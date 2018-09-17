Navidea Biopharmaceuticals : Announces Acceptance into the National Institutes of Health Commercialization Accelerator Program

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the
“Company”), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced today
acceptance into the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”)
Commercialization Accelerator Program (“CAP”) 2018-2019.
The Company was selected for CAP due to its successful completion of a
Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) Fast Track grant from the
NIH (grant number R44 AR067583-01A1; Frederick Cope, PI) entitled 99mTc-Tilmanocept
for Targeting Rheumatoid Arthritis (“RA”)-Driving Macrophages.
Navidea has been assigned to the Advanced Commercialization Track
(“ACT”) of CAP.
CAP is designed to facilitate and accelerate the commercial success of
SBIR-funded commercialization projects. Navidea will participate in CAP
for nine months beginning in October 2018, during which the program will
provide technical support for Navidea’s RA imaging-related
commercialization initiative and is expected to facilitate establishment
of contacts between Navidea and potential corporate collaborators and
partners and between Navidea and potential investors.
“Navidea is pleased and honored to have been selected for the highly
competitive CAP program,” said Mr. Jed A. Latkin, Chief Executive
Officer of Navidea. “Selection in this program reflects the strength of
our team and an opportunity for our novel pipeline of diagnostics. I
expect that participation in the program will provide the Company with
non-dilutive assistance to advance our RA program and will increase
Navidea’s exposure to industry players and potential investors. We look
forward to working with the CAP network to develop a comprehensive
marketing strategy, which has the potential to propel Navidea towards
commercial success.”
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
