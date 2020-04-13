Navarre Minerals : 14/04/2020 – Drilling Expands Gold-Silver Discovery At Glenlyle Project

Log in
04/13/2020

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

14 April 2020

DRILLING EXPANDS GOLD-SILVER DISCOVERY AT GLENLYLE

PROJECT, WESTERN VICTORIA

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Encouraging new assay results received for a 2,150m program of 26 holes of step-out reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling recently completed at the Glenlyle Project - gold and silver discovery made by Navarre in 2018
  • The silver-gold zone has now been expanded to approximately 350m (E - W) by 300m (N - S) and remains open to the south and at depth
  • Strongly anomalous gold, silver, zinc and copper grades for this early stage of shallow drilling continue to be intersected beneath a thin veneer of younger, post-mineralisationNewer Volcanics cover
  • Results provide further evidence Navarre is potentially honing-in on a "blind" poly-metallic mineralised system within the Dryden-StavelyVolcanic Belt, the same volcanics that host Stavely Minerals' Cayley Lode copper discovery at Thursdays Gossan deposit, 25km to the south-east
  • Gold grades of up to 3.6 g/t and silver up to 12.4 g/t were recorded in the latest round of drilling, with
    2052856Drilling Expands Gold-Silver

several holes finishing in mineralisationDiscoveryat ACAt refusalGlenlyle

Project

Highlight intercepts include:

    • 5m @ 1.0 g/t goldfrom 58m, incl. 1m @ 3.6 g/t gold(GAC077)
    • 19m @ 2.8 g/t silverfrom 84m, incl. 3m @ 8.8 g/t silver(GAC075)
    • 46m @ 2.2 g/t silverfrom 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold & 0.5% zinc(GAC085)
    • 31m @ 1.0 g/t silverfrom 63m to end of hole (GAC073)
  • These new results complement previously announced1 AC intercepts of:
    • 23m @ 30.3 g/t silverfrom 76m to end of hole (GAC054)
      • including 2m @ 245 g/t silver, 0.5 g/t gold & 0.1% zinc
    • 47m @ 11.8 g/t silverfrom 58m to end of hole (GAC055)
      • including 1m @ 390 g/t silver, 1.0 g/t gold, 0.3% lead & 0.7% zinc
  • A helicopter VTEM geophysical survey was completed over Glenlyle to potentially assist in detection of mineralised targets beneath the Newer Volcanics cover - data processing underway with results due shortly

1 See NML ASX release of 21 March 2019

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 2

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to announce encouraging new reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling results from its 100%-owned Glenlyle Project (EL 5497) in western Victoria, Australia (Figure 1).

The Glenlyle Project is located 25km south-west of Ararat, under 10 - 40m of Newer Volcanics cover, and approximately 25 kilometres north-east,on-strike, of Stavely Minerals Limited's (ASX: SVY) recent Cayley Lode copper discovery at their Thursdays Gossan project (see Figures 1 & 2).

The new results have significantly expanded the mineralised footprint and the potential of the Glenlyle Project and follow two earlier phases of reconnaissance AC drilling (refer NML ASX releases of 23 April 2018 and 21 March 2019) which also demonstrated strong silver-gold mineralisation.

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, said:

"The new air-core drilling results continue to provide evidence for a large poly-metallic mineral system at Glenlyle in the emerging Stavely Arc volcanics of western Victoria.

"The mineralised footprint at Glenlyle has now been expanded to approximately 350m by 300m and remains open to the south and at depth. Given the tenor of results being generated at this early stage of exploration, the proximity to a magnetic low and IP anomaly, a favourable geological setting and proximity to an existing large copper discovery, we believe there is potential to discover a large poly-metallic mineral system at depth at Glenlyle.

"We look forward to completing the targeting of potential mineralisation under cover and to plan our next phases of drilling."

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 3

Results of the AC drilling program

Navarre has completed its third phase of AC drilling totalling 2,150 metres across 26 holes at the Glenlyle Project. The drilling program was designed to expand and scope the shallow lateral expanses of the gold and silver mineralisation discovered in 2018 (now referred to as the Morning Bill prospect).

Three east-west lines of 80m spaced, angled AC drilling were completed on 200m (north-south) line spacings. The drilling comprised:

  • extension of the original discovery traverse, containing mineralisation including 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver, including 1m @ 252.0 g/t silver, 3.1 g/t gold, 0.3% lead and 0.3% zinc in hole GAC030 (see NML ASX release of 23 April 2018) that remained open to the east; and
  • two step out drill traverses located north and south of the discovery line.

All AC holes were drilled at 60 degrees towards the east and to blade refusal, which typically occurs about 30m below the base of the weathered Dryden - Mt Stavely volcanic host rocks.

The drilling intersected similar discrete gold +zinc +copper mineralisation mainly within a broad envelope of anomalous silver (assaying between 1 and 12 g/t silver) as seen in the earlier phases of shallow AC drilling. The gold- silver zone is interpreted to have lateral extents of approximately 350m (east-west) by 300m (north-south), remaining open to the south and at depth (Figures 3 - 5). The mineralisation occurs as fine-grained disseminations and as discrete silica and sulphide veinlets within a pervasive sericite-pyrite altered andesite.

Highlight drill intercepts returned in this round of drilling include (See Tables 1 - 5 and Figures 3 - 4):

  • 5m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 58m, incl. 1m @ 3.6 g/t gold (GAC077)
  • 2m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 30m (GAC064)
  • 19m @ 2.8 g/t silver from 84m, incl. 3m @ 8.8 g/t silver (GAC075)
  • 46m @ 2.2 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold & 0.5% zinc (GAC085)
  • 31m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 63m to end of hole (GAC073)
  • 9m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 58m (GAC086)
  • 3m @ 9.0 g/t silver & 0.1% Cu from 57m (GAC079)

These drill intercepts complement previously reported drill intercepts from the Morning Bill prospect (see NML ASX releases of 23 April 2018 & 21 March 2019):

  • 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 252 g/t silver & 3.1 g/t gold (GAC030)
  • 33m @ 2.1 g/t silver from 44m to end of hole (GAC028)
  • 10m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC029)
  • 31m @ 6.1 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 155 g/t silver & 4.0 g/t gold (GAC042)
  • 37m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole (GAC045)
  • 48m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 51m to end of hole (GAC046)
  • 1m @ 6.7 g/t silver & 1.7 g/t gold from 83m (GAC047)
  • 23m @ 30.3 g/t silver from 76m to end of hole, incl. 2m @ 245 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC054)
  • 47m @ 11.8 g/t silver from 58m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 390 g/t silver & 1.0 g/t gold (GAC055)
  • 27m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC056)
  • 51m @ 7.3 g/t silver from 45m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 248 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC057)

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 4

  • 60m @ 2.0 g/t silver from 36m to end of hole (GAC058)
  • 40m @ 1.3 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC059)
  • 15m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 70m (GAC060)

These highly anomalous metal intersections are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the basement rocks.

The broad silver and gold zone intersected in drilling is coincident with a magnetic low zone, interpreted to represent demagnetising of the volcanic (andesite) host rock as a result of the pervasive silica-sericite alteration. This observation highlights other larger magnetic lows within the project area that remain untested (T1 - T7 in Figure 3). The silver-gold zone also coincides with a deeper (200 - 300m) Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly which currently remains untested by drilling (see Figure 5).

The Company also reports that it has recently completed an airborne VTEM geophysical survey to assist with the search for potential massive sulphide mineralisation below the post-mineralisation cover rocks at Glenlyle. Final processing and interpretation of the VTEM survey is in progress. Preliminary observations indicate the cover rocks are more conductive than previously thought which may interfere with the signal of the basement responses. Further investigation and processing may be required to refine potential subtle features observed in the basement rocks.

