay in prog
|
|
|
|
ACT408
|
Assay in prog
|
|
|
|
ACT409
|
141
|
144
|
3
|
0.022
|
ACT410
|
93
|
96
|
3
|
0.004
|
ACT411
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.007
|
ACT412
|
99
|
102
|
3
|
0.093
|
ACT414
|
90
|
93
|
3
|
0.008
|
ACT416
|
84
|
87
|
3
|
0.015
|
ACT418
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
0.002
|
ACT420
|
102
|
105
|
3
|
0.032
|
ACT422
|
75
|
78
|
3
|
0.024
|
ACT424
|
77
|
78
|
1
|
0.069
|
ACT426
|
90
|
93
|
3
|
0.08
|
ACT432
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
ACT433
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
0.015
|
ACT434
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
0.011
|
ACT435
|
57
|
60
|
3
|
0.004
|
ACT436
|
Abandoned
|
|
|
|
JORC 2012 Edition, Table 1 Checklist: Aircore Drilling
|
|
|
Aircore Sampling Techniques
|
|
and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
|
Explanation
|
•
|
Sampling techniques
|
• Samples collected at cyclone at one-metre intervals
|
|
|
• Cover sequence samples collected nominally from 6m above
|
|
|
basement in individual numbered plastic bags ; basement
|
|
|
material samples collected in individual numbered plastic bags;
|
|
|
chip trays collected by hand from cyclone and bags at 1m
|
|
|
intervals for full length of hole (uncomposited)
|
|
|
• Assay laboratory samples collected by hand from bags into
|
|
|
calico sample bags to a mass of <3kg (composited to three-
|
|
|
metre intervals corresponding with drill rods).
|
|
|
• Cover sequence is understood to potentially contain alluvial
|
|
|
gold immediately above the basement, and thus such cover
|
|
|
samples are submitted for assay.
|
•
|
Drilling techniques
|
• Three-inch diameter AC blade drill bit; three-metre RC drill
|
|
|
rods; truck-mounted drill rig; 300psi 700cfm compressor and
|
|
|
350psi 1100cfm auxiliary compressor
|
|
|
• All holes are uncased
|
|
|
• Penetration into basement to depth of bit refusal against quartz
|
|
|
or fresh rock.
|
•
|
Drill sample recovery
|
• AC drilling provides a high variability in sample recovery, due to
|
|
|
low pressures of equipment and common groundwater effects.
|
|
|
• Sample water content assessed by rig geologist as being
|
|
|
dry/moist/wet
|
|
|
• Calico bag masses recorded by commercial laboratory
|
|
|
• Geological control is maintained at the drill site at all times, to
|
|
|
ensure drilling and sampling standards maintained.
|
•
|
Logging
|
• Chip samples are geologically logged at 1m intervals for
|
|
|
lithology, alteration, quartz veining and to a standard
|
|
|
acceptable for subsequent interpretation for use in estimation.
|
|
|
• Logging aspects are qualitative with exception of quartz vein
|
|
|
content which is estimated semi-quantitatively
|
|
|
• All logged intervals represent entire one-metre sample
|
|
|
segregation intervals
|
• Sub-sampling techniques
|
• Three metre samples selected (composited) by hand-grab at
|
and sample preparation
|
drill site when materials were dry, moist, or wet.
|
|
• Samples dispatched to commercial laboratory (Catalyst have
|
|
used ALS Pty Ltd exclusively); samples dried and pulverised in
|
|
entirety, with 25g aliquot split for analysis (laboratory repeat
|
|
splits historically demonstrate acceptable reproducibility and
|
|
hence accuracy for this mineralisation)
|
|
• A Certified Reference Material (low-level gold standard) from
|
|
OREAS is inserted in the sample series for each drill hole,
|
|
resulting in a CRM density of >1:20.
|
|
• In addition to laboratory assays, 1-metre grab samples are
|
|
collected in plastic snap-lock bags from 0-6m downhole, and
|
|
from nominally 6m above the basement contact to the end of
|
|
the hole and assayed in-house using a portable Niton XRF
|
|
analyser. Arsenic in particular is used as a pathfinder to guide
|
|
ongoing exploration.
|
|
•
|
|
|
• Quality of assay data and
|
• Gold assay determined by ICPMS via aqua regia digestion with a
|
laboratory tests
|
1ppb lower limit of detection (ALS code Au-TL43). Experience
|
|
has shown this method to be applicable for fine grained gold
|
|
mineralisation due to near-complete digestion. There is a
|
|
technical constraint in that coarse-grained gold may not
|
|
completely enter solution resulting in conservative assay.
|
|
• Where the 3m composite samples are anomalous in Au and/or
|
|
As, 1-metre resamples are taken from the bulk cyclone bags
|
|
and re-submitted to ALS for Au by method AuTL-43 as above. If
|
|
the 1m resamples show high variance for gold against the 3m
|
|
composites, selected 1m lab pulps are re-assayed by bulk
|
|
cyanide leach to minimise any nugget effect.
|
• Verification of sampling
|
• Data management is done in-house and has been performed by
|
and assaying
|
an experienced individual and not by several individuals.
|
|
• There has been no verification of significant intersections by
|
|
independent or alternative company personnel.
|
|
• There has been no drill hole twinning to verify results.
|
|
• Drill hole sampling and geological data are logged onto paper in
|
|
preparation for database data entry.
