NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

Throughout 2017 and 2018, Navient was sued in several civil suits by the
U.S. CFPB and Attorneys General from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington,
California and Mississippi for violations of consumer protection laws
based on allegations of widespread acts of misconduct toward loan
borrowers. Recently, the court presiding over the PA suit refused to
dismiss the case, allowing it to proceed.
In October 2017, the Company was sued in a securities class action
lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, which is ongoing.
In October 2018, the Company was sued in a consumer class action lawsuit
for misleading borrowers regarding the terms and options available for
their loans.
Recently, the court presiding over another securities class action
lawsuit filed against the Company in 2016 for allegedly concealing the
risk exposure in its loan holdings denied the Company’s motion to
dismiss in part, allowing the case to proceed.
The actions of the Company’s executives have exposed it to potential
penalties, fines and other financial losses from the numerous
investigations and lawsuits by public officials, consumers and
shareholders.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Navient’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Navient’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
