Navarre Minerals : 21/11/2019 – Change of Director's Interest Notice – G McDermott

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Navarre Minerals Limited

ABN 66 125 140 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Geoffrey John McDermott Date of last notice 22 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 18 November 2019 No. of securities held after change Mrs Catherine Lee McDermott 5,163,358 ordinary fully paid shares New Chum Holdings Pty Ltd 7,628,646 ordinary fully paid shares Superannuation A/C> Mr Geoffrey John McDermott & Mrs 186,564 ordinary fully paid shares Catherine Lee McDermott and William McDermott> Mr Geoffrey John McDermott 3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares (exercise price $0.15, expiry 10/4/23) 3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares (exercise price $0.12, expiry 17/5/24) Total 12,978,568 ordinary fully paid shares 6,000,000 unlisted options Class Unlisted share performance rights