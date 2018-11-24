Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION (NAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2018 | 05:24am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Navient Corporation (NasdaqGS: NAVI).

Throughout 2017 and 2018, the Company was named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits filed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Attorneys General from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, California and Mississippi for violations of state and federal consumer protection laws, based on allegations of widespread acts of misconduct detrimental to borrowers of the loans it services. On October 16, 2017, the Company was sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing. On October 3, 2018, the Company was sued in federal court in a consumer class action lawsuit for misleading borrowers regarding the terms and options for their loans in violation of numerous state and federal laws. Recently, media reports revealed a Department of Education audit that found Navient had boosted its profits by steering borrowers into higher-cost repayment plans.

The actions of the Company’s executives have exposed it to potential penalties, fines and other financial losses from the numerous investigations and lawsuits by public officials, consumers and shareholders.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Navient’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Navient’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Navient shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-navi/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
05:24aNAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
11/22NAVIENT : A Letter from Navient CEO Jack Remondi to Navient Shareholders
AQ
11/21NAVIENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21A Letter from Navient CEO Jack Remondi to Navient Shareholders
GL
11/21NAVIENT : Business Highlights
AQ
11/20AP EXCLUSIVE : Gov't questions unfair student loan practices
AQ
11/20AP EXCLUSIVE : Audit points to deceptive practices by Navient
AQ
11/10NAVIENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
11/09Navient declares fourth quarter common stock dividend
GL
11/05NAVIENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/20Navient -10% as audit suggests deception 
11/09Navient declares $0.16 dividend 
11/02After hours movers and shakers (11/02/2018) 
11/01Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q3 2018 Update 
10/24Navient Corp (NAVI) CEO Jack Remondi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 279 M
EBIT 2018 809 M
Net income 2018 457 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,75%
P/E ratio 2018 6,42
P/E ratio 2019 5,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 2 889 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Diefenderfer Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia M. Lawicki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-15.92%3 137
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.93%23 759
BAJAJ FINANCE34.65%19 599
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-33.80%18 622
ACOM CO., LTD.-13.96%5 883
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-40.79%4 627
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.