NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Navient Corporation
(NasdaqGS: NAVI).
Throughout 2017 and 2018, the Company was named as a defendant in
several civil lawsuits filed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau and Attorneys General from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington,
California and Mississippi for violations of state and federal consumer
protection laws, based on allegations of widespread acts of misconduct
detrimental to borrowers of the loans it services. On October 16, 2017,
the Company was sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to
disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which
is ongoing. On October 3, 2018, the Company was sued in federal court in
a consumer class action lawsuit for misleading borrowers regarding the
terms and options for their loans in violation of numerous state and
federal laws. Recently, media reports revealed a Department of Education
audit that found Navient had boosted its profits by steering borrowers
into higher-cost repayment plans.
The actions of the Company’s executives have exposed it to potential
penalties, fines and other financial losses from the numerous
investigations and lawsuits by public officials, consumers and
shareholders.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Navient’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Navient’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
