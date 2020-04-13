Navarre Minerals : 14/04/2020 – Drilling Expands Gold-Silver Discovery At Glenlyle Project 0 04/13/2020 | 07:18pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML) 14 April 2020 DRILLING EXPANDS GOLD-SILVER DISCOVERY AT GLENLYLE PROJECT, WESTERN VICTORIA HIGHLIGHTS Encouraging new assay results received for a 2,150m program of 26 holes of step-out reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling recently completed at the Glenlyle Project - gold and silver discovery made by Navarre in 2018

for a 2,150m program of 26 holes of step-out reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling recently completed at the Glenlyle Project - gold and silver discovery made by Navarre in 2018 The silver-gold zone has now been expanded to approximately 350m (E - W) by 300m (N - S) and remains open to the south and at depth

silver-gold zone has now been expanded to approximately 350m (E - W) by 300m (N - S) Strongly anomalous gold, silver, zinc and copper grades for this early stage of shallow drilling continue to be intersected beneath a thin veneer of younger, post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics cover

Results provide further evidence Navarre is potentially honing-in on a "blind" poly-metallic mineralised system within the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt, the same volcanics that host Stavely Minerals' Cayley Lode copper discovery at Thursdays Gossan deposit, 25km to the south-east

honing-in on a "blind" poly-metallic mineralised system Gold grades of up to 3.6 g/t and silver up to 12.4 g/t were recorded in the latest round of drilling, with

2052856 Drilling Expands Gold-Silver several holes finishing in mineralisationDiscoveryat ACAt refusalGlenlyle •Project Highlight intercepts include: 5m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 58m, incl. 1m @ 3.6 g/t gold (GAC077) 19m @ 2.8 g/t silver from 84m, incl . 3m @ 8.8 g/t silver (GAC075) 46m @ 2.2 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold & 0.5% zinc (GAC085) 31m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 63m to end of hole (GAC073)

These new results complement previously announced 1 AC intercepts of:

AC intercepts of: 23m @ 30.3 g/t silver from 76m to end of hole (GAC054) including 2m @ 245 g/t silver, 0.5 g/t gold & 0.1% zinc 47m @ 11.8 g/t silver from 58m to end of hole (GAC055) including 1m @ 390 g/t silver, 1.0 g/t gold, 0.3% lead & 0.7% zinc

A helicopter VTEM geophysical survey was completed over Glenlyle to potentially assist in detection of mineralised targets beneath the Newer Volcanics cover - data processing underway with results due shortly 1 See NML ASX release of 21 March 2019 Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 2 Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to announce encouraging new reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling results from its 100%-owned Glenlyle Project (EL 5497) in western Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). The Glenlyle Project is located 25km south-west of Ararat, under 10 - 40m of Newer Volcanics cover, and approximately 25 kilometres north-east,on-strike, of Stavely Minerals Limited's (ASX: SVY) recent Cayley Lode copper discovery at their Thursdays Gossan project (see Figures 1 & 2). The new results have significantly expanded the mineralised footprint and the potential of the Glenlyle Project and follow two earlier phases of reconnaissance AC drilling (refer NML ASX releases of 23 April 2018 and 21 March 2019) which also demonstrated strong silver-gold mineralisation. Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, said: "The new air-core drilling results continue to provide evidence for a large poly-metallic mineral system at Glenlyle in the emerging Stavely Arc volcanics of western Victoria. "The mineralised footprint at Glenlyle has now been expanded to approximately 350m by 300m and remains open to the south and at depth. Given the tenor of results being generated at this early stage of exploration, the proximity to a magnetic low and IP anomaly, a favourable geological setting and proximity to an existing large copper discovery, we believe there is potential to discover a large poly-metallic mineral system at depth at Glenlyle. "We look forward to completing the targeting of potential mineralisation under cover and to plan our next phases of drilling." Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 3 Results of the AC drilling program Navarre has completed its third phase of AC drilling totalling 2,150 metres across 26 holes at the Glenlyle Project. The drilling program was designed to expand and scope the shallow lateral expanses of the gold and silver mineralisation discovered in 2018 (now referred to as the Morning Bill prospect). Three east-west lines of 80m spaced, angled AC drilling were completed on 200m (north-south) line spacings. The drilling comprised: extension of the original discovery traverse, containing mineralisation including 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver, including 1m @ 252.0 g/t silver, 3.1 g/t gold, 0.3% lead and 0.3% zinc in hole GAC030 (see NML ASX release of 23 April 2018) that remained open to the east; and

