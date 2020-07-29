Log in
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/29
292000 KRW   +1.39%
05:59pNAVER : Net Profit More Than Tripled in 2Q
DJ
07/23S.Korean stocks slip on recession, U.S.-China worries
RE
07/21NAVER : to Move Hong Kong Data Center to Singapore, FT Reports
DJ
Naver : Net Profit More Than Tripled in 2Q

07/29/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp.'s net profit more than tripled in the second quarter from a year earlier thanks to solid growth in e-commerce and other expanding online businesses.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 90.70 billion Korean won ($76.2 million) compared with net profit of KRW27.80 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. It missed a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW167.31 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 17% on year to KRW1.903 trillion, while operating profit gained 80% on year to KRW230.60 billion.

Naver said the solid quarterly results were driven by the surging demand for online shopping and its expansion of online advertisements, paid-content and other business platforms.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 0019 GMT to reflect that Naver posted net profit in 2Q. The original version incorrectly said the company posted a loss.

Financials
Sales 2020 7 507 B 6,31 B 6,31 B
Net income 2020 787 B 0,66 B 0,66 B
Net cash 2020 3 137 B 2,64 B 2,64 B
P/E ratio 2020 60,1x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 42 447 B 35 589 M 35 655 M
EV / Sales 2020 5 654x
EV / Sales 2021 4 957x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 322 241,38 KRW
Last Close Price 292 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
Hae-Jin Lee Director & Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION56.57%34 928
ALPHABET INC.12.26%1 025 309
BAIDU, INC.-8.47%39 874
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.80%23 890
YANDEX31.06%20 210
SOGOU INC.85.05%3 295
