NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED

(NML)
Navarre Minerals : 02/12/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

12/01/2019 | 07:43pm EST

ASX Announcement

2 December 2019

Navarre Minerals Limited

ABN 66 125 140 105

Lapse of Unlisted Options

ASX Code: NML

Corporate Details

Issued capital:

478.2M ordinary shares

20.6M unlisted options

1.5M unlisted performance rights

Directors & Management:

Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Geoff McDermott

(Managing Director)

John Dorward (Non-Executive Director)

Colin Naylor

(Director & Company Secretary)

Shane Mele

(Exploration Manager)

Jodi Ford

(Accountant & Assistant Company

Secretary)

Contact Details

Geoff McDermott

Managing Director

Navarre Minerals Limited

40 - 44 Wimmera Street

Stawell VIC 3380

Australia

PO Box 385

Stawell VIC 3380

Australia

Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Email: info@navarre.com.au

Website: www.navarre.com.au

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 1,150,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (consisting of 750,000 options with an exercise price of 15 cents expiring 29 January 2023, and, 400,000 options with an exercise price of 12 cents expiring 21 February 2024) have lapsed in accordance with their terms, due to the option holder ceasing to be an employee of the Company.

Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at 2 December 2019 following the lapse of the 1,150,000 options referred to above:

Number

Class

Exercise price

Quoted Securities

478,242,151

Ordinary shares

N/A

Unquoted Securities

200,000

31/12/21 options

$0.07

200,000

31/12/21 options

$0.09

2,000,000

29/01/23 options

$0.15

5,400,000

10/04/23 options

$0.15

1,000,000

06/06/23 options

$0.15

1,700,000

21/02/24 options

$0.12

6,100,000

17/05/24 options

$0.12

4,000,000

17/05/24 options

$0.12

1,500,000

31/12/22 performance rights

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:

Colin Naylor

Director & Company Secretary

  1. info@navarre.com.au
  1. + 61 (0)3 5358 8625

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:42:06 UTC
