Navient : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

NAVIENT REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2019 - Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today released its second-quarter 2019 financial results. OVERALL • GAAP net income of $153 million ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) compared to $83 million RESULTS ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) in the year-ago quarter. • Adjusted(1) diluted Core Earnings(2) per share of $0.74 compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. • Core Earnings of $175 million ($0.74 diluted Core Earnings per share) compared to $131 million ($0.49 diluted Core Earnings per share) in the year-ago quarter. CEO COMMENTARY - "Our exceptional second-quarter results reflect continued momentum across all aspects of our business," said Jack Remondi, CEO and president. "We also continue to see significant declines in the delinquency rates for both our FFELP and Private Education Loan customers, reflecting the strength of the economy and our commitment to customer success. Additionally, private loan refi originations have provided an attractive lower-cost solution to over 30,000 student-loan borrowers this year." HIGHLIGHTS FEDERAL • FFELP Loan delinquency rate decreased 19% from the year-ago quarter. EDUCATION • Asset recovery revenue increased $24 million (71%) from the year-ago quarter. LOANS SEGMENT CONSUMER • Originated $846 million of Private Education Refinance Loans, a 34% increase from $629 million LENDING in the year-ago quarter. SEGMENT • Sold $412 million of Refinance Loans resulting in a $16 million pre-tax gain. • Private Education Loan delinquency rate declined 15% from the year-ago quarter. BUSINESS • EBITDA(2) margin of 17%. PROCESSING • Contingent collections receivables inventory increased 29% to $15.0 billion from the year-ago SEGMENT quarter. CAPITAL • Repurchased 9.6 million common shares with $207 million repurchase authority remaining. • Paid $37 million in common stock dividends. • Tangible net asset ratio(2) of 1.27x. FUNDING & • Issued $1.9 billion in term ABS. LIQUIDITY • Repurchased $138 million of senior unsecured debt resulting in a $32 million Core Earnings pre-tax gain. • Retired $819 million of senior unsecured debt. EXPENSES • Adjusted Core Earnings expenses(3) increased $47 million to $240 million, primarily due to the release of a $40 million reserve in the year-ago quarter, $6 million of costs associated with proxy contest matters ($9 million year-to-date) and $5 million of transition services expense in the current quarter. Adjusting for these additional items, expenses were down 2%. Adjusted diluted Core Earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes $2 million and $10 million of restructuring and regulatory-related expenses in second-quarter 2019 and second-quarter 2018, respectively. Second-quarter 2019 regulatory costs are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters. Item is a non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures, see page 4. Adjusted Core Earnings expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, exclude $2 million and $10 million of restructuring and regulatory-related expenses in second-quarter 2019 and second-quarter 2018, respectively. Second-quarter 2019 regulatory costs are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters. SEGMENT RESULTS - CORE EARNINGS FEDERAL EDUCATION LOANS In this segment, Navient holds and acquires FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, federal education loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education and other institutions. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (Dollars in millions) 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 Net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 145 $ 146 $ 166 Provision for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 8 40 Other revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122 119 102 Total revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 259 257 228 Expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89 91 36 Pre-tax income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 170 166 192 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 131 $ 127 $ 148 Segment net interest margin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .81% .80% .82% FFELP Loans: FFELP Loan spread . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .87% .87% .89% Provision for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 8 $ 8 $ 40 Charge-offs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 7 $ 17 $ 17 Charge-off rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .05% .11% .11% Greater than 30-days delinquency rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.5% 11.0% 13.0% Greater than 90-days delinquency rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.1% 5.2% 7.5% Forbearance rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.9% 12.7% 12.2% Average FFELP Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 69,084 $ 71,226 $ 78,170 Ending FFELP Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 67,956 $ 69,908 $ 76,609 (Dollars in billions) Number of accounts serviced for ED (in millions) . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.7 5.9 6.0 Total federal loans serviced . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 289 $ 293 $ 294 Contingent collections receivables inventory . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 26.3 $ 26.8 $ 15.4 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 Core Earnings were $131 million compared to $148 million in the year-ago quarter.

year-ago quarter. Net interest income decreased $21 million primarily due to the natural paydown of the portfolio.

