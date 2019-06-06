Navient Holds 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Wilmington, Del. Shareholders voted in accordance with the recommendations of the company’s board of directors to approve three proposals and elect 11 nominees to the board.



The directors are Chair Linda Mills, Frederick Arnold, Marjorie Bowen, Anna Escobedo Cabral, Larry Klane, Katherine Lehman, Jack Remondi, Jane Thompson, Laura Unger, Barry Williams and David Yowan.

Represented by proxy or present in person at the meeting were 92 percent of the company's total shares outstanding.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com .

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com

NAVICF