The orientation of the mineralisation and the controlling structures at the Morning Bill prospect are poorly understood at this stage of early exploration and will require diamond drilling to understand the geometry of the mineralised system. The Company interprets the mineralised broad alteration zones to represent potential epithermal-style mineralisation situated above a deeper porphyry target, as indicated in the IP geophysics (Figure 5).

Thursdays

Gossan

Figure 2: Magnetic image showing the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt and the Glenlyle 5-6km circular magnetic feature. Inset: Dryden-Stavely volcanic belt relative to Glenlyle and Thursdays Gossan

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 5

Figure 3: Map of the Glenlyle Project showing interpreted geology, location of Morning Bill prospect and potential intrusive complex. Note: Many of the previous drill holes shown did not penetrate the Newer Volcanics basalt cover.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 6

Figure 4: Cross-section 5 858 180N interpretation showing key drill intercepts, geology and alteration.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 7

Figure 5: Expanded Cross-section 5 858 180N interpretation showing mineralised zones relative to deeper IP chargeability target.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 8

Next Steps

Planning for follow-up diamond drilling at the Morning Bill prospect is underway, potentially to be undertaken during the coming quarter, subject to cropping activity, Autumn weather conditions and any health and safety considerations and government restrictions arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Follow-up regional reconnaissance AC drilling will be planned on receipt and integration of final VTEM data with previous IP, magnetics and gravity geophysical surveys.

Background - Glenlyle Project (EL 5497)

Navarre's 2018 maiden drilling program at the Glenlyle Project intersected a thick pile of andesitic volcanics below a (10 - 40m thick) veneer of Newer Volcanics basalt cover. At the top of the basement rocks, a 15 - 20m thick metal depletion zone typically occurs. Below the depletion zone, areas of strong sericite-pyrite alteration have been intersected and this alteration correlates with an elongate induced polarisation chargeability anomaly which extends in a north-south direction for up to one kilometre (Figure 3). This zone is also coincident with a gravity low, interpreted to represent either a buried porphyry intrusive (potential source of mineralised fluids) or a broad alteration zone related to epithermal-style mineralisation.

Historical exploration completed by previous explorers at the Glenlyle Project area focused on the area of a 5 - 6 kilometre diameter circular magnetic feature, which stands out as unusual compared to the more linear magnetic trend of the Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt (Figure 2).

Drilling indicates that the complex circular magnetic feature is mainly composed of andesitic rocks containing varying degrees of alteration intensity. The andesitic volcanic rocks are concealed beneath post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics cover that has made surface sampling and exploration difficult in the past, potentially concealing significant zones of near surface mineralisation that remain to be detected.

Previous work indicates a high level of preservation of the original Stavely Arc sequence with probable sub-volcanic intrusions, which is a positive indicator for the prospectivity for porphyry and epithermal style mineralisation. The extent of precious and base metals as well as the alteration logged in drill holes is encouraging for the presence of significant mineralisation.

AC drilling is the initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy used to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold and silver mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can be deployed with the aim of defining the extents of economic mineralisation.

TABLE 1: Significant gold intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086)

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Gold

Comment

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

GAC064

30

32

2

1.70

GAC069

50

52

2

1.15

GAC077

58

63

5

1.00

including

58

59

1

3.57

GAC085

81

82

1

0.50

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 9

TABLE 2: Significant silver intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086)

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Silver

Comment

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

GAC073

63

94

31

1.0

Broad silver zone to end of hole

GAC075

84

103

19

2.8

including

100

103

3

8.8

including

100

101

1

12.4

GAC079

57

60

3

9.0

GAC086

58

67

9

1.4

GAC085

54

100

46

2.2

Broad silver zone to end of hole

TABLE 3: Significant copper intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086)

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Copper

Comment

(m)

(m)

(%)

GAC062

46

48

2

0.16

GAC064

44

48

4

0.10

GAC079

57

60

3

0.10

TABLE 4: Significant zinc intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086)

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Zinc (%)

Comment

(m)

(m)