in hole GAC030 (see NML ASX release of 23 April 2018) that remained open to the east; and two step out drill traverses located north and south of the discovery line. All AC holes were drilled at 60 degrees towards the east and to blade refusal, which typically occurs about 30m below the base of the weathered Dryden - Mt Stavely volcanic host rocks. The drilling intersected similar discrete gold +zinc +copper mineralisation mainly within a broad envelope of anomalous silver (assaying between 1 and 12 g/t silver) as seen in the earlier phases of shallow AC drilling. The gold- silver zone is interpreted to have lateral extents of approximately 350m (east-west) by 300m (north-south), remaining open to the south and at depth (Figures 3 - 5). The mineralisation occurs as fine-grained disseminations and as discrete silica and sulphide veinlets within a pervasive sericite-pyrite altered andesite. Highlight drill intercepts returned in this round of drilling include (See Tables 1 - 5 and Figures 3 - 4): 5m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 58m, incl. 1m @ 3.6 g/t gold (GAC077)

1m @ 3.6 g/t gold 2m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 30m (GAC064)

19m @ 2.8 g/t silver from 84m, incl. 3m @ 8.8 g/t silver (GAC075)

3m @ 8.8 g/t silver 46m @ 2.2 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole , incl. 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold & 0.5% zinc (GAC085)

to end of hole 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold 0.5% zinc 31m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 63m to end of hole (GAC073)

to end of hole 9m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 58m (GAC086)

3m @ 9.0 g/t silver & 0.1% Cu from 57m (GAC079) These drill intercepts complement previously reported drill intercepts from the Morning Bill prospect (see NML ASX releases of 23 April 2018 & 21 March 2019): 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole , incl. 1m @ 252 g/t silver & 3.1 g/t gold (GAC030)

to end of hole 1m @ 252 g/t silver & 3.1 g/t gold 33m @ 2.1 g/t silver from 44m to end of hole (GAC028)

to end of hole 10m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC029)

to end of hole 31m @ 6.1 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole , incl. 1m @ 155 g/t silver & 4.0 g/t gold (GAC042)

to end of hole 1m @ 155 g/t silver & 4.0 g/t gold 37m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole (GAC045)

to end of hole 48m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 51m to end of hole (GAC046)

to end of hole 1m @ 6.7 g/t silver & 1.7 g/t gold from 83m (GAC047)

23m @ 30.3 g/t silver from 76m to end of hole , incl. 2m @ 245 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC054)

to end of hole 2m @ 245 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold 47m @ 11.8 g/t silver from 58m to end of hole , incl. 1m @ 390 g/t silver & 1.0 g/t gold (GAC055)

to end of hole 1m @ 390 g/t silver & 1.0 g/t gold 27m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC056)

to end of hole 51m @ 7.3 g/t silver from 45m to end of hole , incl. 1m @ 248 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC057) Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 4 60m @ 2.0 g/t silver from 36m to end of hole (GAC058)

to end of hole 40m @ 1.3 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC059)

