SoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line

NAVER CORP

(A035420)
11/13/2019 | 07:05pm EST
Logo of Line Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

The Softbank-owned operator of search engine Yahoo Japan is in talks to merge with messaging app firm Line, a union that would create a group extending from retail to mobile payments in one of the biggest Japanese tech deals of the year.

Z Holdings, which last month changed its corporate name from Yahoo Japan, said on Thursday discussions were underway with Line Corp but nothing had been decided. SoftBank Corp, which owns 44% of Z Holdings, also acknowledged the talks.

Sources told Reuters the previous day a deal could see SoftBank Corp and Line's parent Naver Corp form a 50/50 venture that would control Z Holdings, which would in turn operate Line and Yahoo.

The parties were likely to reach a basic agreement by the end of the month, the sources said.

The Nikkei business daily said Z Holdings would remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Z Holdings has a stock market value of about $17 billion and Line about $10 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Line said in a statement it was true it is considering ways to improve its corporate value but nothing had been decided as reported in the media.

Line, which last year sold a majority stake in its mobile unit to SoftBank, has reported three consecutive quarters of operating losses as the company tries to jump-start growth.

Z Holdings made a move in September to take control of fashion e-tailer Zozo Inc in a $3.7 billion deal, as it bulks up against rivals such as Amazon.com.

Dealmaking by SoftBank Corp, controlled by tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, comes despite the weak performance of the technology bets of its parent, which recorded an $8.9 billion operating loss in the second quarter.

The group's first quarterly loss in 14 years followed a collapse in the value of its investment in office-sharing firm WeWork as investors have turned sceptical about the path to profitability at cash-burning startups.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Noriyuki Hirata, Sam Nussey; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 6 597 B
EBIT 2019 787 B
Net income 2019 484 B
Finance 2019 2 800 B
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 52,1x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 3 572x
EV / Sales2020 3 097x
Capitalization 23 563 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 195 483,87  KRW
Last Close Price 162 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
Hae-Jin Lee Director & Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORP20 277
ALPHABET24.14%890 665
BAIDU, INC.-23.20%37 419
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.36%15 940
YANDEX23.84%11 234
SOGOU INC.5.71%2 098