GAC073

85

87

2

0.14

GAC079

57

60

3

0.10

GAC085

81

82

1

0.53

GAC086

58

67

9

0.06

TABLE 5: Air-Core Drill Hole Collars (GAC061 to GAC086)

Hole ID

East

North

RL

Depth

Dip

Azimuth GDA

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(AHD)

(Degrees)

GAC061

653226

5858432

256

84

-60

89

GAC062

653323

5858419

256

80

-60

89

GAC063

653428

5858402

256

84

-60

89

GAC064

653515

5858390

257

66

-60

89

GAC065

653611

5858374

257

60

-60

89

GAC066

653707

5858359

257

75

-60

89

GAC067

653800

5858340

257

60

-60

89

GAC068

653897

5858324

258

84

-60

89

GAC069

653991

5858309

258

75

-60

89

GAC070

654084

5858295

258

66

-60

89

GAC071

653143

5858032

256

72

-60

89

GAC072

653238

5858019

256

72

-60

89

GAC073

653334

5858004

255

94

-60

89

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 10

Hole ID

East

North

RL

Depth

Dip

Azimuth GDA

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(AHD)

(Degrees)

GAC074

653430

5857988

256

84

-60

89

GAC075

653626

5858157

256

108

-60

89

GAC076

653692

5858148

257

100

-60

89

GAC077

653788

5858133

257

74

-60

89

GAC078

653882

5858117

257

102

-60

89

GAC079

653978

5858103

257

86

-60

89

GAC080

654072

5858091

257

69

-60

89

GAC081

653995

5857899

256

78

-60

89

GAC082

653902

5857912

256

90

-60

89

GAC083

653807

5857927

257

95

-60

89

GAC084

653712

5857944

256

99

-60

89

GAC085

653617

5857958

256

100

-60

89

GAC086

653573

5857977

256

93

-60

89

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:

Geoff McDermott

Managing Director

Navarre Minerals

  1. info@navarre.com.au
  1. +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Competent Person Declaration

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reporting of Historic Glenlyle Exploration Results

Although Navarre was not involved in previous exploration at the Glenlyle Project, it has elected to update the information about drill hole GRC05, shown in Figure 4, to comply with the JORC 2012 Code to demonstrate the existence of a significant anomalous silver zone that has been subsequently confirmed by Navarre's drilling. The results of GRC05 were first reported by P.S. Forwood, J.A. Forwood and Chivelle Pty Ltd in an annual technical report to the Victorian Government titled "EL 4621, Glenlyle Project, Victoria, Fifth Annual Technical Report for the period 1 April 2006 to 31 March 2007." The report is now open file and accessible to the public. Navarre has limited knowledge on how the data was collected and has had to make assumptions based on historical data generated by the previous explorer.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 11

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information.

About Navarre Minerals Limited:

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold and base metals projects in Victoria, Australia.

Navarre is searching for gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating 4Moz Stawell Gold Mine.

The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region.

The Company is searching for a high-grade gold at its St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified gold mineralisation under shallow cover, up to 5km north from the nearest historical mine workings, which the Company believes may be an extension of the 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield.

The Company is also targeting large volcanic massive sulphide, epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits in the Stavely Arc volcanics in western Victoria. The Project area captures multiple polymetallic targets in three project areas including Glenlyle, Black Range and Stavely. All properties are 100% owned except EL5425 where Stavely Minerals Limited is earning an 80% interest by spending $0.45M over 5 years.

Appendix 1

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Air Core Drilling

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

All air-core (AC) drill holes have been routinely sampled at 1m

industry standard measurement tools

intervals downhole directly from a rig mounted cyclone. Each

appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

metre is collected and placed on a plastic sheet on the ground

such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

and preserved for assay sub-sampling analysis as required.

XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not

Sub-samples for assaying were generated from the 1m

be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

preserved samples and were prepared at the drill site by a grab

sampling.

sampling method based on logged geology and mineralisation

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

intervals. Sub-samples were taken at 1m intervals or as

sample representivity and the appropriate

composites ranging from 2-5m intervals ensuring a sample

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

weight of between 2 to 3 kg per sub-sample.

used.