to end of hole 15m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 70m (GAC060) These highly anomalous metal intersections are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the basement rocks. The broad silver and gold zone intersected in drilling is coincident with a magnetic low zone, interpreted to represent demagnetising of the volcanic (andesite) host rock as a result of the pervasive silica-sericite alteration. This observation highlights other larger magnetic lows within the project area that remain untested (T1 - T7 in Figure 3). The silver-gold zone also coincides with a deeper (200 - 300m) Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly which currently remains untested by drilling (see Figure 5). The Company also reports that it has recently completed an airborne VTEM geophysical survey to assist with the search for potential massive sulphide mineralisation below the post-mineralisation cover rocks at Glenlyle. Final processing and interpretation of the VTEM survey is in progress. Preliminary observations indicate the cover rocks are more conductive than previously thought which may interfere with the signal of the basement responses. Further investigation and processing may be required to refine potential subtle features observed in the basement rocks. The orientation of the mineralisation and the controlling structures at the Morning Bill prospect are poorly understood at this stage of early exploration and will require diamond drilling to understand the geometry of the mineralised system. The Company interprets the mineralised broad alteration zones to represent potential epithermal-style mineralisation situated above a deeper porphyry target, as indicated in the IP geophysics (Figure 5). Thursdays Gossan Figure 2: Magnetic image showing the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt and the Glenlyle 5-6km circular magnetic feature. Inset: Dryden-Stavely volcanic belt relative to Glenlyle and Thursdays Gossan Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 5 Figure 3: Map of the Glenlyle Project showing interpreted geology, location of Morning Bill prospect and potential intrusive complex. Note: Many of the previous drill holes shown did not penetrate the Newer Volcanics basalt cover. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 6 Figure 4: Cross-section 5 858 180N interpretation showing key drill intercepts, geology and alteration. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 7 Figure 5: Expanded Cross-section 5 858 180N interpretation showing mineralised zones relative to deeper IP chargeability target. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 8 Next Steps Planning for follow-up diamond drilling at the Morning Bill prospect is underway, potentially to be undertaken during the coming quarter, subject to cropping activity, Autumn weather conditions and any health and safety considerations and government restrictions arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Follow-up regional reconnaissance AC drilling will be planned on receipt and integration of final VTEM data with previous IP, magnetics and gravity geophysical surveys. Background - Glenlyle Project (EL 5497) Navarre's 2018 maiden drilling program at the Glenlyle Project intersected a thick pile of andesitic volcanics below a (10 - 40m thick) veneer of Newer Volcanics basalt cover. At the top of the basement rocks, a 15 - 20m thick metal depletion zone typically occurs. Below the depletion zone, areas of strong sericite-pyrite alteration have been intersected and this alteration correlates with an elongate induced polarisation chargeability anomaly which extends in a north-south direction for up to one kilometre (Figure 3). This zone is also coincident with a gravity low, interpreted to represent either a buried porphyry intrusive (potential source of mineralised fluids) or a broad alteration zone related to epithermal-style mineralisation. Historical exploration completed by previous explorers at the Glenlyle Project area focused on the area of a 5 - 6 kilometre diameter circular magnetic feature, which stands out as unusual compared to the more linear magnetic trend of the Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt (Figure 2). Drilling indicates that the complex circular magnetic feature is mainly composed of andesitic rocks containing varying degrees of alteration intensity. The andesitic volcanic rocks are concealed beneath post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics cover that has made surface sampling and exploration difficult in the past, potentially concealing significant zones of near surface mineralisation that remain to be detected. Previous work indicates a high level of preservation of the original Stavely Arc sequence with probable sub-volcanic intrusions, which is a positive indicator for the prospectivity for porphyry and epithermal style mineralisation. The extent of precious and base metals as well as the alteration logged in drill holes is encouraging for the presence of significant mineralisation. AC drilling is the initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy used to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold and silver mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can be deployed with the aim of defining the extents of economic mineralisation. TABLE 1: Significant gold intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086) Hole ID From To (m) Interval Gold Comment (m) (m) (g/t) GAC064 30 32 2 1.70 GAC069 50 52 2 1.15 GAC077 58 63 5 1.00 including 58 59 1 3.57 GAC085 81 82 1 0.50 Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 9 TABLE 2: Significant silver intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086) Hole ID From To (m) Interval Silver Comment (m) (m) (g/t) GAC073 63 94 31 1.0 Broad silver zone to end of hole GAC075 84 103 19 2.8 including 100 103 3 8.8 including 100 101 1 12.4 GAC079 57 60 3 9.0 GAC086 58 67 9 1.4 GAC085 54 100 46 2.2 Broad silver zone to end of hole TABLE 3: Significant copper intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086) Hole ID From To (m) Interval Copper Comment (m) (m) (%) GAC062 46 48 2 0.16 GAC064 44 