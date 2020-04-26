Navarre Minerals : 27/04/2020 – New Gold Results Grow Resolution Lode At Depth 0 04/26/2020 | 06:48pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 27 April 2020 ASX: NML NEW GOLD RESULTS GROW RESOLUTION LODE AT DEPTH STAWELL CORRIDOR GOLD PROJECT, WESTERN VICTORIA Highlights Significant new results received for first eight holes of an ongoing diamond drilling program testing for depth extensions of shallow gold mineralisation discovered at Resolution Lode .

Resolution Lode Gold mineralisation now expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open down-plunge to the south.

expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open down-plunge to the south. Highlight intersections (not true widths) include:

(not true widths) include: 7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au 1 in RD025 2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Au from 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in RD016 2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 301.9m, contains a few specks of visible gold in RD015 2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in RD018 3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in RD019

The significant broad zone of gold intersected in RD025 suggest the lode channel is thickening and plunging gently towards the south.

broad zone of gold intersected in RD025 suggest the lode channel is thickening and plunging gently towards the south. Gold occurs in two higher-grade lode channels (shoots), that contain remarkably consistent tenors of gold of between 4 and 6 g/t below the base of oxidation .

higher-grade lode channels that contain remarkably consistent tenors of gold of between 4 and 6 g/t . Results provide further evidence that the gold shoot dimensions at Resolution Lode are similar to those mined at the multi-million ounce Magdala gold deposit, on-strike 20km further north.

gold shoot dimensions at Resolution Lode are similar to those mined at the multi-million ounce Magdala gold deposit, on-strike 20km further north. The ongoing diamond drilling program has been adjusted to target the projected positions of the shallow south plunging gold shoots at depth.

diamond drilling program has been adjusted to target the projected positions of the shallow south plunging gold shoots Navarre remains fully funded to continue its systematic drill testing of the geometry and depth potential of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode, with a current working capital balance of approximately $6.7 million . 1 Full extent of mineralised zone not tested in RD025 as the hole ended prematurely at 158m in mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 2 Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) from Resolution Lode on the eastern flank of the Irvine basalt Gold Project, located in western Victoria (Figures 1 & 2). is pleased to report significant new drilling results dome, part of the 100%-ownedStawell Corridor The Irvine basalt dome occurs within a prospective corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields located along the western edge of the Stawell Geological Zone, 210km west of Melbourne (Figure 1). The new results are for the first eight diamond holes of an ongoing program designed to test for depth extensions to shallow gold discovered in air-core (AC) drilling at Resolution Lode (refer NML ASX announcement of 10 October 2019). Importantly, these new results represent Navarre's first significant diamond drilling campaign, testing for potential economic mineralisation beneath the 1.6km discovery area. Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, said: "These terrific diamond drill results from Resolution Lode are providing strong evidence for gold-shoot development, similar to that mined on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome at Stawell's 4 million-ounce Magdala Gold Mine, on-strike 20km further north. The geometry and tenor of the two main gold zones identified at Resolution Lode are continuing to evolve. The recognition of an apparent gentle south plunge to the gold shoot geometry has provided an important geological break-through, allowing us to better target subsequent drilling to expand these gold zones at depth. Drill hole RD025 is an example of this new understanding, despite terminating in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation at 158m due to technical issues. RD025 is also our southernmost diamond hole and has returned one of our best and widest gold intercepts that remains open to the west and down-plunge. Drilling is continuing to systematically evaluate the size, continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode in order to see if it has what it takes to deliver Victoria's next major gold deposit. We look forward to sharing new results as we execute our drilling strategy." Figure 1: Location of Navarre's gold and copper mineral properties Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 3 NEW DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS - RESOLUTION LODE Navarre has completed a total of nine holes for approximately 2,900m of expansion diamond core drilling at Resolution Lode (Figure 2). The drill program has been designed to test the continuity and extent of previously intersected shallow gold mineralisation by: drilling beneath areas of our best AC drill results to establish geometry, tenor and plunge direction of the gold mineralisation; and then to systematically scope and evaluate the size of the mineralised system using a nominal 100m (N-S) by 80m (vertical) infill and step-out drill pattern. All diamond holes have been drilled at angles designed to cut across the interpreted sub-vertical orientation of the mineralised structures from either the western (hangingwall) or eastern (footwall) side of the projected gold zones as surface access would allow without significant vegetation removal. Significant new assays results have been received for eight of the nine holes completed at Resolution Lode. Assays for the remaining diamond hole is pending and will be reported in the coming weeks. Highlight new results* (not true widths) include (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 3 & 4): 7.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 141.8m and 3.9m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 154.8m within a broader zone of 18.7m @ 3.4 g/t Au 2 in drill hole RD025

