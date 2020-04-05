06/04/2020 – CYL: New gold zone discovery at Tandarra Gold Project 0 04/05/2020 | 07:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 6 APRIL 2020 NEW GOLD ZONE DISCOVERY AT TANDARRA GOLD PROJECT AND TOMORROW - MACNAUGHTAN STRUCTURE EXTENDED New zone of gold mineralisation discovered (Lawry Zone), 500 metres east of Tomorrow Trend

Lawry Zone open to north, south and at depth

Gold mineralisation on the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends extended south by up to 1.2 kilometres

Highlight results include:

31.0 metres @ 1.2g/t Au from 56 metres in drill hole 378, (including 1.0 metre @ 10.2g/t Au at rock refusal) (Lawry zone) 2.0 metres @ 1.7g/t Au from 91 metres in drill hole 376 (Lawry Zone) 3.0 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 78 metres in drill hole 458 (Tomorrow Zone) 3.0 metres @ 5.3g/t Au from 102 metres in drill hole 444 (Macnaughtan zone)

Programs of infill air core and confirmatory reverse circulation drilling are planned

____________________________________________________________________________________ Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) (ASX:CYL) and Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre) (ASX:NML) are pleased to announce the results of initial air core reconnaissance drilling testing the extensions of gold- mineralised trends towards the southern and northern boundaries of the project tenement Retention Licence (RL) 006660 (Figures 1 and 2). RL006660 is owned in joint venture by Catalyst (51%) and Navarre (49%). Catalyst is manager of the joint venture. The Tandarra Gold Project is situated along the Whitelaw Fault, about 40 kilometres north of Bendigo (Figure 1). The Whitelaw Fault is considered to be the major structural control of gold mineralisation at Bendigo, extending northwards to the Murray River, concealed beneath a blanket of younger, post- mineralisation sediments of the Murray Basin (Figure 1). The new zones of gold mineralisation discovered at Tandarra occur in a structural zone of folds and faults which are interpreted to intersect the Whitelaw Fault at depth (Figures 2 and 3). RECONNAISSANCE AIR CORE DRILLING PROGRAMS Drilling programs were undertaken beyond the limits of previous exploration to trace the gold- mineralised structural zones towards the southern and northern limits of the tenement (Figures 2 and 3). SOUTHERN EXTENSION 86 angled air core (AC) drill holes, for a total of 9,956 metres, spaced 50 metres (E-W) along traverses spaced at approximately 200 metres (N-S) were drilled across the projection of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan gold trends. Drilling was more closely spaced (25-30 metres) immediately south of the Tomorrow zone (Figures 2 and 3). 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910 Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423 Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426 www.catalystmetals.com.au ABN 54 118 912 495 NEWLY DISCOVERED LAWRY ZONE Approximately 750 metres south-east of the southern end of the Tomorrow Zone, assays reveal a new zone of gold mineralisation (the Lawry Zone) on each of two traverses, 200 metres apart, which test the mineralised trend (Figure 3). The mineralisation is highlighted by a wide zone of quartz-hosted gold mineralisation in air-core hole, ACT378 which terminated, at refusal, in massive impenetrable quartz grading 10.2g/t Au. The absence of drilling to the north and sparse drilling south leaves the mineralisation open in both directions. The structural relationship of this newly outlined mineralisation to the southern end of the Tomorrow Zone mineralisation is as yet uncertain but the success follows the targeting of reconnaissance drilling on the down-plunge extension of structures interpreted from