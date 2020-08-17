Navient : Canyon raises stakes in Navient again after settling boardroom battle in 2019

BOSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canyon Capital Advisors
established a new position in Navient Corp that could
become the foundation for a second boardroom battle at the
student loan servicer, after the two sides halted a proxy fight
in 2019.
Canyon bought 8 million Navient shares in the second
quarter, according to a regulatory filing the $24 billion hedge
fund made on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
It now ranks as Navient's fifth largest investor with a 4.13%
stake.
Canyon owned 20.3 million Navient shares at the end of
December 2019, but owned no shares at the end of the first
quarter, other filings show.
The hedge fund is now expected to keep buying Navient
shares, according to a person familiar with Canyon's thinking.
The source, who spoke on Monday and asked for anonymity
because the matter has not been made public, said Canyon might
then use its renewed stake in the company to press it on issues
ranging from settling long-simmering lawsuits, to refreshing top
management and even considering a sale of the company.
Representatives for Canyon and Navient did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
If Canyon moves ahead, it would mark the second time it has
brought pressure to bear on Navient. The hedge fund ended a
proxy fight in 2019, when the loan servicer added two new
directors to its board.
One of those directors, Marjorie Bowen, is no longer on the
board and Navient's stock price remains under pressure. It was
trading around $8.90 per share on Monday afternoon, down 34.65%
since January.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)