The sample size is deemed appropriate for the expected grain

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

size of the material being sampled.

that are Material to the Public Report.

Certified reference material and sample duplicates were

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

inserted at regular intervals with laboratory sample submissions.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases, more explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

Air Core Drilling

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

AC drilling was carried out using a Wallis Mantis 80 Air-core rig

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

mounted on a Toyota Landcruiser base. The AC rig used a 3.5"

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

blade bit to refusal, generally just below the fresh rock interface.

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Air Core Drilling

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

AC drill recoveries were visually estimated as a semi-quantitative

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

range and recorded in the log.

and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Recoveries were generally high (>90%), with reduced recovery in

Whether a relationship exists between sample

the initial near-surface sample.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

Samples were generally dry, but many became wet at the point

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of refusal in hard ground below the water table.

of fine/coarse material.

No sampling issue, recovery issue or bias was picked up and is

considered that both sample recovery and quality is adequate

for the drilling technique employed.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Geological logging of samples follows Company and industry

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

common practice. Qualitative logging of samples includes (but

of detail to support appropriate Mineral

was not limited to); lithology, mineralogy, alteration, veining and

Resource estimation, mining studies and

weathering.

metallurgical studies.

All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

A small representative sample was retained in a plastic chip tray

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

for future reference and logging checks.

photography.

Detailed chip logging, with digital capture, was conducted for

The total length and percentage of the relevant

100% of chips logged by Navarre's geological team.

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Company procedures were followed to ensure sub-sampling

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

adequacy and consistency. These included (but were not limited

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

to), daily workplace inspections of sampling equipment and

preparation

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

practices.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Blanks and certified reference materials are submitted with the

appropriateness of the sample preparation

samples to the laboratory as part of the quality control

technique.

procedures.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

AC composite, 1m individual and EOH samples were collected as

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

grab samples.

samples.

Samples were recorded as dry, damp or wet.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

Drill sample preparation and base metal and precious metal

representative of the in-situ material collected,

analysis is undertaken by a registered laboratory (ALS Perth,

including for instance results for field

WA). Sample preparation by dry pulverisation to 85% passing 75

duplicate/second-half sampling.

microns is undertaken by ALS Adelaide, SA.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

The sample sizes are considered appropriate to correctly give an

grain size of the material being sampled.

accurate indication of mineralisation given the qualitative

nature of the technique and the style of gold mineralisation

sought.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Analysis for gold is undertaken at ALS Perth, WA by 50g Fire

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

Assay with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of 0.01ppm

and

whether the technique is considered partial or

Au using ALS technique Au-AA26.

laboratory

total.

ALS also conducted a 35 element Aqua Regia ICP-AES (method:

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

ME-ICP41) analysis on each sample to assist interpretation of

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

pathfinder elements.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

determining the analysis including instrument

No field non-assay analysis instruments were used in the

make and model, reading times, calibrations

analyses reported.

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

A review of certified reference material and sample blanks

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

inserted by the Company indicate no significant analytical bias

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

or preparation errors in the reported analyses

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory

of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have

and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is

been established.

performing within acceptable limits.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

Samples are verified by Navarre geologists before importing into

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

the drill hole database.

assaying

personnel.

No twin holes have been drilled by Navarre during this program.

The use of twinned holes.

Primary data was collected for drill holes using a Geobase

Documentation of primary data, data entry

logging template on a Panasonic Toughbook laptop using lookup

procedures, data verification, data storage

codes. The information was sent to a database consultant for

(physical and electronic) protocols.

validation and compilation into a SQL database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Reported drill results were compiled by the Company's

geologists and verified by the Exploration Manager and

Managing Director.

