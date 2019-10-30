Log in
NAVER CORP (A035420)

NAVER CORP

(A035420)
Naver : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 27% on Year

10/30/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp.'s (035420.SE) said third-quarter net profit jumped 27% on year on strong growth in its online-payment and content-business segments.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 125.40 billion won ($107.6 million) compared with KRW99.00 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet conglomerate said Thursday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW123.97 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 19% on year to KRW1.665 trillion.

Operating profit fell 1.8% on year to KRW202.10 billion.

Naver said its strong 3Q growth was driven notably by its online payment business and its web-based cartoon service, or Webtoon, at home and abroad.

Core advertisement segment also recorded solid growth, the company said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

