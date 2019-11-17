Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Naver Corp    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORP

(A035420)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, Line Corp announce merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

Japanese telco SoftBank Corp announced on Monday plans to merge its internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp, as it scoops up struggling internet companies to bulk up against rivals such as Rakuten.

SoftBank said in a statement that Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings, will merge with Line, owned by South Korea's Naver Corp, in a deal to be completed by October 2020.

The companies aim for a definitive agreement by next month in a transaction that will see SoftBank Corp and Naver form a 50:50 venture that will control Z Holdings, which will in turn operate Line and Yahoo.

SoftBank Corp is a unit of investment behemoth SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Corp and Naver, which owns 73% of money-losing Line, plan to launch a tender offer for Line's remaining shares at 5,200 yen per share, a 13.4% premium to the share price before news of the merger broke. Line's shares were up 2.6% at 5,180 yen in early trading on Monday.

Z Holdings will continue to be a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank. It will hold a press conference with Line at 0800 GMT.

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINE CORPORATION -4.73% 5040 End-of-day quote.36.03%
NAVER CORP End-of-day quote.
RAKUTEN, INC. 0.64% 939 End-of-day quote.31.70%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -7.13% 417 End-of-day quote.56.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVER CORP
07:38pSoftBank's Yahoo Japan, Line Corp announce merger
RE
11/14SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
RE
11/14SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
RE
11/13SoftBank's Z Holdings and Line eyeing merger - sources
RE
11/07NHN : 3Q Net Profit Rose 18% on Year
DJ
10/31NAVER : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/30NAVER : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 27% on Year
DJ
10/04Indonesia's Bukalapak gets investment from South Korea's Shinhan, says valuat..
RE
08/18Singapore's RedDoorz raises $70 million to target budget travellers
RE
06/20NAVER : Chainalysis, LINE unit BITBOX in anti-money laundering partnership
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 6 597 B
EBIT 2019 787 B
Net income 2019 484 B
Finance 2019 2 805 B
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 55,8x
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
EV / Sales2019 3 825x
EV / Sales2020 3 316x
Capitalization 25 235 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 197 096,77  KRW
Last Close Price 173 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
Hae-Jin Lee Director & Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORP21 686
ALPHABET27.62%920 183
BAIDU, INC.-26.20%40 558
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION56.77%18 247
YANDEX30.86%11 757
SOGOU INC.-1.90%2 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group