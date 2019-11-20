Log in
Navarre Minerals : 21/11/2019 – Change of Director's Interest Notice – G McDermott

11/20/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Navarre Minerals Limited

ABN

66 125 140 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoffrey John McDermott

Date of last notice

22 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

18 November 2019

No. of securities held after change

Mrs Catherine Lee McDermott

5,163,358 ordinary fully paid shares

New Chum Holdings Pty Ltd

7,628,646 ordinary fully paid shares

Superannuation A/C>

Mr Geoffrey John McDermott & Mrs

186,564 ordinary fully paid shares

Catherine Lee McDermott

and William McDermott>

Mr Geoffrey John McDermott

3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares

(exercise price $0.15, expiry 10/4/23)

3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares

(exercise price $0.12, expiry 17/5/24)

Total

12,978,568 ordinary fully paid shares

6,000,000 unlisted options

Class

Unlisted share performance rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1,500,000 Share Performance Rights

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Mrs Catherine Lee McDermott

5,163,358 ordinary fully paid shares

New Chum Holdings Pty Ltd

7,628,646 ordinary fully paid shares

Superannuation A/C>

Mr Geoffrey John McDermott & Mrs

186,564 ordinary fully paid shares

Catherine Lee McDermott

and William McDermott>

Mr Geoffrey John McDermott

3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares

(exercise price $0.15, expiry 10/4/23)

3,000,000 unlisted options for ordinary shares

(exercise price $0.12, expiry 17/5/24)

1,500,000 Share Performance Rights (expiry 31

December 2022)

Total

12,978,568 ordinary fully paid shares

6,000,000 unlisted options

1,500,000 share performance rights

Nature of change

Issue of share performance rights, under the Navarre

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Minerals Limited Performance Rights Plan, as

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual

participation in buy-back

General Meeting on 18 November 2019

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:50:03 UTC
