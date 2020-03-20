Navidea Biopharmaceuticals : Announces Issuance of Patent Extension for Lymphoseek®

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that on March 17, 2020 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued a Certificate to extend the duration of U.S. patent 6,409,990 for an additional five years through May 12, 2025. This Certificate was based on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) recommendation for a five-year extension under the Hatch-Waxman Act for patent term lost in regulatory review.

This patent claims and protects Lymphoseek® (technetium [Tc 99m] tilmanocept) and has been exclusively licensed with varying geographical and medical indication coverages to Cardinal Health and Navidea. Allowance of this patent extension will permit Cardinal Health and Navidea to extend their exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize Lymphoseek® until the end of the extended patent term in 2025.

“I am pleased the USPTO has taken positive action and extended the Lymphoseek® patent until May 12, 2025,” said Jed Latkin, CEO of Navidea. “This is an exciting time for Navidea as this extension is just the first of several IP related announcements that we expect to have over the next several quarters.”

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any oral statements made with respect to the information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things, our history of operating losses and uncertainty of future profitability, accumulated deficit, future capital needs, the outcome of any pending litigation, uncertainty of capital funding, dependence on royalties and grant revenue, limited product line and distribution channels, competition, risks of development of new products, our ability to maintain effective control over financial reporting, our ability to comply with NYSE American continued listing standards, the impact of the recent coronavirus pandemic, and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “continue,” “designed,” “goal,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

