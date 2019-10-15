Navarre Minerals : 16/10/2019 – Navarre raises $4.75m for Stavely Arc properties

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

16 October 2019

STRONG DEMAND FOR PLACEMENT RAISES $4.75 MILLION

TO ADVANCE STAVELY ARC PROPERTIES

KEY POINTS

Navarre has received subscriptions for the placement of 43.2M shares at $0.11 per share to raise $4.75 million

The placement was heavily supported, with strong demand from existing and new investors

On financial closure, Navarre will have approximately $10 million cash to undertake an aggressive 22,000 metre drilling program at its 100%-owned Stavely Arc and Stawell Gold Corridor mineral properties, and to contribute to its 49% share of exploration costs associated with the Tandarra Gold Joint Venture

100%-owned Stavely Arc and Stawell Gold Corridor mineral properties, and to contribute to its 49% share of exploration costs associated with the Tandarra Gold Joint Venture The Company commenced drilling last week at its Stawell Corridor Gold Project with a 13,500m drilling campaign comprising 5,000m of diamond drilling and 8,500m of air-core drilling

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to announce that it has received binding subscriptions to raise $4.75 million before costs through the placement of approximately 43.2 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.11 per share (Placement) to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Proceeds from the Placement will strengthen the Company's working capital position and enable it to pursue exploration programs (including air-core, RC and diamond drilling) at various prospects in the emerging Stavely Arc mineral province, as well as provide flexibility to expand the scale of the drilling activities at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project.

The proposed initial exploration program in the Stavely Arc includes (see NML ASX release of 14 October 2019):

1,000m diamond drill testing during Q4 2019 and 2,000m of air-core and RC drilling in the first half of 2020 at the Eclipse prospect; and

air-core and RC drilling in the first half of 2020 at the Eclipse prospect; and 2,000m of diamond drilling and 4,000m of reconnaissance air-core drilling at the Glenlyle prospect in H1 2020. The Glenlyle prospect is located 25km NE on the same volcanic belt as the recent copper discovery by Stavely Minerals Limited ( ASX: SVY ) at its Thursdays Gossan prospect.

Hartleys Limited is the Lead Manager to the Placement, which was strongly supported by a number of new and existing shareholders including many of Navarre's largest shareholders.

Navarre's Managing Director, Mr Geoff McDermott commented:

"We are delighted with the strong support for our capital raise on the back of renewed enthusiasm for investment in the Victorian mineral fields. Navarre is now well-funded with approximately A$10 million cash that will be deployed to accelerate drilling at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project and at our 100% owned Stavely Arc prospects, starting with Eclipse and then Glenlyle.

We also wish to welcome several new domestic and international institutional investors to our share register and are extremely grateful for the strong financial backing and ongoing support of our major shareholders."

