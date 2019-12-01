Navarre Minerals : 02/12/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 1,150,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (consisting of 750,000 options with an exercise price of 15 cents expiring 29 January 2023, and, 400,000 options with an exercise price of 12 cents expiring 21 February 2024) have lapsed in accordance with their terms, due to the option holder ceasing to be an employee of the Company.
Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at 2 December 2019 following the lapse of the 1,150,000 options referred to above:
Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:42:06 UTC