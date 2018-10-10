Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION (NAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Local employer announces job fair on Oct. 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient, a leading asset management and business processing services company, today announced it plans to hire full-time collections specialists at its site in Muncie.

The hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the company’s office in Muncie, located at 4501 North Superior Dr.

Candidates will interview on site and meet with management. Job seekers should apply online at jobs.navient.com for the collector roles and bring their resumes to the event.

Applicants must demonstrate strong customer service, keyboarding skills and computer experience.

In addition to competitive pay, Navient also offers tuition reimbursement as part of its benefits to encourage employees to continue developing, both personally and professionally.

Connect with @Navient on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

NAVICF

Navient_r_Logo2016-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
06:00pLocal employer announces job fair on Oct. 16
GL
10/04Navient to hold job fair to fill customer care positions
GL
10/04NAVIENT : Class-Action Lawsuit Launched Against Student Loan Servicer Navient Ov..
AQ
10/04NAVIENT : Teachers sue Navient on behalf of America's public service workers
AQ
10/03NAVIENT : Teachers union sues student loan servicer Navient
AQ
10/02NAVIENT : to announce third-quarter 2018 results on Oct. 23, host earnings call ..
AQ
09/28NAVIENT : helps more borrowers avoid default
AQ
09/27Navient helps more borrowers avoid default
GL
09/19MILLENNIALS : ‘Saving for retirement can wait’
GL
09/13Navient announces new $500 million share repurchase authority
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Vltava Fund Quarterly Letter Q3 2018 
09/28NAVIENT : Sparks Of Light In An Otherwise Murky Story 
09/13Navient announces new $500M share repurchase authority 
08/14Navient declares $0.16 dividend 
08/07Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 265 M
EBIT 2018 811 M
Net income 2018 485 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,90%
P/E ratio 2018 7,21
P/E ratio 2019 6,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 3 480 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Diefenderfer Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia M. Lawicki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-1.28%3 480
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-0.43%26 244
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-19.32%23 072
BAJAJ FINANCE17.10%16 056
ACOM CO., LTD.-9.17%6 158
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-20.96%5 443
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.