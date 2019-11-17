SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, Line Corp announce merger

SoftBank said in a statement that Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings, will merge with Line, owned by South Korea's Naver Corp, in a deal to be completed by October 2020.

The companies aim for a definitive agreement by next month in a transaction that will see SoftBank Corp and Naver form a 50:50 venture that will control Z Holdings, which will in turn operate Line and Yahoo.

SoftBank Corp is a unit of investment behemoth SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Corp and Naver, which owns 73% of money-losing Line, plan to launch a tender offer for Line's remaining shares at 5,200 yen per share, a 13.4% premium to the share price before news of the merger broke. Line's shares were up 2.6% at 5,180 yen in early trading on Monday.

Z Holdings will continue to be a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank. It will hold a press conference with Line at 0800 GMT.

By Sam Nussey