from 141.8m and from 154.8m within a broader zone of in drill hole RD025 2.5m @ 6.1 g/t Au from 373.2m and 2.4m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 428.5m in drill hole RD016

from 373.2m and from 428.5m in drill hole RD016 2.6m @ 5.5 g/t Au 3 from 301.9m in drill hole RD015

from 301.9m in drill hole RD015 2.4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 293.7m in drill hole RD018

from 293.7m in drill hole RD018 3.1m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 204.3m in drill hole RD019 These intercepts complement previously reported drill intercepts* from Resolution Lode (see NML ASX releases of 1 December 2016, 24 April 2017, 15 May 2017 & 28 May 2018): 18.7m @ 7.1 g/t Au 3 from 196.3m, including 5.7m @ 11.6 g/t Au in drill hole RD006

from 196.3m, including in drill hole RD006 10.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 135.7m, including 3.3m @ 16.9 g/t Au in drill hole RD012

from 135.7m, including in drill hole RD012 4.0m @ 9.8 g/t Au 3 from 72.0m in drill hole RD002

from 72.0m in drill hole RD002 6.0m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 66m in drill hole IAC018

from 66m in drill hole IAC018 2.9m @ 12.9 g/t Au from 79.7m, including 0.7m @ 47.2 g/t Au in drill hole RD001

from 79.7m, including in drill hole RD001 4.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au 3 and 1.8m @ 6.4 g/t Au from within a broader zone of quartz stockwork veining of 10.8m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 244.1m in drill hole RD013

and from within a broader zone of quartz stockwork veining of from 244.1m in drill hole RD013 3.8m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 107.1m in drill hole RD011 *Note: all drill intercepts are reported as down-hole intervals. Full extent of mineralised zone was not tested in RD025 as hole ended prematurely at 158m in 6.4 g/t gold mineralisation due to technical issues, replacement hole, RD025A, in progress. Drill intercept contains visible gold. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 4 As with the previously reported drill intercepts, the new gold results are interpreted to occur in at least two steeply west-dipping structures that cut across, at an acute angle, an interbedded package of meta-sediments and thin basalt flows within 100m of the main Irvine basalt dome (Figure 3). The mineralisation is characterised by significant quartz veining (or quartz tension vein arrays), occurring with strong chlorite alteration containing minor amounts of sulphides (typically less than 3%), including arsenopyrite +pyrite +pyrrhotite and rare visible gold. Zones of anomalous gold are typically elevated in arsenic, an important pathfinder metal in most Victorian gold deposits. The higher-grade gold mineralisation has been interpreted to occur within at least two lode channels or shoots that plunge gently towards the south and remain open down-plunge (see Figure 4). The southern gold shoot, with more drill information, has approximate dimensions of up to 300m in height, 400m down-plunge (open to the south) and between 2m - 5m in width. The gold shoots are separated by areas of lower-grade gold mineralisation (typically 1 - 5 gram metres), low arsenic values and poor quartz vein development, possibly representing areas of less structural dilation. The gold shoot geometry appears analogous to that of the Magdala gold deposit (Figure 5). The new drill information has allowed a recognition of south plunging gold shoots at Resolution Lode. This is viewed as a significant exploration breakthrough for the project and is expected to lead to improved design, targeting and, potentially, rates of success for subsequent expansion drill testing for this lode-style mineral system. The significant gold results returned from hole RD025 is a result of adjusting the drill program to test the southern plunge theory. To date, this is the most southerly diamond hole in the program but, unfortunately, the hole ended prematurely at 158m in a wide zone of mineralisation after suffering a technical issue. Replacement drill hole, RD025A, is currently underway to test the full width of the mineralised structure at this position. In summary, interpretation of the new diamond results at Resolution Lode indicates: gold occurs in two higher-grade gold shoots;

higher-grade gold shoots; the gold shoots appear to plunge gently to the south;

the current drill program has been adjusted to target these shallow plunging gold zones;

gold mineralisation has now been expanded beyond 300m depth and remains open;

the width of mineralisation in southern gold shoot appears to thicken towards the south;

the tenor of gold intersected within the gold shoots below the base of oxidation is consistent at between 4 and 6 g/t;