|
|
• There have been no adjustments to data as provided by the
|
|
commercial assay laboratory.
|
• Location of data points
|
• Drill hole collars are surveyed by 12-channel GPS to MGA94
|
|
Zone 55 and AHD estimated from terrain model created from
|
|
publicly available land survey data
|
|
• Collar locations to within an estimated precision of 5m at worst.
|
|
• No drill holes were downhole surveyed, as such holes are
|
|
assumed to be angled at the specified dip and azimuth
|
•
|
Data spacing and
|
• Air core drilling was completed within open farmland providing
|
distribution
|
a) in the southern program, traverses generally 100-200m apart
|
|
|
with hole spacings from 25-50 metre centres on the traverse;
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
b) in the northern program, traverses 1-2 kilometre apart with
|
|
|
hole spacings at 100 metre centres along the traverse
|
|
|
• One-metre samples were composited to three-metre sub
|
|
|
samples for the purpose of submission to the laboratory. For
|
|
|
the purpose of reporting, assays have been aggregated to
|
|
|
reflect continuously sampled zones of significant anomalism for
|
|
|
gold.
|
• Orientation of data in
|
• Drill hole traverses are grid east-west. The lithology and
|
relation to geological
|
regional antiforms and fault structures strike approx. 330
|
structure
|
degrees, hence the drilling intersects the assumed strike of the
|
|
|
mineralisation about 30 degrees from orthogonal. Most holes
|
|
|
are angled 70 degrees to the grid west to achieve penetration
|
|
|
across the prospective eastern limbs and fold axes of the
|
|
|
anticlines but where spacings are wide or desired collar
|
|
|
positions unavailable due to farm infrastructure, some are
|
|
|
drilled vertically (details recorded in tables 1 and 3).
|
•
|
Sample security
|
• All samples are controlled by the responsible geologist and
|
|
|
stored in a secured facility prior to despatch to laboratory.
|
|
|
• Samples are plastic wrapped on pallets and transported directly
|
|
|
to laboratory by a commercial transportation contractor with
|
|
|
chain-of-custody protocols in place.
|
|
|
• Sample number receipt information from laboratory is cross-
|
|
|
referenced and rationalised against sample number dispatch
|
|
|
information.
|
•
|
Audits or reviews
|
• No processes or data used in developing the release of
|
|
|
exploration results have been subject to audit or review by non-
|
|
|
company personnel or contractors so as to reduce costs and
|
|
|
timelines for reporting. Catalyst Metals Limited currently
|
|
|
reserves this process for release of Mineral Resource and Ore
|
|
|
Reserve estimates.
|
Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
Criteria
|
Explanation
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure
|
• The Tandarra gold prospect is located within RL006660 (51% Catalyst
|
status
|
Metals Ltd and 49% Navarre Minerals Ltd situated 45 km north of
|
|
Bendigo
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
• Minor first-pass exploration drilling has been carried out by JV partner
|
|
Navarre Minerals prior to the Catalyst JV. This data is incorporated into
|
|
the JV database.
|
|
|
Geology
|
• The targets are hosted by NNW-striking Ordovician sediments considered
|
|
to be northern extensions of the Bendigo goldfield. The gold
|
|
mineralisation discovered below the cover in RL006660 at Tomorrow and
|
|
Macnaughtan Zones (Figures 2 and 3), occur in a structural zone of folds
|
|
and faults which parallel the Whitelaw Fault (Figure 2). The features
|
|
tested are extensions of known Au-As mineralised trends defined by
|
|
earlier exploration drilling.
|
|
|
Drill hole Information
|
• Appendix 1 Table 1 & 3: Collar location coordinates, downhole depths,
|
|
azimuths, declinations.
|
|
• Appendix 1, Tables 2 & 4: Downhole intervals of reported gold grades.
|
|
Holes without significant gold grades will be quantified with their
|
|
maximum downhole gold grades
|
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
• AC drill hole samples are composited to three metres in the first instance.
|
|
Subsequent resampling of anomalous composites is performed on a one-
|
|
metre sample interval basis.
|
|
• No top-cutting applied to assay data.
|
|
• Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.5g/t Au
|
|
(with internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less) and/or in excess
|
|
of 50ppm As.
|
|
• Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps.
|
|
• Holes without zones of significance are tabulated detailing the greatest
|
|
assay value achieved.
|
Relationship between mineralisation
|
• The dip of mineralisation is expected to be both east-dipping and west-
|
widths and intercept lengths
|
dipping as was the case in the Bendigo Goldfield and elsewhere at
|
|
Tandarra.
|
|
• The dip of mineralisation has not been definitively proven, and the true
|
|
width of mineralisation has not been resolved. As such, significant
|
|
mineralised intersections have been reported as downhole intervals.
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
• Figure 1 shows the position of the Tandarra Project.
|
|
|
Balanced reporting
|
• All drilling inclusive of holes which did not contain significant
|
|
intersections are included in Tables 2 & 4
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
• No other exploration results that have not previously been reported, are
|
|
material to this report.
|
Further work
|
• Further aircore drilling is warranted to infill and extend the gold zones
|
|
delineated at Tomorrow South, Macnaughtans, and the new Lawry zone
|
|
east of the Tomorrow trend. Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drilling
|
|
would follow to test the mineralisation at depth subject to ongoing
|
|
results.
