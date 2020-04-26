Navarre Minerals : 27/04/2020 – New Gold Results Grow Resolution Lode At Depth

Log in
04/26/2020 | 06:48pm EDT

ASX Announcement

27 April 2020

ASX: NML

NEW GOLD RESULTS GROW RESOLUTION LODE AT DEPTH

STAWELL CORRIDOR GOLD PROJECT, WESTERN VICTORIA

Highlights

  • Significant new results received for first eight holes of an ongoing diamond drilling program testing for depth extensions of shallow gold mineralisation discovered at Resolution Lode.
  • Gold mineralisation now expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open down-plunge to the south.
  • Highlight intersections (not true widths) include:
    • 7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au1 in RD025
    • 2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Au from 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in RD016
    • 2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 301.9m, contains a few specks of visible gold in RD015
    • 2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in RD018
    • 3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in RD019
  • The significant broad zone of gold intersected in RD025 suggest the lode channel is thickening and plunging gently towards the south.
  • Gold occurs in two higher-grade lode channels (shoots), that contain remarkably consistent tenors of gold of between 4 and 6 g/t below the base of oxidation.
  • Results provide further evidence that the gold shoot dimensions at Resolution Lode are similar to those mined at the multi-million ounce Magdala gold deposit, on-strike 20km further north.
  • The ongoing diamond drilling program has been adjusted to target the projected positions of the shallow south plunging gold shoots at depth.
  • Navarre remains fully funded to continue its systematic drill testing of the geometry and depth potential of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode, with a current working capital balance of approximately $6.7 million.

1 Full extent of mineralised zone not tested in RD025 as the hole ended prematurely at 158m in mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 2

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) from Resolution Lode on the eastern flank of the Irvine basalt Gold Project, located in western Victoria (Figures 1 & 2).

is pleased to report significant new drilling results dome, part of the 100%-ownedStawell Corridor

The Irvine basalt dome occurs within a prospective corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields located along the western edge of the Stawell Geological Zone, 210km west of Melbourne (Figure 1).

The new results are for the first eight diamond holes of an ongoing program designed to test for depth extensions to shallow gold discovered in air-core (AC) drilling at Resolution Lode (refer NML ASX announcement of 10 October 2019). Importantly, these new results represent Navarre's first significant diamond drilling campaign, testing for potential economic mineralisation beneath the 1.6km discovery area.

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, said:

"These terrific diamond drill results from Resolution Lode are providing strong evidence for gold-shoot development, similar to that mined on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome at Stawell's 4 million-ounce Magdala Gold Mine, on-strike 20km further north.

The geometry and tenor of the two main gold zones identified at Resolution Lode are continuing to evolve. The recognition of an apparent gentle south plunge to the gold shoot geometry has provided an important geological break-through, allowing us to better target subsequent drilling to expand these gold zones at depth. Drill hole RD025 is an example of this new understanding, despite terminating in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation at 158m due to technical issues. RD025 is also our southernmost diamond hole and has returned one of our best and widest gold intercepts that remains open to the west and down-plunge.

Drilling is continuing to systematically evaluate the size, continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode in order to see if it has what it takes to deliver Victoria's next major gold deposit. We look forward to sharing new results as we execute our drilling strategy."

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's gold and copper mineral properties

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 3

NEW DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS - RESOLUTION LODE

Navarre has completed a total of nine holes for approximately 2,900m of expansion diamond core drilling at Resolution Lode (Figure 2). The drill program has been designed to test the continuity and extent of previously intersected shallow gold mineralisation by:

  1. drilling beneath areas of our best AC drill results to establish geometry, tenor and plunge direction of the gold mineralisation; and then
  2. to systematically scope and evaluate the size of the mineralised system using a nominal 100m (N-S) by 80m (vertical) infill and step-out drill pattern.

All diamond holes have been drilled at angles designed to cut across the interpreted sub-vertical orientation of the mineralised structures from either the western (hangingwall) or eastern (footwall) side of the projected gold zones as surface access would allow without significant vegetation removal.

Significant new assays results have been received for eight of the nine holes completed at Resolution Lode. Assays for the remaining diamond hole is pending and will be reported in the coming weeks.