Provision for loan losses decreased $32 million, primarily due to a higher temporary future charge-off estimate in the year-ago quarter as a result of an elevated use of disaster forbearance at the end of 2017 and other factors. Charge-offs declined 59% to $7 million from the year-ago quarter. FFELP Loans greater than 30-days delinquency rate decreased 19% from the year-ago quarter.

Other revenue increased $20 million primarily due to a $24 million (71%) increase in asset recovery revenue as a result of higher account resolution.

On an adjusted basis, expenses increased $8 million primarily as a result of the increase in asset recovery revenue discussed above. Adjusted expenses exclude $5 million of costs in second-quarter 2019 in connection with transition services and the release of a $40 million reserve in second-quarter 2018 due to the resolution of a contingency.

second-quarter 2019 in connection with transition services and the release of a $40 million reserve in second-quarter 2018 due to the resolution of a contingency. The company acquired $43 million of FFELP Loans in the quarter. 2 CONSUMER LENDING In this segment, Navient holds, originates and acquires consumer loans and performs servicing activities on its own loan portfolio. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (Dollars in millions) 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 Net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 186 $ 187 $ 193 Provision for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 68 72 Other revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 3 3 Total revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145 122 124 Expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 38 39 Pre-tax income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 111 84 85 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 85 $ 65 $ 66 Segment net interest margin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.22% 3.22% 3.21% Private Education Loans (including Refinance Loans): Private Education Loan spread . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.45% 3.45% 3.48% Provision for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 60 $ 68 $ 72 Charge-offs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 87 $ 94 $ 75 Charge-off rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.6% 1.7% 1.3% Greater than 30-days delinquency rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.0% 5.2% 5.9% Greater than 90-days delinquency rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.5% 2.6% 2.7% Forbearance rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9% 2.5% 3.8% Average Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 22,463 $ 22,761 $ 23,320 Ending Private Education Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 21,564 $ 22,141 $ 22,568 Private Education Refinance Loans: Charge-offs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1 $ 1 $ - Greater than 90-days delinquency rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -% -% -% Average Private Education Refinance Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 4,252 $ 3,644 $ 1,488 Ending Private Education Refinance Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 4,256 $ 4,026 $ 1,756 Private Education Refinance Loan originations . . . . . . . . . . . $ 846 $ 984 $ 629 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 Originated $846 million of Private Education Refinance Loans in the quarter.

Core Earnings were $85 million compared to $66 million in the year-ago quarter.

year-ago quarter. Net interest income decreased $7 million primarily due to the natural paydown of the portfolio.

Provision for loan losses decreased $12 million. Private Education Loan performance results include: Charge-offs of $87 million, up $12 million from $75 million in second-quarter 2018 as expected. Charge- offs in the year-ago quarter were unusually low due to the impact of temporary natural disaster forbearances granted at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. Private Education Loan delinquencies greater than 90 days: $524 million, down $78 million from $602 million in second-quarter 2018. Private Education Loan delinquencies greater than 30 days: $1.1 billion, down $237 million from second- quarter 2018. Private Education Loan forbearances: $641 million, down $244 million from $885 million in second- quarter 2018.

Other revenue increased $16 million due to the $16 million gain on the sale of $412 million of Refinance Loans in the quarter.