the southern-most drill hole, RD025, has intersected a significant broad zone of auriferous quartz stockwork veining that appears similar to large stockwork zones mined at the Magdala gold deposit in Stawell; and importantly

southern-most drill hole, RD025, has intersected a significant broad zone of auriferous quartz stockwork veining that appears similar to large stockwork zones mined at the Magdala gold deposit in Stawell; and importantly the drilling results returned to date continue to demonstrate continuity, predictability and robustness of the mineralised system at Resolution Lode. COVID-19 OPERATIONAL UPDATE The COVID-19 pandemic, with its associated risks and restrictions to employee and contractor movements, has resulted in Navarre reducing its operating footprint from three diamond drilling rigs to one and suspension of regional reconnaissance air-core drilling. This situation is continually monitored. The Company is continuing its diamond drilling evaluation of the depth potential at Resolution Lode with one rig on site operating during daylight hours on weekdays. NEXT STEPS Expansion diamond drilling is expected to continue to scope the extents of the gold shoots, subject to weather conditions through autumn and any health and safety considerations resulting from government restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 5 STAWELL GOLD CORRIDOR BACKGROUND The Company is searching for large gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the 5Moz Stawell and 1Moz Ararat goldfields - "The Stawell Gold Corridor" (Figure 1). A key feature of major gold deposits along the Stawell Gold Corridor is that they are hosted in meta-sediments on the margins of Cambrian basalt domes. The 4Moz Magdala gold deposit at Stawell is the best example of this style of mineralisation. Navarre has identified seven basalt dome structures within the Company's 60km long tenement package to date. The regional potential of the Stawell Gold Corridor is considered significant by the Company as demonstrated by Navarre's discoveries at the Irvine and Langi Logan prospects where gold is proximal to large basalt dome structures. The Irvine basalt dome is Navarre's most advanced prospect. Previous drilling has confirmed extensive shallow gold footprints at the Resolution and Adventure lodes with a combined strike length of 2.9km along the eastern contact of the Irvine basalt dome (Figure 2). Navarre has been testing the depth extents of the gold shoots at both lodes down to approximately 300m below surface through a 6,000m diamond drilling program. The Langi Logan basalt dome is the next major prospect for Magdala-style mineralisation south of the Irvine basalt dome within the Stawell Corridor Gold Project (Figure 1). It consists of the Langi Logan North, Langi Logan Central and the Langi Logan South Cambrian basalt domes with a combined 12km strike length and occurs in an area of significant historical Deep Lead production (133,000oz of gold recorded). Approximately 80% of the project area is covered by post-mineralisation Newer Volcanics ranging up to 30m in thickness. Figure 2: Location of the Irvine basalt dome (yellow) and Resolution and Adventure lodes, relative to alluvial gold workings of the historical 1Moz Ararat Goldfield. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 6 Figure 3: Cross-Section 5 881 700N interpretation. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 7 Figure 4: Longitudinal Projection of Resolution Lode showing location of south plunging gold shoots and significant drill intercepts. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 8 Figure 5: Simplified longitudinal projection of Stawell's Magdala Gold Mine showing geometry of ore shoots (red) on the flanks of the Magdala basalt dome (yellow). Note: the plunge direction to the north-west contrasts the interpreted south plunge at Resolution Lode. Table 1. Resolution Lode Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations Hole ID East North RL (AHD) Depth Dip Azimuth (GDA94) (GDA94) RD015 665141.8 5881796.1 289.6 359.5 -48 085 RD016 665142.2 5881795.1 289.6 495.0 -48 121 RD017 665142.0 5881800.0 296.1 410.8 -55 052 RD018 665143.6 5881797.4 296.1 310.3 -29 069 RD019 665150.0 5882345.0 285.8 263.9 -51 110 RD020 665149.0 5882346.2 285.8 263.9 -60 077 RD021 665161.9 5882379.1 285.2 249.3 -58 060 RD022 665016.6 5883038.3 286.8 361.2 -51 068 RD025 665594.4 5881653.7 284.0 158.7 -45 237 Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 9 Table 2. Resolution Lode Significant Diamond Drill Results (>0.2g/t Au) Hole ID From To (m) Interval Gold Comment (m) (m) (g/t) RD015 209.1 209.4 0.3 4.4 RD015 301.9 304.5 2.6 5.5 Contains visible gold includes 303.1 304.5 1.4 9.0 RD016 269.4 271.0 1.6 2.3 RD016 312.5 315.0 2.5 0.9 RD016 373.2 375.7 2.5 6.1 includes 374.8 375.3 0.5 12.5 RD016 388.0 389.3 1.3 2.6 RD016 428.5 430.9 2.4 6.0 within 428.5 436.6 8.1 1.9 RD016 484.3 484.8 0.5 1.2 RD017 225.1 226.0 0.9 0.6 RD017 242.1 245.8 3.7 0.3 RD017 261.6 263.9 2.3 2.0 includes 262.6 263.1 0.5 5.1 RD017 296.4 296.6 0.2 3.4 RD017 311.4 313.5 2.1 1.5 RD017 331.2 332.6 1.4 0.6 RD017 377.9 381.6 3.7 0.2 RD018 158.9 159.5 0.6 4.7 RD018 261.3 265.3 4.0 1.4 RD018 286.0 286.6 0.6 3.7 RD018 293.7 296.1 2.4 4.4 RD019 130.6 134.1 3.5 1.5 RD019 204.3 207.4 3.1 3.1 RD019 224.2 227.5 3.3 0.5 RD020 108.4 119.1 10.7 0.3 RD020 187.1 188.5 1.4 0.7 RD021 214.8 215.3 0.5 1.6 RD022 Results Pending RD025 129.4 131.6 2.2 2.7 and 141.8 149.5 7.7 5.6 and 154.8 158.7 3.9 4.4 includes 157.5 158.7 1.2 6.4 Hole ends in mineralisation within 140.0 158.7 18.7 3.4 This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited. - ENDS - Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 10 For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact: Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals info@navarre.com.au +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Competent Person Declaration The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information. About Navarre Minerals Limited: Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold and base metals projects in Victoria, Australia. Navarre is searching for gold deposits in an extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating 4Moz Stawell Gold Mine. The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region. The Company is searching for a high-grade gold at its St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified gold mineralisation under shallow cover, up to 5km north from the nearest historical mine workings, which the Company believes may be an extension of the 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield. The Company is also targeting large volcanic massive sulphide, epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits in the Stavely Arc volcanics in western Victoria. The Project area captures multiple polymetallic targets in three project areas including Glenlyle, Black Range and Stavely. All properties are 100% owned except EL5425 where Stavely Minerals Limited is earning an 80% interest by spending $0.45M over 5 years. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 11 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut Diamond Core Drilling techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised • The diamond drill core samples were selected on industry standard measurement tools geological intervals varying from 0.2m to 1.6m in length. appropriate to the minerals under investigation, • All drill core was routinely cut in half (usually on the right such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld of the marked orientation line) with a diamond saw and XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not submitted for analysis. be taken as limiting the broad meaning of • Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of sampling. Company Procedures regarding quality control (QC) and • Include reference to measures taken to ensure quality assurance/ Testing (QA). Certified standards and sample representivity and the appropriate blanks were routinely inserted into assay batches. calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- Diamond Core Drilling techniques hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, • Pre-collars were drilled to solid bedrock using an HWT sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple (114.3mm) drill bit followed by diamond coring with a or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- diameter of 63.5mm (HQ). sampling bit or other type, whether core is • Diamond drilling of HQ3 (triple-tube) was undertaken to oriented and if so, by what method, etc). ensure maximum core recovery. • All drill core was orientated with a Reflex ACT III core orientation tool then continuously marked with a line while on an angle iron cradle. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip Diamond Core Drilling recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. • All diamond core was logged capturing any core loss, if • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery present, and recorded in the database. and ensure representative nature of the samples. • All drill depths are checked against the depth provided on • Whether a relationship exists between sample the core blocks and rod counts are routinely carried out by recovery and grade and whether sample bias the driller. may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain • Core recovery for the areas sampled was generally good. of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Geological logging of samples followed Company and geologically and geotechnically logged to a level industry common practice. Qualitative logging of samples of detail to support appropriate Mineral included (but was not limited to); lithology, mineralogy, Resource estimation, mining studies and alteration, veining and weathering. metallurgical studies. • All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in • Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture, was nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) conducted for 100% of the core by Navarre's geological photography. team. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether techniques quarter, half or all core taken. Diamond Core Drilling and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary • Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture, was preparation split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. conducted for 100% of the core by Navarre's geological Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • For all sample types, the nature, quality and team. appropriateness of the sample preparation • Half core was sampled from NQ and HQ diameter drill technique. core. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • Company procedures were followed to ensure sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of sampling adequacy and consistency. These included (but samples. were not limited to), daily workplace inspections of • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is sampling equipment and practices. representative of the in-situ material collected, • Blanks and certified reference materials are submitted including for instance results for field with the samples to the laboratory as part of the quality duplicate/second-half sampling. control procedures. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the • No second-half sampling has been conducted at this stage. grain size of the material being sampled. • The sample sizes are appropriate to correctly represent the sought after mineralisation. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Analysis for gold is undertaken at ALS Perth, WA by 50g assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and Fire Assay with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of and whether the technique is considered partial or 0.01ppm Au using ALS technique Au-AA26. laboratory total. • Bulk-leach analysis for gold is also undertaken by ALS tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld Perth, WA on selected samples with >0.2ppm Au from Au- XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in AA26 method. The bulk leach method utilises a ~2kg determining the analysis including instrument sample using ALS technique Au-AA15. Navarre selectively make and model, reading times, calibrations does this to check for the effects of nuggety gold factors applied and their derivation, etc. particularly in know regions containing this effect. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted • ALS also conducted a 35 element Aqua Regia ICP-AES (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external (method: ME-ICP41) analysis on each sample to assist laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels interpretation of pathfinder elements. of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have • No field non-assay analysis instruments were used in the been established. analyses reported. • A review of certified reference material and sample blanks inserted by the Company indicate no significant analytical bias or preparation errors in the reported analyses • Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by • Samples are verified by database consultants (Geobase) sampling and either independent or alternative company and Navarre geologists before importing into the drill hole assaying personnel. database. • The use of twinned holes. • No twin holes have been drilled by Navarre during this • Documentation of primary data, data entry program. procedures, data verification, data storage • Primary data was collected for drill holes using a Geobase (physical and electronic) protocols. logging template on a Panasonic Toughbook laptop using • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. lookup codes. The information was sent to a database consultant for validation and compilation into a SQL database. • Reported drill results were compiled by the Company's geologists and verified by the Exploration Manager and Managing Director. • No adjustments to assay data were made. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • All maps and locations are in UTM Grid (GDA94 zone 54). data points drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), • All drill collars are initially measured by hand-held GPS trenches, mine workings and other locations used with an accuracy of +3 metres. On completion of program, in Mineral Resource estimation. a contract surveyor picks-up collar positions utilising a • Specification of the grid system used. differential GPS system to an accuracy of +0.02m. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • A topographic control is achieved via use of DTM developed from a 2005 ground gravity survey measuring relative height using radar techniques. • Down-hole surveys were taken every 30m on the way down to verify correct orientation and dip then multi- shots taken every 6m on the way out of the drill hole. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Variable drill hole spacings are used to test targets and are and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is determined from geochemical, geophysical and geological distribution sufficient to establish the degree of geological data together with historic mining information. and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • Drilling reported in this program is of an early exploration Resource and Ore Reserve estimation nature and has not been used to estimate any mineral procedure(s) and classifications applied. resource or ore reserves. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • Refer to sampling techniques, above for sample compositing Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Exploration is at an early stage and, as such, knowledge on data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the exact location of mineralisation, in relation to lithological relation to extent to which this is known, considering the and structural boundaries, is not accurately known. geological deposit type. • The drill orientation is attempting to drill perpendicular to structure • If the relationship between the drilling the geology and mineralised trends previously identified orientation and the orientation of key from earlier drilling. Due to the early stage of exploration mineralised structures is considered to have it is unknown if the drill orientation has introduced any introduced a sampling bias, this should be sampling bias. This will become more apparent as further assessed and reported if material. drilling is completed. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Chain of custody is managed by internal staff. Drill samples security are stored on site and transported by a licenced reputable transport company to a registered laboratory in Orange, NSW (ALS Laboratories). At the laboratory samples are stored in a locked yard before being processed and tracked through preparation and analysis. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • There has been no external audit or review of the reviews techniques and data. Company's sampling techniques or data at this stage. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Irvine Gold Project is located within Navarre's 100% tenement and ownership including agreements or material owned "Stawell Corridor Gold Project" comprising granted land tenure issues with third parties such as joint ventures, exploration licence ELs 5476, 5480, 6525, 5626, 6527, status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title 6528, 6702 & 6745. interests, historical sites, wilderness or national • The tenements are current and in good standing. park and environmental settings. • The project area occurs on a combination of freehold and • The security of the tenure held at the time of crown land. reporting along with any known impediments to • Two Crown land blocks south of the Irvine basalt dome, obtaining a licence to operate in the area. subject to possible Native Title, are under separate exploration licence applications currently being considered by Earth Resources Regulation, Victorian Government. