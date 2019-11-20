Navarre Minerals : 21/11/2019 – Change of Director's Interest Notice – G McDermott

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Navarre Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Geoffrey John McDermott
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
22 May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
18 November 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
Mrs Catherine Lee McDermott
|
5,163,358 ordinary fully paid shares
|
New Chum Holdings Pty Ltd
|
7,628,646 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Superannuation A/C>
|
|
Mr Geoffrey John McDermott & Mrs
|
186,564 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Catherine Lee McDermott
|
|
and William McDermott>
|
|
Mr Geoffrey John McDermott
|
3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares
|
|
(exercise price $0.15, expiry 10/4/23)
|
|
3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares
|
|
(exercise price $0.12, expiry 17/5/24)
|
Total
|
12,978,568 ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
6,000,000 unlisted options
|
|
|
Class
|
Unlisted share performance rights
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
1,500,000 Share Performance Rights
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
Mrs Catherine Lee McDermott
|
5,163,358 ordinary fully paid shares
|
New Chum Holdings Pty Ltd
|
7,628,646 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Superannuation A/C>
|
|
Mr Geoffrey John McDermott & Mrs
|
186,564 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Catherine Lee McDermott
|
|
and William McDermott>
|
|
Mr Geoffrey John McDermott
|
3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares
|
|
(exercise price $0.15, expiry 10/4/23)
|
|
3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares
|
|
(exercise price $0.12, expiry 17/5/24)
|
|
1,500,000 Share Performance Rights (expiry 31
|
|
December 2022)
|
Total
|
12,978,568 ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
6,000,000 unlisted options
|
|
1,500,000 share performance rights
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Issue of share performance rights, under the Navarre
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
Minerals Limited Performance Rights Plan, as
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
|
approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual
|
participation in buy-back
|
General Meeting on 18 November 2019
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was
|
|
required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