Highlight new results* (not true widths) include (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 3 & 4):

  • 7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au2 in drill hole RD025
  • 2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Au from 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in drill hole RD016
  • 2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au3 from 301.9m in drill hole RD015
  • 2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in drill hole RD018
  • 3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in drill hole RD019

These intercepts complement previously reported drill intercepts* from Resolution Lode (see NML ASX releases of

1 December 2016, 24 April 2017, 15 May 2017 & 28 May 2018):

  • 18.7m @ 7.1 g/t Au3 from 196.3m, including 5.7m @ 11.6 g/t Au in drill hole RD006
  • 10.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 135.7m, including 3.3m @ 16.9 g/t Au in drill hole RD012
  • 4.0m @ 9.8 g/t Au3 from 72.0m in drill hole RD002
  • 6.0m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 66m in drill hole IAC018
  • 2.9m @ 12.9 g/t Au from 79.7m, including 0.7m @ 47.2 g/t Au in drill hole RD001
  • 4.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au3 and 1.8m @ 6.4 g/t Au from within a broader zone of quartz stockwork veining of 10.8m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 244.1m in drill hole RD013
  • 3.8m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 107.1m in drill hole RD011

*Note: all drill intercepts are reported as down-hole intervals.

  1. Full extent of mineralised zone was not tested in RD025 as hole ended prematurely at 158m in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress.
  2. Drill intercept contains visible gold.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 4

As with the previously reported drill intercepts, the new gold results are interpreted to occur in at least two steeply west-dipping structures that cut across, at an acute angle, an interbedded package of meta-sediments and thin basalt flows within 100m of the main Irvine basalt dome (Figure 3). The mineralisation is characterised by significant quartz veining (or quartz tension vein arrays), occurring with strong chlorite alteration containing minor amounts of sulphides (typically less than 3%), including arsenopyrite +pyrite +pyrrhotite and rare visible gold. Zones of anomalous gold are typically elevated in arsenic, an important pathfinder metal in most Victorian gold deposits.

The higher-grade gold mineralisation has been interpreted to occur within at least two lode channels or shoots that plunge gently towards the south and remain open down-plunge (see Figure 4). The southern gold shoot, with more drill information, has approximate dimensions of up to 300m in height, 400m down-plunge (open to the south) and between 2m - 5m in width. The gold shoots are separated by areas of lower-grade gold mineralisation (typically 1 - 5 gram metres), low arsenic values and poor quartz vein development, possibly representing areas of less structural dilation. The gold shoot geometry appears analogous to that of the Magdala gold deposit (Figure 5).

The new drill information has allowed a recognition of south plunging gold shoots at Resolution Lode. This is viewed as a significant exploration breakthrough for the project and is expected to lead to improved design, targeting and, potentially, rates of success for subsequent expansion drill testing for this lode-style mineral system. The significant gold results returned from hole RD025 is a result of adjusting the drill program to test the southern plunge theory. To date, this is the most southerly diamond hole in the program but, unfortunately, the hole ended prematurely at 158m in a wide zone of mineralisation after suffering a technical issue. Replacement drill hole, RD025A, is currently underway to test the full width of the mineralised structure at this position.

In summary, interpretation of the new diamond results at Resolution Lode indicates:

  • gold occurs in two higher-grade gold shoots;
  • the gold shoots appear to plunge gently to the south;
  • the current drill program has been adjusted to target these shallow plunging gold zones;
  • gold mineralisation has now been expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open;
  • the width of mineralisation in southern gold shoot appears to thicken towards the south;
  • the tenor of gold intersected within the gold shoots below the base of oxidation is consistent at between 4 and 6 g/t;
  • the southern-most drill hole, RD025, has intersected a significant broad zone of auriferous quartz stockwork veining that appears similar to large stockwork zones mined at the Magdala gold deposit in Stawell; and importantly
  • the drilling results returned to date continue to demonstrate continuity, predictability and robustness of the mineralised system at Resolution Lode.

COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its associated risks and restrictions to employee and contractor movements, has resulted in Navarre reducing its operating footprint from three diamond drilling rigs to one and suspension of regional reconnaissance air-core drilling. This situation is continually monitored.

