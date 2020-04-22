Naver : 1Q Net Profit Beat Consensus -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp. reported first-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean internet conglomerate posted a net profit of 134.90 billion Korean won ($109.3 million) in the first quarter, up 54% from a year earlier.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 15% to KRW1.732 trillion, while operating profit gained 7.4% to KRW221.50 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The 1Q net profit beat a FactSet's consensus forecast for KRW126.57 billion.

--RIDING OUT THE PANDEMIC: The company fared relatively well despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. While the global health crisis weighed on advertisement income, strong online-shopping traffic and its expanding Webtoon services helped blunt the hit.

