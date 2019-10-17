Navarre Minerals : 18/10/2019 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, the attached proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be provided to the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, in the enclosed Reply Paid envelope, or in any of the following ways:

Online at https://www.votingonline.com.au/nmlagm2019

By post to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

By hand delivery to Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

to Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia By fax on +61 2 9290 9655

Proxy forms must be received by the share registry no later than 10.30am AEDT on Saturday 16 November 2019 (or, if the Meeting is adjourned, by no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the resumed meeting).

Proxies must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be signed by an attorney or executed by the corporation in accordance with the Corporations Act.

Voting through a corporate representative

A body corporate that is a Shareholder may appoint an individual to act as its representative at the Meeting in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act. The Company will require a certificate of appointment of the corporate representative, executed in accordance with the Corporations Act.

The certificate of appointment must be lodged with the Company's share registry (see details above) before the Meeting or at the registration desk on the day of the Meeting. Please contact the Company or Boardroom Pty Limited on +61 1300 737 760 to obtain a certificate of appointment.

Information about proxy voting

Please read the following information carefully if you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the Meeting and vote on your behalf.

Appointment of proxies

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or, if the Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, two proxies to attend and vote on their behalf. Each proxy will have the right to vote on a poll and also to speak at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company and can be either an individual or a body corporate.

Voting by proxies

The appointment of a proxy may specify the proportion or the number of votes that the proxy may exercise. Where two proxies are appointed and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, the votes will be divided equally among the proxies (i.e. each proxy may exercise half the votes). If a proxy is not directed how to vote on a resolution, the proxy may vote or abstain from voting on that resolution as they see fit.

Non-attendance by nominated proxy

If a proxy form is returned and no person or body corporate is named as the proxy or the nominated proxy does not attend the meeting, or does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the Meeting will act as proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions.