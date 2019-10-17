Navarre Minerals : 18/10/2019 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
ABN 66 125 140 105
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or Company) will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 at 10.30am AEDT at the offices of RSM Australia Partners, Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria.
The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice describes the matters to be considered at the Meeting. Terms used in this Notice and the accompanying Explanatory Statement are defined in the glossary set out at the end of the Explanatory Statement.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Ordinary Business
Annual Accounts and Reports
To receive and consider the Directors' Report, Financial Report and Auditor's Report of Navarre for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
Remuneration Report (Resolution 1 - non-binding)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That the Remuneration Report set out in the Directors' Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted.
Re-electionof Mr Kevin Wilson as a Director (Resolution 2)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That Mr Kevin Wilson, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director.
Special Business
Approval of Navarre Minerals Limited Performance Rights Plan (Resolution 3)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, the Performance Rights Plan, as summarised in the Explanatory Statement, be approved, including the issue of securities under the Performance Rights Plan.
Approval of issue of Performance Rights to Mr G McDermott(Resolution 4)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
Subject to the passing of Resolution 3, that for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, Shareholder approval is given for the issue of 1,500,000 Performance Rights to Mr Geoff McDermott, the Managing Director, under the Performance Rights Plan on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement.
Approval of Additional Capacity to Issue Ordinary Shares (Resolution 5)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholder approval is given for the issue of Shares by the Company pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A, such that, subject to the conditions described in the Explanatory Statement, the Company will have the benefit of the additional capacity to issue Shares as contemplated by Listing Rule 7.1A.
By order of the Board
Colin Naylor
Company Secretary
11 October 2019
Important Notice - Accessing the Annual Report
The Annual Report is now available on the Company's website at www.navarre.com.au/annual-half-year-reports.
You will only receive a printed copy of the Annual Report if you have elected to continue receiving shareholder communications in hard copy.
If you have not elected to continue to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report but now (or sometime in the future) wish to do so, please contact the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, to change your shareholder communication preferences.
Voting Entitlements
The Company has determined that for the purpose of voting at the Meeting, Shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting are those persons who are the registered holders of Shares at 7.00pm AEDT on Saturday 16 November 2019.
How to vote
Your vote is important. You may cast your vote in the following ways:
by attending and voting at the Meeting on Monday 18 November 2019 at 10.30am AEDT; or
by completing and returning the enclosed proxy form so that it is received by the Company's share registry by 10.30am AEDT on Saturday 16 November 2019; or
in the case of a corporate shareholder, by appointing a corporate representative to attend the Meeting in person (using a certificate of appointment obtained from the Company's share registry).
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place specified in the Notice. Shareholders are asked to arrive at the venue 30 minutes prior to the time designated for the Meeting so that the Company may check their shareholdings against the Company's share register and note attendances.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, the attached proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be provided to the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, in the enclosed Reply Paid envelope, or in any of the following ways:
By post to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia
By hand delivery to Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
By fax on +61 2 9290 9655
Proxy forms must be received by the share registry no later than 10.30am AEDT on Saturday 16 November 2019 (or, if the Meeting is adjourned, by no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the resumed meeting).
Proxies must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be signed by an attorney or executed by the corporation in accordance with the Corporations Act.
Voting through a corporate representative
A body corporate that is a Shareholder may appoint an individual to act as its representative at the Meeting in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act. The Company will require a certificate of appointment of the corporate representative, executed in accordance with the Corporations Act.
The certificate of appointment must be lodged with the Company's share registry (see details above) before the Meeting or at the registration desk on the day of the Meeting. Please contact the Company or Boardroom Pty Limited on +61 1300 737 760 to obtain a certificate of appointment.
Information about proxy voting
Please read the following information carefully if you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the Meeting and vote on your behalf.
Appointment of proxies
A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or, if the Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, two proxies to attend and vote on their behalf. Each proxy will have the right to vote on a poll and also to speak at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company and can be either an individual or a body corporate.
Voting by proxies
The appointment of a proxy may specify the proportion or the number of votes that the proxy may exercise. Where two proxies are appointed and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, the votes will be divided equally among the proxies (i.e. each proxy may exercise half the votes). If a proxy is not directed how to vote on a resolution, the proxy may vote or abstain from voting on that resolution as they see fit.
Non-attendance by nominated proxy
If a proxy form is returned and no person or body corporate is named as the proxy or the nominated proxy does not attend the meeting, or does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the Meeting will act as proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions.
How the chair of the meeting will vote undirected proxies
The chair of the Meeting will vote undirected proxies in favour of each Resolution on which the chair is entitled to vote as proxy. Proxy appointments in favour of any other Director or the Company Secretary that do not contain a direction on how to vote will be used where possible to support the resolutions proposed in the Notice.
Important information concerning proxy votes for Resolution 1 and Resolution 3
The Corporations Act places certain restrictions on the ability of Key Management Personnel and their Closely Related Parties to vote on the advisory resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report and resolutions connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of the Key Management Personnel.
For these reasons, Shareholders who intend to vote by proxy should carefully consider the identity of their proxy and are encouraged to direct their proxy as to how to vote on all Resolutions. If you do not do so, you risk your vote not being cast.
If you appoint the chair of the Meeting as your proxy but do not direct the chair how to vote in respect of Resolution 1, you are providing express authorisation for the chair of the Meeting to vote your proxy in relation to Resolution 1, notwithstanding that Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel, which includes the Chairman.
As noted above, the chair of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1 and Resolution 3. Accordingly, if you appoint the chair of the Meeting as your proxy (including an appointment by default) and you wish to vote differently to how the chair of the Meeting intends to vote on Resolution 1, you must mark 'against' or 'abstain' on the proxy form for Resolution 1 and Resolution 3.
Voting Exclusions and Prohibitions
Resolution 1 and Resolution 3 - In accordance with the Corporations Act, a vote on Resolution 1 and Resolution 3 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of:
a member of Key Management Personnel whose details are included in the Remuneration Report or one who may participate in the Performance Rights Plan; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person described above may vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
the person does so as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3; or
the person is the chair of the Meeting and the appointment:
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3; and
expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
Resolution 4 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any Director (including Mr Geoff McDermott, Mr Kevin Wilson, Mr Colin Naylor and Mr John Dorward) and any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by:
a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
the chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
In accordance with the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on Resolution 4 if the proxy is either:
a member of Key Management Personnel; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member,
and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on that particular resolution.
However, this prohibition does not apply if the proxy is the chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company.
Resolution 5 - In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11.1, the Company is required to disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by a person or an associate of a person who is expected to participate in the proposed issue of Shares or who will obtain a material benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of Shares, if the resolution is passed. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:
it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
if it is cast by the chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
At this stage, the proposed allottees of the Shares are not known and identified. In accordance with the note to Listing Rule 14.11.1, a person's vote will only be excluded from voting on Resolution 5 if there is more than a mere possibility that the person will participate in the proposed issue.