Tomorrow Zone drilling completed in 2019. Key intersections recorded in the Lawry Zone are as follows: 31.0 metres @ 1.24g/t Au (including 5.0 metres @ 2.40g/t Au and 1 metre @ 10.15g/t Au) from 56 metres in ACT378 2.0 metres @ 1.68g/t Au from 91 metres in ACT376 1.0 metres @ 1.45g/t Au from 71 metres in ACT381

TOMORROW ZONE EXTENSION Five hundred metres to the west of the new discovery, gold mineralisation on several traverses potentially comprises a 1,200 metre long southern extension of the Tomorrow Zone (Figure 3). This mineralisation aligns with the new body of shallow mineralisation reported to ASX on 1 July 2019 and shown in the longitudinal projection (Figure 4). Key intersections recorded in the Tomorrow Zone extension are as follows: 2.0 metres @ 1.84g/t Au from 125m and 2.0 metres @ 1.49/t Au from 69 metres in ACT373 3.0 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 78 metres in ACT458

MACNAUGHTAN ZONE EXTENSION A further 200 metres to the west abundant quartz veining and Au-As assays clearly demonstrate the southerly extension by 400 metres of Macnaughtan mineralised zone, also remaining open to the south (Figure 3). Key intersections recorded in the Macnaughtan extension zone: 3.0 metres @ 5.25g/t Au from 102 metres in ACT444

3.0 metres @ 2.78g/t Au from 96 metres in ACT446 Follow up drilling is proposed for each of these three zones of mineralisation identified in the current program by drilling at reconnaissance scale. Further delineation of mineralisation to the south was prevented in all zones by the existence of a deep valley in the basement which crosses the line of structure, resulting in the thickness of cover sediments exceeding the depth capacity of the air core drilling method (Figure 3). The reported gold values are the result of ICPMS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy) analysis of aqua regia-leached 25gm samples. Confirmatory assays of larger samples (cyanide extractable gold in 2 kg samples) will be analysed in due course. Historically, these higher-reliability analyses have confirmed ICPMS values in Tandarra drill samples. NORTHERN EXTENSION A similar reconnaissance program, with traverses of AC drill holes approximately 1 kilometre apart (25 holes, 2,953 metres, over approximately 7 kilometres of strike) was undertaken between the northern end of Tomorrow-Macnaughtan gold zones and a previously reported significant intersection (ACT221) in the extreme north of the lease (Figure 2). Anomalous arsenic values (>50 parts per million) were frequently observed in drill holes along the Tomorrow-Macnaughtan trend on each traverse, as shown in Figure 2, indicating continued prospectivity for gold mineralisation, considering the association between gold and arsenic in better- mineralised areas. Prospectivity is confirmed by the most significant result along this line - the previously reported result from drill hole ACT 221, reported to ASX on 29 July 2015, as follows: 2.0 metres @ 33.1g/t Au from 129 metres in ACT221 The result is supported in the current program by a traverse 500 metres to the south, containing a recognisable anomaly: 3.0 metres @ 0.2g/t Au from 99 metres in ACT384 Having regard to the wide spacing between traverses it is considered that this 7 kilometre zone warrants follow up AC drilling, albeit with a lower priority than the mineralisation outlined in the south. Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated: "The discovery of high grade gold in a third mineralised structure and the demonstration of gold mineralisation in multiple zones over previously un-drilled strike lengths of more than 200 metres, remaining open to the south is a highly encouraging outcome from this first-pass program." Full location data on the AC drill programs are shown in Appendix 1, on Tables 1 and 3 and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in Appendix 1 Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Tables 2 and 4 of Appendix 1 Next steps Planning for follow-up phases of AC and RC drilling is underway, potentially to be undertaken during the coming quarter, subject to weather conditions through the autumn and any health and safety considerations and government restrictions arising from the COVID-19 global epidemic. - ENDS - Authorised for release by the Boards of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited and Navarre Minerals Limited. For further information contact: Catalyst Metals Limited Navarre Minerals Limited Bruce Kay Geoff McDermott Technical Director Managing Director Telephone: +61 400 613 180 +61 3 5358 8625 JORC Reporting of Historic Exploration Results Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Tandarra Gold Project, it has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The results had been publicly reported by Leviathan Resources Pty Ltd (ASX code LVR) (December 2004 to January 2007), Perseverance Corporation Limited (ASX code PSV) (January 2008 to March 2011) and Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX code NML) (March 2011 to September 2014) in numerous announcements during the stated periods under the JORC 2004 Code. Catalyst has limited knowledge on how the data was collected but has had to make assumptions based on the available historic data generated by these companies. Full location data on the Tandarra drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition were included in Catalyst's ASX announcements dated 1 September 2014, quarterly report dated 31 July 2014 and 29 July 2015. Competent person's statement The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Figure 1: Whitelaw Belt showing the location of Tandarra Project RL006660 and other Catalyst tenements in North Central Victoria Figure 2: RL006660 Tandarra showing Tomorrow & Macnaughtan Zones, AC drill holes completed in northern and southern drill programs here reported, and results of the northern program Figure 3: Drill plan for the southern AC program, showing results, main gold intersections interpolated gold trends and depth to basement Figure 4: Longitudinal projection of the Tomorrow Gold Zone showing intersections and location of 2019 air core, RC and diamond drill holes (blue highlight) and intersections and locations of the northernmost 2020 air core drill holes from the southern program (orange highlight) APPENDIX 1: AIR CORE DRILLING DATA TOMORROW - MACNAUGHTAN - LAWRY SOUTH AND NORTH PROSPECTS Table 1: Tomorrow - Macnaughtan - South & Lawry Drill Hole Locations Easting Northing Total Mag Hole (GDA) (GDA) RL Depth Dip Azimuth ACT357 247360 5971050 105 123 -70 261 ACT358 247410 5971050 105 45 -70 261 ACT359 247562 5970648 105 105 -70 261 ACT360 247760 5970457 105 92 -70 261 ACT361 247805 5970250 105 135 -90 0 ACT362 247460 5970862 105 100 -90 0 ACT363 248035 5970250 105 120 -70 261 ACT364 247460 5971244 105 127 -70 261 ACT365 247510 5971050 105 146 -70 261 ACT366 247510 5970860 105 130 -70 261 ACT367 247560 5970860 105 111 -70 261 ACT368 247966 5970050 105 129 -90 0 ACT369 247657 5970455 105 140 -70 261 ACT370 247610 5970860 105 120 -70 261 ACT371 247310 5971050 105 150 -70 261 ACT372 247660 5971050 105 107 -70 261 ACT373 247410 5970860 105 141 -70 261 ACT374 247710 5971050 105 130 -70 261 ACT375 247557 5971049 105 114 -70 261 ACT376 247760 5971050 105 145 -70 261 ACT377 247612 5971050 105 114 -70 261 ACT378 247859 5971050 105 87 -70 261 ACT379 247758 5970863 105 150 -70 261 ACT380 247810 5970865 105 150 -70 261 ACT381 247868 5970870 105 72 -70 261 ACT382 247970 5970869 105 108 -70 261 ACT383 247360 5970859 105 144 -70 261 ACT385 247810 5971050 105 123 -70 261 ACT387 247260 5971050 105 127 -70 261 ACT389 247210 5971050 105 97 -70 261 ACT390 247260 5970860 105 112 -70 261 ACT393 247310 5970860 105 115 -70 261 ACT395 247660 5970860 105 27 -70 261 ACT396 247661 5970650 105 117 -70 261 ACT397 247710 5970863 105 66 -70 261 ACT398 247710 5970650 105 120 -70 261 ACT399 247710 5970450 105 108 -70 261 ACT400 247466 5971338 105 143 -70 261 ACT401 247496 5971388 105 150 -70 261 Easting Northing Total Mag Hole (GDA) (GDA) RL Depth Dip Azimuth ACT402 247526 5971338 105 127 -70 261 ACT403 247279 5971808 105 132 -70 261 ACT404 247369 5971808 105 117 -70 261 ACT405 247404 5971714 105 105 -70 261 ACT413 247374 5971714 105 105 -70 261 ACT415 247344 5971714 105 96 -70 261 ACT417 247449 5971620 105 72 -70 261 ACT419 247359 5971620 105 124 -70 261 ACT421 247389 5971620 105 148 -70 261 ACT423 247419 5971620 105 135 -70 261 ACT425 247397 5971526 105 135 -70 261 ACT427 247427 5971526 105 138 -70 261 ACT428 247457 5971526 105 129 -70 261 ACT429 247487 5971526 105 150 -70 261 ACT430 247431 5971432 105 92 -70 261 ACT431 247461 5971432 105 111 -70 261 ACT437 247610 5970650 105 123 -70 261 ACT438 247980 5971050 105 108 -70 261 ACT439 247490 5971432 105 138 -70 261 ACT440 248030 5971050 105 108 -70 261 ACT441 248016 5970860 105 105 -70 261 ACT442 247110 5971049 105 72 -70 261 ACT443 247521 5971432 105 121 -70 261 ACT444 247160 5971050 105 123 -70 261 ACT445 247253 5971809 105 108 -70 261 ACT446 247210 5970860 105 119 -70 261 ACT447 247294 5971808 105 54 -90 0 ACT448 248050 5970860 105 69 -70 261 ACT449 247299 5971714 105 124 -90 0 ACT450 247995 5970645 105 116 -70 261 ACT451 247342 5971807 105 139 -70 261 ACT452 247957 5970645 105 66 -70 261 ACT453 247372 5971526 105 96 -70 261 ACT454 247608 5970455 105 131 -70 261 ACT455 247346 5971525 105 125 -70 261 ACT456 247461 5970646 105 120 -70 261 ACT457 247333 5971617 105 138 -70 261 ACT458 247457 5970635 105 126 -70 261 ACT459 247308 5971810 105 126 -70 261 ACT460 247512 5970649 105 125 -70 261 ACT461 247287 5971718 105 141 -70 261 ACT462 247710 5970250 105 93 -70 261 Table 2: Tomorrow South Assay Results - Maximum downhole gold (ppm) Hole From To Interval Au-TL43 Gold Zone ACT357 68 70 2 *1.3 Tomorrow ACT358 39 42 3 0.007 Tomorrow ACT359 84 87 3 0.011 ACT360 Abandoned ACT361 125 126 1 *0.013 ACT362 63 64 1 *0.01 Tomorrow ACT363 Abandoned ACT364 108 109 1 *0.032 Tomorrow ACT365 42 45 3 0.01 Tomorrow ACT366 72 75 3 0.033 Tomorrow ACT367 99 102 3 0.008 ACT368 Abandoned ACT369 114 117 3 *1.16 ACT370 108 111 3 0.01 ACT371 114 117 3 0.018 Macnaughtan ACT372 105 107 2 0.006 ACT373 69 71 2 *1.49 Tomorrow ACT373 88 89 1 *0.758 ACT373 99 100 1 *1.19 ACT373 125 127 2 *1.84 ACT373 133 134 1 *1.26 ACT374 120 123 3 0.009 ACT375 102 105 3 *0.012 ACT376 91 93 2 *1.68 Lawry ACT377 64 65 1 *0.012 ACT378 56 87 31 *1.24 Lawry including 60 61 1 *2.49 Lawry including 65 70 5 *2.48 Lawry including 75 76 1 *2.62 Lawry including 86 87 1 *10.15 Lawry ACT379 84 87 3 0.257 ACT380 69 70 1 *0.273 ACT381 71 72 1 *1.45 Lawry ACT382 66 69 3 0.029 Lawry ACT383 143 144 1 *0.398 ACT385 69 75 6 0.65 Lawry ACT387 105 108 3 0.015 Macnaughtan ACT389 93 96 3 0.878 Macnaughtan ACT390 108 111 3 0.069 Macnaughtan ACT393 67 68 1 *0.031 ACT395 Abandoned ACT396 96 99 3 0.027 ACT397 Abandoned Hole From To Interval Au-TL43 Gold Zone ACT398 68 69 1 *0.256 ACT399 Abandoned ACT400 87 90 3 0.023 ACT401 99 102 3 0.036 ACT402 108 111 3 0.065 ACT403 45 48 3 1.55 Tomorrow ACT404 87 90 3 0.012 Tomorrow ACT405 57 60 3 0.104 ACT413 69 72 3 0.05 Tomorrow ACT415 56 57 1 2.87 Tomorrow ACT417 Abandoned ACT419 75 78 3 0.054 Tomorrow ACT421 108 111 3 0.058 ACT423 83 84 1 0.055 ACT425 81 84 3 0.386 ACT427 69 72 3 0.118 ACT428 75 78 3 0.084 ACT429 75 78 3 0.059 ACT430 66 69 3 0.092 ACT431 54 57 3 0.015 ACT437 48 51 3 0.006 ACT438 102 105 3 0.016 ACT439 54 57 3 0.058 ACT440 63 66 3 0.02 ACT441 66 69 3 0.022 ACT442 Abandoned ACT443 105 108 3 0.024 ACT444 102 105 3 5.25 Macnaughtan ACT445 63 66 3 0.04 Tomorrow ACT446 96 99 3 2.78 Tomorrow ACT446 108 111 3 1.3 Macnaughtan ACT447 51 54 3 0.007 Tomorrow ACT448 Abandoned