No adjustments to assay data were made.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

All maps and locations are in UTM Grid (GDA94 zone 54).

data points

drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),

All drill collars are initially measured by hand-held GPS with an

trenches, mine workings and other locations used

accuracy of +3 metres. On completion of program, a contract

in Mineral Resource estimation.

surveyor picks-up collar positions utilising a differential GPS

Specification of the grid system used.

system to an accuracy of +0.02m.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

At the Irvine gold project, topographic control is achieved via

use of DTM developed from a 2005 ground gravity survey

measuring relative height using radar techniques.

Air Core Drilling

Down-hole surveys have not been undertaken

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Variable drill hole spacings are used to adequately test targets

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

and are determined from geochemical, geophysical and

distribution

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

geological data together with historic mining information.

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Drilling reported in this program is of an early exploration nature

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

and has not been used to estimate any mineral resource or ore

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

reserves.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Refer to sampling techniques, above for sample compositing

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Exploration is at an early stage and, as such, knowledge on exact

data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

location of mineralisation, in relation to lithological and

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the

structural boundaries, is not accurately known.

geological

deposit type.

The drill orientation is attempting to drill perpendicular to the

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

geology and mineralised trends previously identified from earlier

orientation and the orientation of key

AC drilling. Due to the early stage of exploration it is unknown if

mineralised structures is considered to have

the drill orientation has introduced any sampling bias. This will

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

become more apparent as further drilling is completed.

assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Chain of custody is managed by internal staff. Drill samples are

security

stored on site and transported by a licenced reputable transport

company to a registered laboratory in Perth, WA (ALS

Laboratories). At the laboratory samples are stored in a locked

yard before being processed and tracked through preparation

and analysis.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

There has been no external audit or review of the Company's

reviews

techniques and data.

sampling techniques or data at this stage.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 14

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Glenlyle Project is located within Navarre's 100% owned

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

"Glenlyle" exploration licence EL 5497 which was granted on 9

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

September 2014 for an initial period of 5 years.

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

The tenement is current and in good standing.

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

The project occurs on freehold land.

park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments to

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Past exploration has identified the Glenlyle target as a potential

done by other

other parties.

intrusive complex similar to Thursdays Gossan. Most recent

parties

work was completed from 2002-2008 where a range of

geophysical techniques (Ground magnetics, IP and trial EM)

identified several targets for testing by five RC drill holes.

Recent structural interpretation by the Geological Survey of

Victoria indicates the Dryden and Stavely volcanic belts as being

one of the same.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The project area is considered prospective for

mineralisation.

Epithermal/Porphyry style mineralisation akin to Thursdays

Gossan within the Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Reported results are summarised in Figures 3 & 4 and Tables 1 -

Information

understanding of the exploration results

5 within the main body of the announcement.

including a tabulation of the following

Drill collar elevation is defined as height above sea level in

information for all Material drill holes:

metres (RL)

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Drill holes were drilled at an angle deemed appropriate to the

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

local structure and is tabulated in Table 5.

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

Hole length of each drill hole is the distance from the surface to

collar

the end of hole, as measured along the drill trace.

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material and

this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All reported assays have been average weighted according to

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

sample interval.

methods

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high

No top cuts have been applied.

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

An average nominal 0.2g/t Au and 1g/t Ag or greater lower cut-

and should be stated.

off is reported as being potentially significant in the context of

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

this drill program.

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths

No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied.

of low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in

Air Core Drilling

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

The exact geometry and extent of any primary mineralisation is

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

not known at present due to the early stage of exploration.

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature

Mineralisation results are reported as "down hole" intervals as

intercept

should be reported.

true widths are not yet known.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement

to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width

not known').

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Refer to diagrams in body of text

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All drill hole results received have been reported in this

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

announcement.

representative reporting of both low and high

No holes are omitted for which complete results have been

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

received.

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant exploration data is shown in diagrams and discussed

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

in text.

exploration

limited to): geological observations; geophysical

data

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Areas of positive AC drill results are expected to be followed up

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

with infill and expansion AC and/ or diamond drilling programs.

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 23:17:09 UTC