The Company is continuing its diamond drilling evaluation of the depth potential at Resolution Lode with one rig on site operating during daylight hours on weekdays.

NEXT STEPS

Expansion diamond drilling is expected to continue to scope the extents of the gold shoots, subject to weather conditions through autumn and any health and safety considerations resulting from government restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 5

STAWELL GOLD CORRIDOR BACKGROUND

The Company is searching for large gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields - "The Stawell Gold Corridor" (Figure 1). A key feature of major gold deposits along the Stawell Gold Corridor is that they are hosted in meta-sediments on the margins of Cambrian basalt domes. The 4Moz Magdala gold deposit at Stawell is the best example of this style of mineralisation.

Navarre has identified seven basalt dome structures within the Company's 60km long tenement package to date. The regional potential of the Stawell Gold Corridor is considered significant by the Company as demonstrated by Navarre's discoveries at the Irvine and Langi Logan prospects where gold is proximal to large basalt dome structures.

The Irvine basalt dome is Navarre's most advanced prospect. Previous drilling has confirmed extensive shallow gold footprints at the Resolution and Adventure lodes with a combined strike length of 2.9km along the eastern contact of the Irvine basalt dome (Figure 2). Navarre has been testing the depth extents of the gold shoots at both lodes down to approximately 300m below surface through a 6,000m diamond drilling program.

The Langi Logan basalt dome is the next major prospect for Magdala-style mineralisation south of the Irvine basalt dome within the Stawell Corridor Gold Project (Figure 1). It consists of the Langi Logan North, Langi Logan Central and the Langi Logan South Cambrian basalt domes with a combined 12km strike length and occurs in an area of significant historical Deep Lead production (133,000oz of gold recorded). Approximately 80% of the project area is covered by post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics ranging up to 30m in thickness.

Figure 2: Location of the Irvine basalt dome (yellow) and Resolution and Adventure lodes, relative to alluvial gold workings of the historical 1Moz Ararat Goldfield.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 6

Figure 3: Cross-Section 5 881 700N interpretation.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 7

Figure 4: Longitudinal Projection of Resolution Lode showing location of south plunging gold shoots and significant drill intercepts.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 8

Figure 5: Simplified longitudinal projection of Stawell's Magdala Gold Mine showing geometry of ore shoots (red) on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome (yellow). Note: the plunge direction to the north-west contrasts the interpreted south plunge at Resolution Lode.

Table 1. Resolution Lode Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations

Hole ID

East

North

RL (AHD)

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

RD015

665141.8

5881796.1

289.6

359.5

-48

085

RD016

665142.2

5881795.1

289.6

495.0

-48

121

RD017

665142.0

5881800.0

296.1

410.8

-55

052

RD018

665143.6

5881797.4

296.1

310.3

-29

069

RD019

665150.0

5882345.0

285.8

263.9

-51

110

RD020

665149.0

5882346.2

285.8

263.9

-60

077

RD021

665161.9

5882379.1

285.2

249.3

-58

060

RD022

665016.6

5883038.3

286.8

361.2

-51

068

RD025

665594.4

5881653.7

284.0

158.7

-45

237

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

Table 2. Resolution Lode Significant Diamond Drill Results (>0.2g/t Au)