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by Irvine Gold Project done by other other parties. • Centaur Mining & Exploration held licence EL 1224 in the parties 1980s and conducted surface mapping, and shallow RAB drilling along road verges in proximity to the Irvine prospect. The main focus of their exploration activities became the Mt Ararat base-metal sulphide deposit further to the SW. • CRA Exploration held licences EL 2651 & EL 3429 (which were amalgamated into EL 3450) in the early 1990s. It was recognised that basalt lavas and associated meta- sediments at the northern end of the field held gold potential of the Stawell-style (which itself was relatively poorly understood at that time). CRA drilled 12 RC holes (average 48m depth) and 2 diamond holes in the Irvine area. This work was initially focused along two north- trending outcrops of ironstone to the west of the Irvine Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Basalt, now referred to as the Great Western Trend (or Stawell Fault). Significant gold grades of 4m @ 0.88 g/t Au (RC92AA021 from 32m) and 2m @ 2.84 g/t Au (RC92AA027 from 24m) were recorded. Mapping and rock chip sampling across the entire Ararat Goldfield was also undertaken at this time with several >1 g/t Au results obtained. • A single diamond drill hole following up two shallow RC holes on the western flank of the Irvine Basalt generated a 0.5m @ 7.2 g/t Au intersection from 86.5m in a "classic Magdala footwall sequence" of high arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite from meta-sediments in DD92AA254. This was the only hole to pass through the Irvine basalt contact. • From 1995 to 1996, under Joint Venture with CRAE, Stawell Gold Mines undertook exploration which included 4 lines of shallow vertical air-core drilling across the trend of the Irvine Basalt. Owing to weather and drill penetration difficulties, no basalt contacts were intersected in any SGM holes and no significant gold results were obtained. The air-core program helped deduce the broad outline of the western basalt contact. A few selected trays from CRAE's regional drill program are held by the Geological Survey of Victoria in their core farm facility in Werribee. • Navarre has reviewed and assessed all previous exploration results available in the public domain. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The project areas are considered prospective for the mineralisation. discovery of gold deposits of similar character to those in the nearby Stawell Gold Mine, particularly the 4Moz Magdala gold deposit. The Stawell Goldfield has produced approximately 5 million ounces of gold from hard rock and alluvial sources. More than 2.3 million ounces of gold have been produced since 1980 across more than 3 decades of continuous operation. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Reported results are summarised in Figures 3-4 and Tables Information understanding of the exploration results 1-2 within the main body of the announcement. including a tabulation of the following • Drill collar elevation is defined as height above sea level in information for all Material drill holes: metres (RL) o easting and northing of the drill hole collar • Drill holes were drilled at an angle deemed appropriate to o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation the local structure and stratigraphy and is tabulated in above sea level in metres) of the drill hole Tables 1 & 2. collar • Hole length of each drill hole is the distance from the o dip and azimuth of the hole surface to the end of hole, as measured along the drill o down hole length and interception depth trace. o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All reported assays have been average weighted according aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or to sample interval. methods minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high • No top cuts have been applied. grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material • An average nominal 0.3g/t Au or greater lower cut-off is and should be stated. reported as being potentially significant in the context of • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short this drill program. lengths of high grade results and longer lengths • No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied. of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in Diamond Core Drilling between the reporting of Exploration Results. • Estimated true widths are based on orientated drill core mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with axis measurements and are interpreted to represent widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature between 60% to 90% of total downhole widths. intercept should be reported. lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Refer to diagrams in body of text tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • All drill hole results received and pending have been reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, reported in this announcement. representative reporting of both low and high • No holes are omitted for which complete results have grades and/or widths should be practiced to been received. avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • All relevant exploration data is shown in diagrams and substantive material, should be reported including (but not discussed in text. exploration limited to): geological observations; geophysical data survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Navarre will continue testing of the basalt flanks at the (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth Irvine basalt dome using the air-core (AC) and diamond extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). (DD) drilling techniques. • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of • Areas of positive AC and DD drill results are expected to be possible extensions, including the main followed up with infill and expansion AC and Diamond geological interpretations and future drilling drilling. areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au Attachments Original document