Expenses were $5 million lower primarily as a result of ongoing efficiency gains. 3 BUSINESS PROCESSING In this segment, Navient performs business processing services for non-education related government and healthcare clients. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (Dollars in millions) 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 Revenue from government services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 40 $ 42 $ 41 Revenue from healthcare services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 26 24 Total fee revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 68 65 Expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 55 54 Pre-tax income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 13 11 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 7 $ 10 $ 8 EBITDA(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 11 $ 14 $ 12 EBITDA Margin(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17% 21% 18% Contingent collections receivables inventory (in billions) . . . . . . . . . . $ 15.0 $ 15.0 $ 11.6 Item is a non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures, see below. DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 Core Earnings were $7 million compared to $8 million in the year-ago quarter.

year-ago quarter. Contingent collections receivables inventory increased 29% to $15.0 billion from the year-ago quarter as a result of new placements. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to financial results reported on a GAAP basis, Navient also provides certain performance measures which are non-GAAP financial measures. The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented within this Earnings Release: 1. Core Earnings The difference between the company's Core Earnings and its GAAP results is that Core Earnings excludes the impacts of: mark-to-market gains/losses on derivatives and (2) goodwill and acquired intangible asset amortization and impairment. Management uses Core Earnings in making decisions regarding the company's performance and the allocation of corporate resources and, as a result, our segment results are presented using Core Earnings. In addition, Navient's equity investors, credit rating agencies and debt capital investors use these Core Earnings measures to monitor the company's business performance. See "Core Earnings" on pages 13 - 21 for a reconciliation between GAAP net income and Core Earnings. 2. Tangible Net Asset Ratio This ratio measures the amount of assets available to retire the company's unsecured debt. Management and our equity investors, credit rating agencies and debt capital investors use this ratio to monitor and make decisions about the appropriate level of unsecured funding. See "Tangible Net Asset Ratio" on page 22 for a reconciliation of the tangible net asset ratio calculation. 3. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense ("EBITDA") This metric measures the operating performance of the Business Processing segment and is used by management and our equity investors to monitor operating performance and determine the value of those businesses. See "Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense ('EBITDA')" on page 22 for a reconciliation of the EBITDA calculation for the Business Processing segment. 4 * * * Definitions for capitalized terms in this release can be found in Navient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 (filed with the SEC on Feb. 26, 2019). Certain reclassifications have been made to the balances as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2018, to be consistent with classifications adopted for 2019, and had no effect on net income, total assets or total liabilities. Navient will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, July 24, 2019, at 8 a.m. EDT. Navient executives will be on hand to discuss various highlights of the quarter and to answer questions related to the company's performance. To participate, join a live audio webcast at navient.com/investors or dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or dial 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 50696465 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. Presentation slides for the conference call, as well as additional information about the company's loan portfolios, operating segments and other details, may be accessed at www.navient.com/investors under the webcasts tab. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call's conclusion through August 7, 2019, at navient.com/investors or by dialing 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) with access code 50696465. This news release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the federal securities law, about our business and prospects and other information that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs, opinions or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward-lookingstatements and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "could," "should," "goal," or "target." Forward-lookingstatements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-lookingstatements. For Navient, these factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties associated with increases in financing costs; the availability of financing or limits on our liquidity resulting from disruptions in the capital markets or other factors; unanticipated increases in costs associated with compliance with federal, state or local laws and regulations; changes in the demand for asset management and business processing solutions or other changes in marketplaces in which we compete (including increased competition); changes in accounting standards including but not limited to changes pertaining to loan loss reserves and estimates or other accounting standards that may impact our operations; adverse outcomes in any significant litigation to which the company is a party; credit risk associated with the company's underwriting standards or exposure to third parties, including counterparties to hedging transactions; and changes in the terms of education loans and the educational credit marketplace (including changes resulting from new laws and the implementation of existing laws). The company could also be affected by, among other things: unanticipated repayment trends on loans including prepayments or deferrals in our securitization trusts that could accelerate or delay repayment of the bonds; reductions to our credit ratings, the credit ratings of asset-backedsecuritizations we sponsor or the credit ratings of the United States of America; failures of our operating systems or infrastructure or those of third-partyvendors; risks related to cybersecurity including the potential disruption of our systems or those of our third-partyvendors or customers, or potential disclosure of