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Gold

Comment

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

RD015

209.1

209.4

0.3

4.4

RD015

301.9

304.5

2.6

5.5

Contains visible gold

includes

303.1

304.5

1.4

9.0

RD016

269.4

271.0

1.6

2.3

RD016

312.5

315.0

2.5

0.9

RD016

373.2

375.7

2.5

6.1

includes

374.8

375.3

0.5

12.5

RD016

388.0

389.3

1.3

2.6

RD016

428.5

430.9

2.4

6.0

within

428.5

436.6

8.1

1.9

RD016

484.3

484.8

0.5

1.2

RD017

225.1

226.0

0.9

0.6

RD017

242.1

245.8

3.7

0.3

RD017

261.6

263.9

2.3

2.0

includes

262.6

263.1

0.5

5.1

RD017

296.4

296.6

0.2

3.4

RD017

311.4

313.5

2.1

1.5

RD017

331.2

332.6

1.4

0.6

RD017

377.9

381.6

3.7

0.2

RD018

158.9

159.5

0.6

4.7

RD018

261.3

265.3

4.0

1.4

RD018

286.0

286.6

0.6

3.7

RD018

293.7

296.1

2.4

4.4

RD019

130.6

134.1

3.5

1.5

RD019

204.3

207.4

3.1

3.1

RD019

224.2

227.5

3.3

0.5

RD020

108.4

119.1

10.7

0.3

RD020

187.1

188.5

1.4

0.7

RD021

214.8

215.3

0.5

1.6

RD022

Results Pending

RD025

129.4

131.6

2.2

2.7

and

141.8

149.5

7.7

5.6

and

154.8

158.7

3.9

4.4

includes

157.5

158.7

1.2

6.4

Hole ends in mineralisation

within

140.0

158.7

18.7

3.4

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.

- ENDS -

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 10

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:

Geoff McDermott

Managing Director

Navarre Minerals

  1. info@navarre.com.au
  1. +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Competent Person Declaration

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information.

About Navarre Minerals Limited:

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold and base metals projects in Victoria, Australia.

Navarre is searching for gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating 4Moz Stawell Gold Mine.

The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region.

The Company is searching for a high-grade gold at its St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified gold mineralisation under shallow cover, up to 5km north from the nearest historical mine workings, which the Company believes may be an extension of the 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield.

The Company is also targeting large volcanic massive sulphide, epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits in the Stavely Arc volcanics in western Victoria. The Project area captures multiple polymetallic targets in three project areas including Glenlyle, Black Range and Stavely. All properties are 100% owned except EL5425 where Stavely Minerals Limited is earning an 80% interest by spending $0.45M over 5 years.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Diamond Core Drilling

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

The diamond drill core samples were selected on

industry standard measurement tools

geological intervals varying from 0.2m to 1.6m in length.

appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

All drill core was routinely cut in half (usually on the right

such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

of the marked orientation line) with a diamond saw and

XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not

submitted for analysis.

be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of

sampling.

Company Procedures regarding quality control (QC) and

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

quality assurance/ Testing (QA). Certified standards and

sample representivity and the appropriate

blanks were routinely inserted into assay batches.

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases, more explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

Diamond Core Drilling

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

Pre-collars were drilled to solid bedrock using an HWT

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

(114.3mm) drill bit followed by diamond coring with a

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

diameter of 63.5mm (HQ).

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

Diamond drilling of HQ3 (triple-tube) was undertaken to

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

ensure maximum core recovery.

All drill core was orientated with a Reflex ACT III core

orientation tool then continuously marked with a line

while on an angle iron cradle.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Diamond Core Drilling

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

All diamond core was logged capturing any core loss, if

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

present, and recorded in the database.

and ensure representative nature of the samples.

All drill depths are checked against the depth provided on

Whether a relationship exists between sample

the core blocks and rod counts are routinely carried out by

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

the driller.

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

Core recovery for the areas sampled was generally good.

of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Geological logging of samples followed Company and

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

industry common practice. Qualitative logging of samples

of detail to support appropriate Mineral

included (but was not limited to); lithology, mineralogy,

Resource estimation, mining studies and

alteration, veining and weathering.

metallurgical studies.

All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture, was

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

conducted for 100% of the core by Navarre's geological

photography.

team.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

Diamond Core Drilling

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture, was

preparation

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

conducted for 100% of the core by Navarre's geological

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

team.

appropriateness of the sample preparation

Half core was sampled from NQ and HQ diameter drill

technique.

core.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

Company procedures were followed to ensure sub-

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

sampling adequacy and consistency. These included (but

samples.

were not limited to), daily workplace inspections of

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

sampling equipment and practices.

representative of the in-situ material collected,

Blanks and certified reference materials are submitted

including for instance results for field

with the samples to the laboratory as part of the quality

duplicate/second-half sampling.

control procedures.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

No second-half sampling has been conducted at this stage.

grain size of the material being sampled.