ACT449 51 54 3 0.527 Tomorrow ACT450 96 99 3 0.127 Lawry ACT451 54 57 3 0.039 Tomorrow ACT452 Abandoned ACT453 75 78 3 0.092 Tomorrow ACT454 99 102 3 0.009 ACT455 99 102 3 0.164 Tomorrow ACT456 84 87 3 0.074 Tomorrow ACT457 75 78 3 0.671 Tomorrow Hole From To Interval Au-TL43 Gold Zone ACT458 78 81 3 2.1 Tomorrow ACT459 63 66 3 0.053 Tomorrow ACT460 93 96 3 0.046 Tomorrow ACT461 60 63 3 0.918 Tomorrow ACT461 72 81 9 0.41 Tomorrow ACT462 Abandoned (*one-metre uncomposited samples, otherwise 3m composites) (Holes to which no zone is allocated either failed to reach basement or are positioned between zones) Table 3: Tomorrow North Drill Hole Locations Easting Northing Total Mag Hole (GDA) (GDA) RL Depth Dip Azimuth ACT384 245701 5980237 105 135 -90 0 ACT386 246102 5980239 105 93 -90 0 ACT388 246020 5980235 105 156 -90 0 ACT391 245900 5980238 105 150 -90 0 ACT392 245798 5980230 105 144 -90 0 ACT394 245947 5978718 105 153 -90 0 ACT406 246048 5978717 105 129 -90 0 ACT407 245893 5977565 105 102 -90 0 ACT408 245990 5977565 105 99 -90 0 ACT409 246092 5977570 105 144 -90 0 ACT410 246190 5977573 105 114 -90 0 ACT411 246293 5977575 105 126 -90 0 ACT412 245803 5977565 105 108 -90 0 ACT414 245695 5977590 105 123 -90 0 ACT416 246563 5975448 105 120 -70 261 ACT418 246647 5975451 105 111 -70 261 ACT420 246750 5975448 105 114 -70 261 ACT422 246851 5975449 105 105 -70 261 ACT424 245850 5974895 105 108 -70 261 ACT426 245949 5974898 105 126 -70 261 ACT432 246051 5974897 105 96 -70 261 ACT433 246150 5974930 105 118 -70 261 ACT434 246249 5974905 105 117 -70 261 ACT435 246358 5974910 105 93 -70 261 ACT436 246049 5974849 105 69 -70 261 Table 4: Tomorrow North Assay Results (three-metre composited samples) Gold (Au- TL43) HOLE_ID FROM TO Interval ppm ACT384 99 102 3 0.244 ACT386 Abandoned ACT388 134 135 1 0.111 ACT391 141 144 3 0.003 ACT392 141 144 3 0.048 ACT394 141 144 3 0.003 ACT396 Abandoned ACT406 Assay in prog ACT407 Assay in prog ACT408 Assay in prog ACT409 141 144 3 0.022 ACT410 93 96 3 0.004 ACT411 99 102 3 0.007 ACT412 99 102 3 0.093 ACT414 90 93 3 0.008 ACT416 84 87 3 0.015 ACT418 59 60 1 0.002 ACT420 102 105 3 0.032 ACT422 75 78 3 0.024 ACT424 77 78 1 0.069 ACT426 90 93 3 0.08 ACT432 Abandoned ACT433 117 118 1 0.015 ACT434 66 69 3 0.011 ACT435 57 60 3 0.004 ACT436 Abandoned JORC 2012 Edition, Table 1 Checklist: Aircore Drilling Aircore Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation • Sampling techniques • Samples collected at cyclone at one-metre intervals • Cover sequence samples collected nominally from 6m above basement in individual numbered plastic bags ; basement material samples collected in individual numbered plastic bags; chip trays collected by hand from cyclone and bags at 1m intervals for full length of hole (uncomposited) • Assay laboratory samples collected by hand from bags into calico sample bags to a mass of <3kg (composited to three- metre intervals corresponding with drill rods). • Cover sequence is understood to potentially contain alluvial gold immediately above the basement, and thus such cover samples are submitted for assay. • Drilling techniques • Three-inch diameter AC blade drill bit; three-metre RC drill rods; truck-mounted drill rig; 300psi 700cfm compressor and 350psi 1100cfm auxiliary compressor • All holes are uncased • Penetration into basement to depth of bit refusal against quartz or fresh rock. • Drill sample recovery • AC drilling provides a high variability in sample recovery, due to low pressures of equipment and common groundwater effects. • Sample water content assessed by rig geologist as being dry/moist/wet • Calico bag masses recorded by commercial laboratory • Geological control is maintained at the drill site at all times, to ensure drilling and sampling standards maintained. • Logging • Chip samples are geologically logged at 1m intervals for lithology, alteration, quartz veining and