NAVER Corporation    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/22
182000 KRW   +1.96%
03/04South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang stretched by order surge as coronavirus cases jump
RE
01/29NAVER : 4Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
01/29NAVER : 4Q Net Profit Jumped 58% on Year
DJ
Naver : 1Q Net Profit Beat Consensus -- Earnings Review

04/22/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp. reported first-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean internet conglomerate posted a net profit of 134.90 billion Korean won ($109.3 million) in the first quarter, up 54% from a year earlier.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 15% to KRW1.732 trillion, while operating profit gained 7.4% to KRW221.50 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The 1Q net profit beat a FactSet's consensus forecast for KRW126.57 billion.

--RIDING OUT THE PANDEMIC: The company fared relatively well despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. While the global health crisis weighed on advertisement income, strong online-shopping traffic and its expanding Webtoon services helped blunt the hit.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 7 434 B
EBIT 2020 987 B
Net income 2020 718 B
Finance 2020 2 845 B
Yield 2020 0,22%
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
EV / Sales2020 3 547x
EV / Sales2021 3 130x
Capitalization 26 371 B
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 220 517,24  KRW
Last Close Price 182 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
Hae-Jin Lee Director & Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION4.00%20 965
ALPHABET INC.-6.05%834 526
BAIDU, INC.-19.50%35 072
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.87%16 956
YANDEX-19.64%11 114
SOGOU INC.-26.37%1 311