48 4 0.10 GAC079 57 60 3 0.10 TABLE 4: Significant zinc intercepts (GAC061 - GAC086) Hole ID From To (m) Interval Zinc (%) Comment (m) (m) GAC073 85 87 2 0.14 GAC079 57 60 3 0.10 GAC085 81 82 1 0.53 GAC086 58 67 9 0.06 TABLE 5: Air-Core Drill Hole Collars (GAC061 to GAC086) Hole ID East North RL Depth Dip Azimuth GDA (GDA94) (GDA94) (AHD) (Degrees) GAC061 653226 5858432 256 84 -60 89 GAC062 653323 5858419 256 80 -60 89 GAC063 653428 5858402 256 84 -60 89 GAC064 653515 5858390 257 66 -60 89 GAC065 653611 5858374 257 60 -60 89 GAC066 653707 5858359 257 75 -60 89 GAC067 653800 5858340 257 60 -60 89 GAC068 653897 5858324 258 84 -60 89 GAC069 653991 5858309 258 75 -60 89 GAC070 654084 5858295 258 66 -60 89 GAC071 653143 5858032 256 72 -60 89 GAC072 653238 5858019 256 72 -60 89 GAC073 653334 5858004 255 94 -60 89 Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 10 Hole ID East North RL Depth Dip Azimuth GDA (GDA94) (GDA94) (AHD) (Degrees) GAC074 653430 5857988 256 84 -60 89 GAC075 653626 5858157 256 108 -60 89 GAC076 653692 5858148 257 100 -60 89 GAC077 653788 5858133 257 74 -60 89 GAC078 653882 5858117 257 102 -60 89 GAC079 653978 5858103 257 86 -60 89 GAC080 654072 5858091 257 69 -60 89 GAC081 653995 5857899 256 78 -60 89 GAC082 653902 5857912 256 90 -60 89 GAC083 653807 5857927 257 95 -60 89 GAC084 653712 5857944 256 99 -60 89 GAC085 653617 5857958 256 100 -60 89 GAC086 653573 5857977 256 93 -60 89 This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited. - ENDS - For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact: Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals info@navarre.com.au +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Competent Person Declaration The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Reporting of Historic Glenlyle Exploration Results Although Navarre was not involved in previous exploration at the Glenlyle Project, it has elected to update the information about drill hole GRC05, shown in Figure 4, to comply with the JORC 2012 Code to demonstrate the existence of a significant anomalous silver zone that has been subsequently confirmed by Navarre's drilling. The results of GRC05 were first reported by P.S. Forwood, J.A. Forwood and Chivelle Pty Ltd in an annual technical report to the Victorian Government titled "EL 4621, Glenlyle Project, Victoria, Fifth Annual Technical Report for the period 1 April 2006 to 31 March 2007." The report is now open file and accessible to the public. Navarre has limited knowledge on how the data was collected and has had to make assumptions based on historical data generated by the previous explorer. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 11 Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information. About Navarre Minerals Limited: Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold and base metals projects in Victoria, Australia. Navarre is searching for gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating 4Moz Stawell Gold Mine. The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region. The Company is searching for a high-grade gold at its St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified gold mineralisation under shallow cover, up to 5km north from the nearest historical mine workings, which the Company believes may be an extension of the 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield. The Company is also targeting large volcanic massive sulphide, epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits in the Stavely Arc volcanics in western Victoria. The Project area captures multiple polymetallic targets in three project areas including Glenlyle, Black Range and Stavely. All properties are 100% owned except EL5425 where Stavely Minerals Limited is earning an 80% interest by spending $0.45M over 5 years. Appendix 1 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut Air Core Drilling techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised • All air-core (AC) drill holes have been routinely sampled at 1m industry standard measurement tools intervals downhole directly from a rig mounted cyclone. Each appropriate to the minerals under investigation, metre is collected and placed on a plastic sheet on the ground such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld and preserved for assay sub-sampling analysis as required. XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not • Sub-samples for assaying were generated from the 1m be taken as limiting the broad meaning of preserved samples and were prepared at the drill site by a grab sampling. sampling method based on logged geology and mineralisation • Include reference to measures taken to ensure intervals. Sub-samples were taken at 1m intervals or as sample representivity and the appropriate composites ranging from 2-5m intervals ensuring a sample calibration of any measurement tools or systems weight of between 2 to 3 kg per sub-sample. used. • The sample size is deemed appropriate for the expected grain • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation size of the material being sampled. that are Material to the Public Report. • Certified reference material and sample duplicates were • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been inserted at regular intervals with laboratory sample submissions. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- Air Core Drilling techniques hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, • AC drilling was carried out using a Wallis Mantis 80 Air-core rig sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple mounted on a Toyota Landcruiser base. The AC rig used a 3.5" or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- blade bit to refusal, generally just below the fresh rock interface. sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip Air Core Drilling recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. • AC drill recoveries were visually estimated as a semi-quantitative • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery range and recorded in the log. and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Recoveries were generally high (>90%), with reduced recovery in • Whether a relationship exists between sample the initial near-surface sample. recovery and grade and whether sample bias • Samples were generally dry, but many became wet at the point may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of refusal in hard ground below the water table. of fine/coarse material. • No sampling issue, recovery issue or bias was picked up and is considered that both sample recovery and quality is adequate for the drilling technique employed. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Geological logging of samples follows Company and industry geologically and geotechnically logged to a level common practice. Qualitative logging of samples includes (but of detail to support appropriate Mineral was not limited to); lithology, mineralogy, alteration, veining and Resource estimation, mining studies and weathering. metallurgical studies. • All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in • A small representative sample was retained in a plastic chip tray nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) for future reference and logging checks. photography. • Detailed chip logging, with digital capture, was conducted for • The total length and percentage of the relevant 100% of chips logged by Navarre's geological team. intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • Company procedures were followed to ensure sub-sampling techniques quarter, half or all core taken. adequacy and consistency. These included (but were not limited and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary to), daily workplace inspections of sampling equipment and preparation split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. practices. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • Blanks and certified reference materials are submitted with the appropriateness of the sample preparation samples to the laboratory as part of the quality control technique. procedures. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • AC composite, 1m individual and EOH samples were collected as sampling stages to maximise representivity of grab samples. samples. • Samples were recorded as dry, damp or wet. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is • Drill sample preparation and base metal and precious metal representative of the in-situ material collected, analysis is undertaken by a registered laboratory (ALS Perth, including for instance results for field WA). Sample preparation by dry pulverisation to 85% passing 75 duplicate/second-half sampling. microns is undertaken by ALS Adelaide, SA. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the • The sample sizes are considered appropriate to correctly give an grain size of the material being sampled. accurate indication of mineralisation given the qualitative nature of the technique and the style of gold mineralisation sought. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Analysis for gold is undertaken at ALS Perth, WA by 50g Fire assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and Assay with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of 0.01ppm and whether the technique is considered partial or Au using ALS technique Au-AA26. laboratory total. • ALS also conducted a 35 element Aqua Regia ICP-AES (method: tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld ME-ICP41) analysis on each sample to assist interpretation of XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in pathfinder elements. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary determining the analysis including instrument • No field non-assay analysis instruments were used in the make and model, reading times, calibrations analyses reported. factors applied and their derivation, etc. • A review of certified reference material and sample blanks • Nature of quality control procedures adopted inserted by the Company indicate no significant analytical bias (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external or preparation errors in the reported analyses laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels • Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is been established. performing within acceptable limits. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by • Samples are verified by Navarre geologists before importing into sampling and either independent or alternative company the drill hole database. assaying personnel. • No twin holes have been drilled by Navarre during this program. • The use of twinned holes. • Primary data was collected for drill holes using a Geobase • Documentation of primary data, data entry logging template on a Panasonic Toughbook laptop using lookup procedures, data verification, data storage codes. The information was sent to a database consultant for (physical and electronic) protocols. validation and compilation into a SQL database. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Reported drill results were compiled by the Company's geologists and verified by the Exploration Manager and Managing Director. • No adjustments to assay data were made. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • All maps and locations are in UTM Grid (GDA94 zone 54). data points drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), • All drill collars are initially measured by hand-held GPS with an trenches, mine workings and other locations used accuracy of +3 metres. On completion of program, a contract in Mineral Resource estimation. surveyor picks-up collar positions utilising a differential GPS • Specification of the grid system used. system to an accuracy of +0.02m. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • At the Irvine gold project, topographic control is achieved via use of DTM developed from a 2005 ground gravity survey measuring relative height using radar techniques. Air Core Drilling • Down-hole surveys have not been undertaken Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Variable drill hole spacings are used to adequately test targets and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is and are determined from geochemical, geophysical and distribution sufficient to establish the degree of geological geological data together with historic mining information. and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • Drilling reported in this program is of an early exploration nature Resource and Ore Reserve estimation and has not been used to estimate any mineral resource or ore procedure(s) and classifications applied. reserves. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • Refer to sampling techniques, above for sample compositing Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Exploration is at an early stage and, as such, knowledge on exact data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the location of mineralisation, in relation to lithological and relation to extent to which this is known, considering the structural boundaries, is not accurately known. geological deposit type. • The drill orientation is attempting to drill perpendicular to the structure • If the relationship between the drilling geology and mineralised trends previously identified from earlier orientation and the orientation of key AC drilling. Due to the early stage of exploration it is unknown if mineralised structures is considered to have the drill orientation has introduced any sampling bias. This will introduced a sampling bias, this should be become more apparent as further drilling is completed. assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Chain of custody is managed by internal staff. Drill samples are security stored on site and transported by a licenced reputable transport company to a registered laboratory in Perth, WA (ALS Laboratories). At the laboratory samples are stored in a locked yard before being processed and tracked through preparation and analysis. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • There has been no external audit or review of the Company's reviews techniques and data. sampling techniques or data at this stage. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 14 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Glenlyle Project is located within Navarre's 100% owned tenement and ownership including agreements or material "Glenlyle" exploration licence EL 5497 which was granted on 9 land tenure issues with third parties such as joint ventures, September 2014 for an initial period of 5 years. status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title • The tenement is current and in good standing. interests, historical sites, wilderness or national • The project occurs on freehold land. park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • Past exploration has identified the Glenlyle target as a potential done by other other parties. intrusive complex similar to Thursdays Gossan. Most recent parties work was completed from 2002-2008 where a range of geophysical techniques (Ground magnetics, IP and trial EM) identified several targets for testing by five RC drill holes. • Recent structural interpretation by the Geological Survey of Victoria indicates the Dryden and Stavely volcanic belts as being one of the same. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The project area is considered prospective for mineralisation. Epithermal/Porphyry style mineralisation akin to Thursdays Gossan within the Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Reported results are summarised in Figures 3 & 4 and Tables 1 - Information understanding of the exploration results 5 within the main body of the announcement. including a tabulation of the following • Drill collar elevation is defined as height above sea level in information for all Material drill holes: metres (RL) o easting and northing of the drill hole collar • Drill holes were drilled at an angle deemed appropriate to the o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation local structure and is tabulated in Table 5. above sea level in metres) of the drill hole • Hole length of each drill hole is the distance from the surface to collar the end of hole, as measured along the drill trace. o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All reported assays have been average weighted according to aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or sample interval. methods minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high • No top cuts have been applied. grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material • An average nominal 0.2g/t Au and 1g/t Ag or greater lower cut- and should be stated. off is reported as being potentially significant in the context of • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short this drill program. lengths of high grade results and longer lengths • No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied. of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in Air Core Drilling between the reporting of Exploration Results. • The exact geometry and extent of any primary mineralisation is mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with not known at present due to the early stage of exploration. widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature • Mineralisation results are reported as "down hole" intervals as intercept should be reported. true widths are not yet known. lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Refer to diagrams in body of text tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • All drill hole results received have been reported in this reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, announcement. representative reporting of both low and high • No holes are omitted for which complete results have been grades and/or widths should be practiced to received. avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • All relevant exploration data is shown in diagrams and discussed substantive material, should be reported including (but not in text. exploration limited to): geological observations; geophysical data survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Areas of positive AC drill results are expected to be followed up (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth with infill and expansion AC and/ or diamond drilling programs. extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au Attachments Original document