to a standard acceptable for subsequent interpretation for use in estimation. • Logging aspects are qualitative with exception of quartz vein content which is estimated semi-quantitatively • All logged intervals represent entire one-metre sample segregation intervals Aircore Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation • Sub-sampling techniques • Three metre samples selected (composited) by hand-grab at and sample preparation drill site when materials were dry, moist, or wet. • Samples dispatched to commercial laboratory (Catalyst have used ALS Pty Ltd exclusively); samples dried and pulverised in entirety, with 25g aliquot split for analysis (laboratory repeat splits historically demonstrate acceptable reproducibility and hence accuracy for this mineralisation) • A Certified Reference Material (low-level gold standard) from OREAS is inserted in the sample series for each drill hole, resulting in a CRM density of >1:20. • In addition to laboratory assays, 1-metre grab samples are collected in plastic snap-lock bags from 0-6m downhole, and from nominally 6m above the basement contact to the end of the hole and assayed in-house using a portable Niton XRF analyser. Arsenic in particular is used as a pathfinder to guide ongoing exploration. • • Quality of assay data and • Gold assay determined by ICPMS via aqua regia digestion with a laboratory tests 1ppb lower limit of detection (ALS code Au-TL43). Experience has shown this method to be applicable for fine grained gold mineralisation due to near-complete digestion. There is a technical constraint in that coarse-grained gold may not completely enter solution resulting in conservative assay. • Where the 3m composite samples are anomalous in Au and/or As, 1-metre resamples are taken from the bulk cyclone bags and re-submitted to ALS for Au by method AuTL-43 as above. If the 1m resamples show high variance for gold against the 3m composites, selected 1m lab pulps are re-assayed by bulk cyanide leach to minimise any nugget effect. • Verification of sampling • Data management is done in-house and has been performed by and assaying an experienced individual and not by several individuals. • There has been no verification of significant intersections by independent or alternative company personnel. • There has been no drill hole twinning to verify results. • Drill hole sampling and geological data are logged onto paper in preparation for database data entry. • There have been no adjustments to data as provided by the commercial assay laboratory. • Location of data points • Drill hole collars are surveyed by 12-channel GPS to MGA94 Zone 55 and AHD estimated from terrain model created from publicly available land survey data • Collar locations to within an estimated precision of 5m at worst. • No drill holes were downhole surveyed, as such holes are assumed to be angled at the specified dip and azimuth Aircore Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation • Data spacing and • Air core drilling was completed within open farmland providing distribution a) in the southern program, traverses generally 100-200m apart with hole spacings from 25-50 metre centres on the traverse; and b) in the northern program, traverses 1-2 kilometre apart with hole spacings at 100 metre centres along the traverse • One-metre samples were composited to three-metre sub samples for the purpose of submission to the laboratory. For the purpose of reporting, assays have been aggregated to reflect continuously sampled zones of significant anomalism for gold. • Orientation of data in • Drill hole traverses are grid east-west. The lithology and relation to geological regional antiforms and fault structures strike approx. 