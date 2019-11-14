Navidea Biopharmaceuticals : to Present at the PCG Spotlight Series Conference

Presentation on Thursday, November 21st at 12:25pm ET

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that it will present at the PCG Spotlight Series Conference taking place on Thursday, November 21st at the Harvard Club, 35 West 44th Street, New York, NY at 12:25pm ET. Mr. Jed A. Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

“We look forward to presenting our clinical programs at the PCG Spotlight Series Conference,” commented Jed A. Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Navidea. “We recently announced positive data from the first interim analysis of the NAV3-31 Phase 2B diagnostic study for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and will provide an overview of planned milestones in the program. Navidea also continues to further partnership discussions and will review the recent research collaboration with IMV, Inc. using their platform-based immunotherapies.”

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, commented: “Each of the eight companies presenting at our Spotlight Series Conference has an innovative approach to its mission. With 20 minute presentations and networking among the participants and a group of high quality investors, this is a great opportunity for attendees to get to know the mission of these unique companies.”

Interested investors may RSVP to ksmith@pcgadvisory.com to attend.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital and PCG Research. PCG Digital owns, partners with, and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Digital, via its subsidiary, PCG Productions, produces management interviews and highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed at robust production resources in PCG’s NYC office.

PCG Research offers independent, issuer-sponsored research that is based on objective, fact-based analysis, written by experienced CFA analysts, and strategically distributed to the investment community utilizing targeted distribution channels as well as social media and private distribution relationships. For more information, go to www.pcgadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward looking statements include our expectations for the use of proceeds received from the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, any future actions by Platinum-Montaur; general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of any pending litigation; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies; our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued listing standards; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “continue,” “designed,” “goal,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

