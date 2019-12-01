Navarre Minerals : 02/12/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 1,150,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (consisting of 750,000 options with an exercise price of 15 cents expiring 29 January 2023, and, 400,000 options with an exercise price of 12 cents expiring 21 February 2024) have lapsed in accordance with their terms, due to the option holder ceasing to be an employee of the Company.

Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at 2 December 2019 following the lapse of the 1,150,000 options referred to above:

Number Class Exercise price Quoted Securities 478,242,151 Ordinary shares N/A Unquoted Securities 200,000 31/12/21 options $0.07 200,000 31/12/21 options $0.09 2,000,000 29/01/23 options $0.15 5,400,000 10/04/23 options $0.15 1,000,000 06/06/23 options $0.15 1,700,000 21/02/24 options $0.12 6,100,000 17/05/24 options $0.12 4,000,000 17/05/24 options $0.12 1,500,000 31/12/22 performance rights

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:

Colin Naylor

Director & Company Secretary

info@navarre.com.au