The sample sizes are appropriate to correctly represent

the sought after mineralisation.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Analysis for gold is undertaken at ALS Perth, WA by 50g

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

Fire Assay with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of

and

whether the technique is considered partial or

0.01ppm Au using ALS technique Au-AA26.

laboratory

total.

Bulk-leach analysis for gold is also undertaken by ALS

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

Perth, WA on selected samples with >0.2ppm Au from Au-

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

AA26 method. The bulk leach method utilises a ~2kg

determining the analysis including instrument

sample using ALS technique Au-AA15. Navarre selectively

make and model, reading times, calibrations

does this to check for the effects of nuggety gold

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

particularly in know regions containing this effect.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

ALS also conducted a 35 element Aqua Regia ICP-AES

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

(method: ME-ICP41) analysis on each sample to assist

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

interpretation of pathfinder elements.

of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have

No field non-assay analysis instruments were used in the

been established.

analyses reported.

A review of certified reference material and sample blanks

inserted by the Company indicate no significant analytical

bias or preparation errors in the reported analyses

Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the

laboratory and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the

laboratory is performing within acceptable limits.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

Samples are verified by database consultants (Geobase)

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

and Navarre geologists before importing into the drill hole

assaying

personnel.

database.

The use of twinned holes.

No twin holes have been drilled by Navarre during this

Documentation of primary data, data entry

program.

procedures, data verification, data storage

Primary data was collected for drill holes using a Geobase

(physical and electronic) protocols.

logging template on a Panasonic Toughbook laptop using

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

lookup codes. The information was sent to a database

consultant for validation and compilation into a SQL

database.

Reported drill results were compiled by the Company's

geologists and verified by the Exploration Manager and

Managing Director.

No adjustments to assay data were made.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

All maps and locations are in UTM Grid (GDA94 zone 54).

data points

drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),

All drill collars are initially measured by hand-held GPS

trenches, mine workings and other locations used

with an accuracy of +3 metres. On completion of program,

in Mineral Resource estimation.

a contract surveyor picks-up collar positions utilising a

Specification of the grid system used.

differential GPS system to an accuracy of +0.02m.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

A topographic control is achieved via use of DTM

developed from a 2005 ground gravity survey measuring

relative height using radar techniques.

Down-hole surveys were taken every 30m on the way

down to verify correct orientation and dip then multi-

shots taken every 6m on the way out of the drill hole.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Variable drill hole spacings are used to test targets and are

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

determined from geochemical, geophysical and geological

distribution

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

data together with historic mining information.

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Drilling reported in this program is of an early exploration

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

nature and has not been used to estimate any mineral

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

resource or ore reserves.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Refer to sampling techniques, above for sample

compositing

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Exploration is at an early stage and, as such, knowledge on

data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

exact location of mineralisation, in relation to lithological

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the

and structural boundaries, is not accurately known.

geological

deposit type.

The drill orientation is attempting to drill perpendicular to

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

the geology and mineralised trends previously identified

orientation and the orientation of key

from earlier drilling. Due to the early stage of exploration

mineralised structures is considered to have

it is unknown if the drill orientation has introduced any

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

sampling bias. This will become more apparent as further

assessed and reported if material.

drilling is completed.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Chain of custody is managed by internal staff. Drill samples

security

are stored on site and transported by a licenced reputable

transport company to a registered laboratory in Orange,

NSW (ALS Laboratories). At the laboratory samples are

stored in a locked yard before being processed and

tracked through preparation and analysis.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

There has been no external audit or review of the

reviews

techniques and data.

Company's sampling techniques or data at this stage.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Irvine Gold Project is located within Navarre's 100%

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

owned "Stawell Corridor Gold Project" comprising granted

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

exploration licence ELs 5476, 5480, 6525, 5626, 6527,

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

6528, 6702 & 6745.

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

The tenements are current and in good standing.

park and environmental settings.

The project area occurs on a combination of freehold and

The security of the tenure held at the time of

crown land.

reporting along with any known impediments to

Two Crown land blocks south of the Irvine basalt dome,

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

subject to possible Native Title, are under separate

exploration licence applications currently being considered

by Earth Resources Regulation, Victorian Government.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Irvine Gold Project

done by other

other parties.

