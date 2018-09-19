Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION (NAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Millennials: ‘Saving for retirement can wait’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 4 in 10 young adults in America believe that saving for retirement can wait, according to a newly released special report from Navient’s Money Under 35 national study. The research finds that many young adults, ages 22 to 35, tend to prioritize short-term goals like homeownership, saving for vacation, paying down debt or building an emergency fund.

Millennials: ‘Saving for retirement can wait’
A special report from Navient’s Money Under 35 national study focuses on retirement.


“Many millennials just starting out may struggle to balance paying down debts and saving money, especially for retirement,” said Julie Wilson, head of research for Navient. “Our research explores how these trade-offs affect their financial health in the short term.”

Key findings from Navient’s special report include:

  • Only 3 in 10 young adults (31%) report saving for retirement. Of those who are saving, the average amount saved was $32,818 last year, a decrease from the 2016 average of $37,638.
  • Bachelor’s degree holders are the most likely to be saving for retirement. Nearly half of bachelor’s degree holders aged 22 to 35 (45%) are saving for retirement, more than their peers with other levels of education: 38 percent of advanced degree holders, 31 percent of associate degree holders and 25 percent of young adults who do not have a degree.
  • Student debt is not preventing young adults with a degree from saving for retirement; however, graduates who paid off their student loans are able to save more. Bachelor’s degree holders who paid off their student loans have saved twice as much as those who are working on repayment ($47,297 vs. $25,301 respectively).
  • Young adults who can simultaneously pay down student debt and save for retirement are more likely to report better financial health. However, for those who prioritize one goal over the other, young adults who pay off debt are more likely to feel “very good” about their financial health, compared to those who prioritize saving for retirement (36% vs. 23% respectively).
  • Young adults with access to an employer 401(K)-match program are nearly twice as likely to save for retirement. Young adults whose employers offer a 401(k) plan have an average of $32,851 saved for retirement, nearly 75 percent more than those who don’t have that access ($18,879).

It’s never too late or too early to start saving for retirement. Navient offers several free resources to support adults of all ages with their retirement savings strategy. For example, the latest blog post offers three steps to get started saving for retirement.
             
Navient's Money Under 35 study, conducted in partnership with global research company Ipsos, is based on a survey of more than 3,000 adults aged 22 to 35. The special report and complete Money Under 35 study is available at Navient.com/MoneyUnder35.

Connect with @Navient on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

Customers: 888-272-5543

NAVIFL

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77c5f625-5e1f-46f3-a074-aead900ddee3

Navient_r_Logo2016-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
02:16pMILLENNIALS : ‘Saving for retirement can wait’
GL
09/13Navient announces new $500 million share repurchase authority
GL
09/13NAVIENT : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/13NAVIENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Navient named a 2019 Military Friendly Employer
GL
09/05NAVIENT : Foundation sponsors Nemours annual radiothon
AQ
09/05NAVIENT : Giving back – Sallie Mae, Spicer-Mullikin, Bank of America Navien..
AQ
09/04Navient Foundation sponsors Nemours annual radiothon
GL
08/30NAVIENT : President and CEO to present at Barclays 2018 Global Financial Service..
PU
08/30Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2018 Global Financial Servi..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Navient announces new $500M share repurchase authority 
08/14Navient declares $0.16 dividend 
08/07Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07/25Navient Corp 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Navient's (NAVI) CEO Jack Remondi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 265 M
EBIT 2018 811 M
Net income 2018 485 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,57%
P/E ratio 2018 7,74
P/E ratio 2019 7,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 3 734 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Diefenderfer Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia M. Lawicki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION5.93%3 652
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.78%26 577
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.58%24 072
BAJAJ FINANCE45.65%20 773
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-2.93%7 071
ACOM CO., LTD.-5.83%6 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.