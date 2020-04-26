Navarre Minerals : 27/04/2020 – New Gold Results Grow Resolution Lode At Depth

7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au1 in RD025
2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Aufrom 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in RD016
2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 301.9m, contains a few specks of visible gold in RD015
2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in RD018
3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in RD019
The significant broad zone of gold intersected in RD025 suggest the lode channel is thickening and plunging gently towards the south.
Gold occurs in two higher-grade lode channels (shoots), that contain remarkably consistent tenors of gold of between 4 and 6 g/t below the base of oxidation.
Results provide further evidence that the gold shoot dimensions at Resolution Lode are similar to those mined at the multi-million ounce Magdala gold deposit, on-strike 20km further north.
The ongoing diamond drilling program has been adjusted to target the projected positions of the shallow south plunging gold shoots at depth.
Navarre remainsfully funded to continue its systematic drill testing of the geometry and depth potential of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode, with a current working capital balance of approximately $6.7 million.
1 Full extent of mineralised zone not tested in RD025 as the hole ended prematurely at 158m in mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress.
Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) from Resolution Lode on the eastern flank of the Irvine basalt Gold Project, located in western Victoria (Figures 1 & 2).
is pleased to report significant new drilling results dome, part of the 100%-ownedStawell Corridor
The Irvine basalt dome occurs within a prospective corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields located along the western edge of the Stawell Geological Zone, 210km west of Melbourne (Figure 1).
The new results are for the first eight diamond holes of an ongoing program designed to test for depth extensions to shallow gold discovered in air-core (AC) drilling at Resolution Lode (refer NML ASX announcement of 10 October 2019). Importantly, these new results represent Navarre's first significant diamond drilling campaign, testing for potential economic mineralisation beneath the 1.6km discovery area.
"These terrific diamond drill results from Resolution Lode are providing strong evidence for gold-shoot development, similar to that mined on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome at Stawell's 4 million-ounce Magdala Gold Mine, on-strike 20km further north.
The geometry and tenor of the two main gold zones identified at Resolution Lode are continuing to evolve. The recognition of an apparent gentle south plunge to the gold shoot geometry has provided an important geological break-through, allowing us to better target subsequent drilling to expand these gold zones at depth. Drill hole RD025 is an example of this new understanding, despite terminating in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation at 158m due to technical issues. RD025 is also our southernmost diamond hole and has returned one of our best and widest gold intercepts that remains open to the west and down-plunge.
Drilling is continuing to systematically evaluate the size, continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode in order to see if it has what it takes to deliver Victoria's next major gold deposit. We look forward to sharing new results as we execute our drilling strategy."
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's gold and copper mineral properties
NEW DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS - RESOLUTION LODE
Navarre has completed a total of nine holes for approximately 2,900m of expansion diamond core drilling at Resolution Lode (Figure 2). The drill program has been designed to test the continuity and extent of previously intersected shallow gold mineralisation by:
drilling beneath areas of our best AC drill results to establish geometry, tenor and plunge direction of the gold mineralisation; and then
to systematically scope and evaluate the size of the mineralised system using a nominal 100m (N-S) by 80m (vertical) infill and step-out drill pattern.
All diamond holes have been drilled at angles designed to cut across the interpreted sub-vertical orientation of the mineralised structures from either the western (hangingwall) or eastern (footwall) side of the projected gold zones as surface access would allow without significant vegetation removal.
Significant new assays results have been received for eight of the nine holes completed at Resolution Lode. Assays for the remaining diamond hole is pending and will be reported in the coming weeks.
Highlight new results* (not true widths) include (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 3 & 4):
7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au2 in drill hole RD025
2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Au from 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in drill hole RD016
2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au3 from 301.9m in drill hole RD015
2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in drill hole RD018
3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in drill hole RD019
These intercepts complement previously reported drill intercepts* from Resolution Lode (see NML ASX releases of
1 December 2016, 24 April 2017, 15 May 2017 & 28 May 2018):
18.7m @ 7.1 g/t Au3 from 196.3m, including 5.7m @ 11.6 g/t Au in drill hole RD006
10.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 135.7m, including 3.3m @ 16.9 g/t Au in drill hole RD012
4.0m @ 9.8 g/t Au3 from 72.0m in drill hole RD002
6.0m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 66m in drill hole IAC018
2.9m @ 12.9 g/t Au from 79.7m, including 0.7m @ 47.2 g/t Au in drill hole RD001
4.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au3 and 1.8m @ 6.4 g/t Au from within a broader zone of quartz stockwork veining of 10.8m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 244.1m in drill hole RD013
3.8m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 107.1m in drill hole RD011
*Note: all drill intercepts are reported as down-hole intervals.
Full extent of mineralised zone was not tested in RD025 as hole ended prematurely at 158m in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress.
Drill intercept contains visible gold.
As with the previously reported drill intercepts, the new gold results are interpreted to occur in at least two steeply west-dipping structures that cut across, at an acute angle, an interbedded package of meta-sediments and thin basalt flows within 100m of the main Irvine basalt dome (Figure 3). The mineralisation is characterised by significant quartz veining (or quartz tension vein arrays), occurring with strong chlorite alteration containing minor amounts of sulphides (typically less than 3%), including arsenopyrite +pyrite +pyrrhotite and rare visible gold. Zones of anomalous gold are typically elevated in arsenic, an important pathfinder metal in most Victorian gold deposits.
