NAVIENT CORPORATION

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
05/20 10:16:14 am
7.185 USD   +4.59%
10:12aNavient Holds 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
GL
09:59aNAVIENT : Covid-19 student loan support center
PU
09:59aSTUDENT LOAN OPTIONS DURING THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY : What You Need to Know
PU
Navient : COVID-19 STUDENT LOAN SUPPORT CENTER

05/20/2020 | 09:59am EDT

Federal Family Education Loan Program (or FFELP) loans were originally made by banks and other financial institutions under a federally guaranteed program. Some FFELP loans were later transferred to the U.S. Department of Education, and those particular loans are now government owned. The relief programs available may differ based on whether the loan is owned by the government or by a financial institution, such as Navient.

Tip for Navient customers: You can easily identify if you have these loan types on the Account Summary page after logging into (or creating) your online account at Navient.com.

If you're unsure of who owns your loan, go to your Loan Details for each loan and scroll to the bottom to find the Current Owner.

Coronavirus national emergency forbearance payment postponement

During this time of national emergency, Navient is offering up to three months of administrative forbearance to qualified FFELP borrowers who request it. This program brings your eligible loans current and postpones payments for up to three months. During this time, you will not be responsible for making payments but please know interest will continue to accrue. At the end of this forbearance, unpaid interest will not be capitalized (added to your outstanding principal balance).

Tip for Navient customers: Please be aware that if this accrued interest is not paid and you postpone your payments in the future with a different forbearance or deferment then interest could be capitalized (added to the outstanding principal balance) increasing your overall loan balance.

Other programs that may assist you

Some of the other options that may help FFELP borrowers include:

  • Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) - allows qualified borrowers to base their monthly payment on their income and family size, subject to annual recertification. If you are already enrolled in IDR and your income has recently fallen, you can have your payment recalculated based on your new income.
  • Unemployment Deferment - if you become unemployed, you may be eligible to defer all payments for six months, in some cases with interest subsidies.

Disclaimer

Navient Corporation published this content on 07 May 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 195 M
EBIT 2020 850 M
Net income 2020 172 M
Debt 2020 81 445 M
Yield 2020 9,44%
P/E ratio 2020 5,14x
P/E ratio 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 69,3x
EV / Sales2021 70,4x
Capitalization 1 332 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,77 $
Last Close Price 6,87 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Katherine A. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-49.78%1 332
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%15 598
ORIX CORPORATION-28.41%14 965
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-53.14%12 175
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-51.04%10 291
ACOM CO., LTD.-16.50%6 023
