Naver : 1Q Net Profit Rose 54%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Naver Corp.'s first-quarter net profit jumped 54% thanks to solid growth in online-commerce and paid content despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit was 134.90 billion Korean won ($109.3 million) compared with KRW87.60 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet conglomerate said Thursday. The result beat a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for KRW126.57 billion.

Revenue rose 15% to KRW1.732 trillion, while operating profit gained 7.4% to KRW221.50 billion.

The company said the pandemic weighed on advertisement income but strong online-shopping traffic and its expanding Webtoon services helped blunt the hit.

