Navient : Canyon raises stakes in Navient again after settling boardroom battle in 2019

08/17/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canyon Capital Advisors established a new position in Navient Corp that could become the foundation for a second boardroom battle at the student loan servicer, after the two sides halted a proxy fight in 2019.

Canyon bought 8 million Navient shares in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing the $24 billion hedge fund made on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It now ranks as Navient's fifth largest investor with a 4.13% stake.

Canyon owned 20.3 million Navient shares at the end of December 2019, but owned no shares at the end of the first quarter, other filings show.

The hedge fund is now expected to keep buying Navient shares, according to a person familiar with Canyon's thinking.

The source, who spoke on Monday and asked for anonymity because the matter has not been made public, said Canyon might then use its renewed stake in the company to press it on issues ranging from settling long-simmering lawsuits, to refreshing top management and even considering a sale of the company.

Representatives for Canyon and Navient did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If Canyon moves ahead, it would mark the second time it has brought pressure to bear on Navient. The hedge fund ended a proxy fight in 2019, when the loan servicer added two new directors to its board.

One of those directors, Marjorie Bowen, is no longer on the board and Navient's stock price remains under pressure. It was trading around $8.90 per share on Monday afternoon, down 34.65% since January. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 188 M - -
Net income 2020 284 M - -
Net Debt 2020 81 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,86x
Yield 2020 7,09%
Capitalization 1 734 M 1 734 M -
EV / Sales 2020 70,2x
EV / Sales 2021 73,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,15 $
Last Close Price 8,94 $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Ted Morris Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Katherine A. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-34.65%1 734
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 689
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-35.98%16 639
ORIX CORPORATION-28.49%15 373
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-30.77%14 553
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED61.17%6 498