330 structure degrees, hence the drilling intersects the assumed strike of the mineralisation about 30 degrees from orthogonal. Most holes are angled 70 degrees to the grid west to achieve penetration across the prospective eastern limbs and fold axes of the anticlines but where spacings are wide or desired collar positions unavailable due to farm infrastructure, some are drilled vertically (details recorded in tables 1 and 3). • Sample security • All samples are controlled by the responsible geologist and stored in a secured facility prior to despatch to laboratory. • Samples are plastic wrapped on pallets and transported directly to laboratory by a commercial transportation contractor with chain-of-custody protocols in place. • Sample number receipt information from laboratory is cross- referenced and rationalised against sample number dispatch information. • Audits or reviews • No processes or data used in developing the release of exploration results have been subject to audit or review by non- company personnel or contractors so as to reduce costs and timelines for reporting. Catalyst Metals Limited currently reserves this process for release of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates. Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Explanation Mineral tenement and land tenure • The Tandarra gold prospect is located within RL006660 (51% Catalyst status Metals Ltd and 49% Navarre Minerals Ltd situated 45 km north of Bendigo Exploration done by other parties • Minor first-pass exploration drilling has been carried out by JV partner Navarre Minerals prior to the Catalyst JV. This data is incorporated into the JV database. Geology • The targets are hosted by NNW-striking Ordovician sediments considered to be northern extensions of the Bendigo goldfield. The gold mineralisation discovered below the cover in RL006660 at Tomorrow and Macnaughtan Zones (Figures 2 and 3), occur in a structural zone of folds and faults which parallel the Whitelaw Fault (Figure 2). The features tested are extensions of known Au-As mineralised trends defined by earlier exploration drilling. Drill hole Information • Appendix 1 Table 1 & 3: Collar location coordinates, downhole depths, azimuths, declinations. • Appendix 1, Tables 2 & 4: Downhole intervals of reported gold grades. Holes without significant gold grades will be quantified with their maximum downhole gold grades Data aggregation methods • AC drill hole samples are composited to three metres in the first instance. Subsequent resampling of anomalous composites is performed on a one- metre sample interval basis. • No top-cutting applied to assay data. • Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.5g/t Au (with internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less) and/or in excess of 50ppm As. • Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps. • Holes without zones of significance are tabulated detailing the greatest assay value achieved. Relationship between mineralisation • The dip of mineralisation is expected to be both east-dipping and west- widths and intercept lengths dipping as was the case in the Bendigo Goldfield and elsewhere at Tandarra. • The dip of mineralisation has not been definitively proven, and the true width of mineralisation has not been resolved. As such, significant mineralised intersections have been reported as downhole intervals. Diagrams • Figure 1 shows the position of the Tandarra Project. Balanced reporting • All drilling inclusive of holes which did not contain significant intersections are included in Tables 2 & 4 Other substantive exploration data • No other exploration results that have not previously been reported, are material to this report. Further work • Further aircore drilling is warranted to infill and extend the gold zones delineated at Tomorrow South, Macnaughtans, and the new Lawry zone east of the Tomorrow trend. Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drilling would follow to test the mineralisation at depth subject to ongoing results. Attachments Original document