The higher-grade gold mineralisation has been interpreted to occur within at least two lode channels or shoots that plunge gently towards the south and remain open down-plunge (see Figure 4). The southern gold shoot, with more drill information, has approximate dimensions of up to 300m in height, 400m down-plunge (open to the south) and between 2m - 5m in width. The gold shoots are separated by areas of lower-grade gold mineralisation (typically 1 - 5 gram metres), low arsenic values and poor quartz vein development, possibly representing areas of less structural dilation. The gold shoot geometry appears analogous to that of the Magdala gold deposit (Figure 5).
The new drill information has allowed a recognition of south plunging gold shoots at Resolution Lode. This is viewed as a significant exploration breakthrough for the project and is expected to lead to improved design, targeting and, potentially, rates of success for subsequent expansion drill testing for this lode-style mineral system. The significant gold results returned from hole RD025 is a result of adjusting the drill program to test the southern plunge theory. To date, this is the most southerly diamond hole in the program but, unfortunately, the hole ended prematurely at 158m in a wide zone of mineralisation after suffering a technical issue. Replacement drill hole, RD025A, is currently underway to test the full width of the mineralised structure at this position.
In summary, interpretation of the new diamond results at Resolution Lode indicates:
gold occurs in two higher-grade gold shoots;
the gold shoots appear to plunge gently to the south;
the current drill program has been adjusted to target these shallow plunging gold zones;
gold mineralisation has now been expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open;
the width of mineralisation in southern gold shoot appears to thicken towards the south;
the tenor of gold intersected within the gold shoots below the base of oxidation is consistent at between 4 and 6 g/t;
the southern-most drill hole, RD025, has intersected a significant broad zone of auriferous quartz stockwork veining that appears similar to large stockwork zones mined at the Magdala gold deposit in Stawell; and importantly
the drilling results returned to date continue to demonstrate continuity, predictability and robustness of the mineralised system at Resolution Lode.
COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE
The COVID-19 pandemic, with its associated risks and restrictions to employee and contractor movements, has resulted in Navarre reducing its operating footprint from three diamond drilling rigs to one and suspension of regional reconnaissance air-core drilling. This situation is continually monitored.
The Company is continuing its diamond drilling evaluation of the depth potential at Resolution Lode with one rig on site operating during daylight hours on weekdays.
NEXT STEPS
Expansion diamond drilling is expected to continue to scope the extents of the gold shoots, subject to weather conditions through autumn and any health and safety considerations resulting from government restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
STAWELL GOLD CORRIDOR BACKGROUND
The Company is searching for large gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields - "The Stawell Gold Corridor" (Figure 1). A key feature of major gold deposits along the Stawell Gold Corridor is that they are hosted in meta-sediments on the margins of Cambrian basalt domes. The 4Moz Magdala gold deposit at Stawell is the best example of this style of mineralisation.
Navarre has identified seven basalt dome structures within the Company's 60km long tenement package to date. The regional potential of the Stawell Gold Corridor is considered significant by the Company as demonstrated by Navarre's discoveries at the Irvine and Langi Logan prospects where gold is proximal to large basalt dome structures.
The Irvine basalt dome is Navarre's most advanced prospect. Previous drilling has confirmed extensive shallow gold footprints at the Resolution and Adventure lodes with a combined strike length of 2.9km along the eastern contact of the Irvine basalt dome (Figure 2). Navarre has been testing the depth extents of the gold shoots at both lodes down to approximately 300m below surface through a 6,000m diamond drilling program.
The Langi Logan basalt dome is the next major prospect for Magdala-style mineralisation south of the Irvine basalt dome within the Stawell Corridor Gold Project (Figure 1). It consists of the Langi Logan North, Langi Logan Central and the Langi Logan South Cambrian basalt domes with a combined 12km strike length and occurs in an area of significant historical Deep Lead production (133,000oz of gold recorded). Approximately 80% of the project area is covered by post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics ranging up to 30m in thickness.
Figure 2: Location of the Irvine basalt dome (yellow) and Resolution and Adventure lodes, relative to alluvial gold workings of the historical 1Moz Ararat Goldfield.
Figure 5: Simplified longitudinal projection of Stawell's Magdala Gold Mine showing geometry of ore shoots (red) on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome (yellow). Note: the plunge direction to the north-west contrasts the interpreted south plunge at Resolution Lode.
Table 1. Resolution Lode Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations
Hole ID
East
North
RL (AHD)
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
RD015
665141.8
5881796.1
289.6
359.5
-48
085
RD016
665142.2
5881795.1
289.6
495.0
-48
121
RD017
665142.0
5881800.0
296.1
410.8
-55
052
RD018
665143.6
5881797.4
296.1
310.3
-29
069
RD019
665150.0
5882345.0
285.8
263.9
-51
110
RD020
665149.0
5882346.2
285.8
263.9
-60
077
RD021
665161.9
5882379.1
285.2
249.3
-58
060
RD022
665016.6
5883038.3
286.8
361.2
-51
068
RD025
665594.4
5881653.7
284.0
158.7
-45
237
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information.
About Navarre Minerals Limited:
Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold and base metals projects in Victoria, Australia.
Navarre is searching for gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating 4Moz Stawell Gold Mine.
The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region.
The Company is searching for a high-grade gold at its St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified gold mineralisation under shallow cover, up to 5km north from the nearest historical mine workings, which the Company believes may be an extension of the 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield.
The Company is also targeting large volcanic massive sulphide, epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits in the Stavely Arc volcanics in western Victoria. The Project area captures multiple polymetallic targets in three project areas including Glenlyle, Black Range and Stavely. All properties are 100% owned except EL5425 where Stavely Minerals Limited is earning an 80% interest by spending $0.45M over 5 years.
