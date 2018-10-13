NAVIENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Navient Corporation
(NasdaqGS: NAVI).
Throughout 2017 and 2018, the Company was named as a defendant in
several civil lawsuits filed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau and Attorneys General from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington,
California and Mississippi for violations of state and federal consumer
protection laws, based on allegations of widespread acts of misconduct
detrimental to borrowers of the loans it services. On October 16, 2017,
the Company was sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to
disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which
is ongoing.
Recently, on October 3, 2018, the Company was sued in federal court in a
consumer class action lawsuit for misleading borrowers regarding the
terms and options for their loans in violation of numerous state and
federal laws.
The actions of the Company’s executives have exposed it to the expense
of defending the Company against numerous investigations and lawsuits by
public officials, consumers and shareholders as well as the potential
penalties, fines and other financial losses that could result from them.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Navient’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Navient’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