Centaur Mining & Exploration held licence EL 1224 in the

parties

1980s and conducted surface mapping, and shallow RAB

drilling along road verges in proximity to the Irvine

prospect. The main focus of their exploration activities

became the Mt Ararat base-metal sulphide deposit further

to the SW.

CRA Exploration held licences EL 2651 & EL 3429 (which

were amalgamated into EL 3450) in the early 1990s. It was

recognised that basalt lavas and associated meta-

sediments at the northern end of the field held gold

potential of the Stawell-style (which itself was relatively

poorly understood at that time). CRA drilled 12 RC holes

(average 48m depth) and 2 diamond holes in the Irvine

area. This work was initially focused along two north-

trending outcrops of ironstone to the west of the Irvine

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Basalt, now referred to as the Great Western Trend (or

Stawell Fault). Significant gold grades of 4m @ 0.88 g/t

Au (RC92AA021 from 32m) and 2m @ 2.84 g/t Au

(RC92AA027 from 24m) were recorded. Mapping and rock

chip sampling across the entire Ararat Goldfield was also

undertaken at this time with several >1 g/t Au results

obtained.

A single diamond drill hole following up two shallow RC

holes on the western flank of the Irvine Basalt generated a

0.5m @ 7.2 g/t Au intersection from 86.5m in a "classic

Magdala footwall sequence" of high arsenopyrite and

pyrrhotite from meta-sediments in DD92AA254. This was

the only hole to pass through the Irvine basalt contact.

From 1995 to 1996, under Joint Venture with CRAE,

Stawell Gold Mines undertook exploration which included

4 lines of shallow vertical air-core drilling across the trend

of the Irvine Basalt. Owing to weather and drill

penetration difficulties, no basalt contacts were

intersected in any SGM holes and no significant gold

results were obtained. The air-core program helped

deduce the broad outline of the western basalt contact. A

few selected trays from CRAE's regional drill program are

held by the Geological Survey of Victoria in their core farm

facility in Werribee.

Navarre has reviewed and assessed all previous

exploration results available in the public domain.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The project areas are considered prospective for the

mineralisation.

discovery of gold deposits of similar character to those in

the nearby Stawell Gold Mine, particularly the 4Moz

Magdala gold deposit. The Stawell Goldfield has produced

approximately 5 million ounces of gold from hard rock and

alluvial sources. More than 2.3 million ounces of gold

have been produced since 1980 across more than 3

decades of continuous operation.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Reported results are summarised in Figures 3-4 and Tables

Information

understanding of the exploration results

1-2 within the main body of the announcement.

including a tabulation of the following

Drill collar elevation is defined as height above sea level in

information for all Material drill holes:

metres (RL)

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Drill holes were drilled at an angle deemed appropriate to

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

the local structure and stratigraphy and is tabulated in

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

Tables 1 & 2.

collar

Hole length of each drill hole is the distance from the

o dip and azimuth of the hole

surface to the end of hole, as measured along the drill

o down hole length and interception depth

trace.

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material and

this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All reported assays have been average weighted according

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

to sample interval.

methods

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high

No top cuts have been applied.

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

An average nominal 0.3g/t Au or greater lower cut-off is

and should be stated.

reported as being potentially significant in the context of

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

this drill program.

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths

No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied.

of low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in

Diamond Core Drilling

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

Estimated true widths are based on orientated drill core

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

axis measurements and are interpreted to represent

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature

between 60% to 90% of total downhole widths.

intercept

should be reported.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement

to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width

not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Refer to diagrams in body of text

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All drill hole results received and pending have been

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

reported in this announcement.

representative reporting of both low and high

No holes are omitted for which complete results have

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

been received.

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant exploration data is shown in diagrams and

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

discussed in text.

exploration

limited to): geological observations; geophysical

data

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Navarre will continue testing of the basalt flanks at the

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

Irvine basalt dome using the air-core (AC) and diamond

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

(DD) drilling techniques.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

Areas of positive AC and DD drill results are expected to be

possible extensions, including the main

followed up with infill and expansion AC and Diamond

geological interpretations and future drilling

drilling.

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 22:47:11 UTC
