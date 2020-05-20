Navient : COVID-19 STUDENT LOAN SUPPORT CENTER

Federal Family Education Loan Program (or FFELP) loans were originally made by banks and other financial institutions under a federally guaranteed program. Some FFELP loans were later transferred to the U.S. Department of Education, and those particular loans are now government owned. The relief programs available may differ based on whether the loan is owned by the government or by a financial institution, such as Navient.

Tip for Navient customers: You can easily identify if you have these loan types on the Account Summary page after logging into (or creating) your online account at Navient.com.

If you're unsure of who owns your loan, go to your Loan Details for each loan and scroll to the bottom to find the Current Owner.

Coronavirus national emergency forbearance payment postponement

During this time of national emergency, Navient is offering up to three months of administrative forbearance to qualified FFELP borrowers who request it. This program brings your eligible loans current and postpones payments for up to three months. During this time, you will not be responsible for making payments but please know interest will continue to accrue. At the end of this forbearance, unpaid interest will not be capitalized (added to your outstanding principal balance).

Tip for Navient customers: Please be aware that if this accrued interest is not paid and you postpone your payments in the future with a different forbearance or deferment then interest could be capitalized (added to the outstanding principal balance) increasing your overall loan balance.

Other programs that may assist you

Some of the other options that may help FFELP borrowers include: