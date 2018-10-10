Local employer announces job fair on Oct. 16

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient, a leading asset management and business processing services company, today announced it plans to hire full-time collections specialists at its site in Muncie.



The hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the company’s office in Muncie, located at 4501 North Superior Dr.

Candidates will interview on site and meet with management. Job seekers should apply online at jobs.navient.com for the collector roles and bring their resumes to the event.

Applicants must demonstrate strong customer service, keyboarding skills and computer experience.

In addition to competitive pay, Navient also offers tuition reimbursement as part of its benefits to encourage employees to continue developing, both personally and professionally.