confidential customer information; damage to our reputation resulting from cyber- breaches, litigation, the politicization of student loan servicing or other actions or factors; failure to successfully implement cost-cuttinginitiatives and adverse effects of such initiatives on our business; failure to adequately integrate acquisitions or realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions including delays or errors in converting portfolio acquisitions to our servicing platform; changes in law and regulations whether new laws or regulations, or new interpretations of existing laws and regulations applicable to any of our businesses or activities or those of our vendors, suppliers or customers; changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money-marketindex rate, including LIBOR, or the relationship between the relevant money-marketindex rate and the rate at which our assets are priced; our ability to successfully effectuate any acquisitions and other strategic initiatives; activities by shareholder activists, including a proxy contest or any unsolicited takeover proposal; changes in general economic conditions; and the other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Navient's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of the company's consolidated financial statements also requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions including estimates and assumptions about future events. These estimates or assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results could differ materially. All forward-lookingstatements contained in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this release. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-lookingstatements except as required by law. * * * 5 About Navient Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com. Contact: Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com # # # 6 SELECTED HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Basis Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 153 $ 128 $ 83 $ 281 $ 210 Diluted earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .64 $ .52 $ .31 $ 1.16 $ .78 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238 247 269 242 269 Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment . . . . . . . . . .83% .76% .68% .79% .74% Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.31% 3.28% 3.27% 3.30% 3.29% Return on assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .64% .53% .31% .58% .39% Ending FFELP Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 67,956 $ 69,908 $ 76,609 $ 67,956 $ 76,609 Ending Private Education Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,564 22,141 22,568 21,564 22,568 Ending total education loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 89,520 $ 92,049 $ 99,177 $ 89,520 $ 99,177 Average FFELP Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 69,084 $ 71,226 $ 78,170 $ 70,149 $ 79,478 Average Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,463 22,761 23,320 22,611 23,536 Average total education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 91,547 $ 93,987 $ 101,490 $ 92,760 $ 103,014 Core Earnings Basis(1) Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 175 $ 136 $ 131 $ 312 $ 238 Diluted earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .74 $ .55 $ .49 $ 1.29 $ .89 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .74 $ .58 $ .52 $ 1.32 $ .95 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238 247 269 242 269 Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment . . . . . . . . . .81% .80% .82% .81% .82% Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.22% 3.22% 3.21% 3.22% 3.22% Return on assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .73% .56% .49% .65% .44% Ending FFELP Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 67,956 $ 69,908 $ 76,609 $ 67,956 $ 76,609 Ending Private Education Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,564 22,141 22,568 21,564 22,568 Ending total education loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 89,520 $ 92,049 $ 99,177 $ 89,520 $ 99,177 Average FFELP Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 69,084 $ 71,226 $ 78,170 $ 70,149 $ 79,478 Average Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,463 22,761 23,320 22,611 23,536 Average total education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 91,547 $ 93,987 $ 101,490 $ 92,760 $ 103,014 Core Earnings are non-GAAP financial measures and do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. For a greater explanation, of Core Earnings, see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings." Adjusted diluted Core Earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes restructuring and regulatory expenses of $2 million, $8 million and $10 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and $10 million and $21 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Regulatory costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters. 7 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS We present the results of operations below first on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP. Following our discussion of consolidated earnings results on a GAAP basis, we present our results on a segment basis. We have four reportable operating segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. These segments operate in distinct business environments and we manage and evaluate the financial performance of these segments using non-GAAP financial measures we call Core Earnings (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings" for further discussion). GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 vs. vs. March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Increase Increase QUARTERS ENDED (Decrease) (Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 $ % $ % Interest income: FFELP Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 742 $ 763 $ 760 $ (21) (3)% $ (18) (2)% Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 436 443 442 (7) (2) (6) (1) Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1 1 - - - - Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 27 24 (2) (7) 1 4 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,204 1,234 1,227 (30) (2) (23) (2) Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 911 949 929 (38) (4) (18) (2) Net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 293 285 298 8 3 (5) (2) Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 76 112 (8) (11) (44) (39) Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . 225 209 186 16 8 39 21 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 62 71 (2) (3) (11) (15) Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . 123 119 99 4 3 24 24 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 16 13 (5) (31) (2) (15) Gains on sales of loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 - - 16 100 16 100 Gains (losses) on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44 15 (7) 29 193 51 (729) Gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (32) 7 (40) (39) (557) 8 (20) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222 219 136 3 1 86 63 Expenses: Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241 256 201 (15) (6) 40 20 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 7 6 4 57 5 83 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . 1 1 2 - - (1) (50) Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 253 264 209 (11) (4) 44 21 Income before income tax expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194 164 113 30 18 81 72 Income tax expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 36 30 5 14 11 37 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 153 $ 128 $ 83 $ 25 20% $ 70 84% Basic earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .65 $ .52 $ .31 $ .13 25% $ .34 110% Diluted earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .64 $ .52 $ .31 $ .12 23% $ .33 106% Dividends per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .16 $ .16 $ .16 $ - -% $ - -% 8 SIX MONTHS ENDED Increase June 30, (Decrease) (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 $ % Interest income: FFELP Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,506 $ 1,483 $ 23 2% Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 879 873 6 1 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 2 - - Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 41 11 27 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,439 2,399 40 2 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,860 1,773 87 5 Net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 579 626 (47) (8) Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144 199 (55) (28) Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 435 427 8 2 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122 140 (18) (13) Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242 207 35 17 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 1 26 2,600 Gains on sales of loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 - 16 100 Gains (losses) on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 (8) 67 (838) Gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (25) 8 (33) (413) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 441 348 93 27 Expenses: Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 497 476 21 4 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization expense . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 16 2 13 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 9 (7) (78) Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 517 501 16 3 Income before income tax expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 359 274 85 31 Income tax expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 64 14 22 Net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 281 $ 210 $ 71 34% Basic earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1.17 $ .79 $ .38 48% Diluted earnings per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1.16 $ .78 $ .38 49% Dividends per common share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ .32 $ .32 $ - -% 9 GAAP BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) June 30, March 31, June 30, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Assets FFELP Loans (net of allowance for losses of $67, $67 and $82, respectively) . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 67,956 $ 69,908 $ 76,609 Private Education Loans (net of allowance for losses of $1,151, $1,178 and $1,297, respectively) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,564 22,141 22,568 Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222 207 362 Cash and cash equivalents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,746 1,206 1,622 Restricted cash and cash equivalents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,680 3,014 3,386 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 769 780 798 Other assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,383 3,323 3,604 Total assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 98,320 $ 100,579 $ 108,949 Liabilities Short-term borrowings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 6,785 $ 7,505 $ 4,752 Long-term borrowings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86,776 88,140 98,690 Other liabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,447 1,491 1,762 Total liabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95,008 97,136 105,204 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1.125 billion shares authorized: 450 million, 450 million and 445 million shares, respectively, issued . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 4 4 Additional paid-in capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,181 3,174 3,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (80) 43 203 Retained earnings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,418 3,303 3,114 Total Navient Corporation stockholders' equity before treasury stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,523 6,524 6,455 Less: Common stock held in treasury: 220 million, 210 million and 180 million shares, respectively . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3,222) (3,094) (2,741) Total Navient Corporation stockholders' equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,301 3,430 3,714 Noncontrolling interest . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 13 31 Total equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,312 3,443 3,745 Total liabilities and equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 98,320 $ 100,579 $ 108,949 10 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS SUMMARY - GAAP BASIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $153 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per common share, compared with net income of $83 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per common share, for the year-ago period. The primary contributors to the increase in net income are as follows: Net interest income decreased by $5 million, primarily as a result of the natural paydown of the education loan portfolio.

Provisions for loan losses decreased $44 million as a result of: The provision for FFELP loan losses was $8 million, down $32 million primarily due to a higher temporary future charge-off estimate in the year-ago quarter as a result of an elevated use of disaster forbearance at the end of 2017 and other factors. Charge-offs were $7 million in second-quarter 2019, down from

$17 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision for Private Education Loan losses was $60 million, down $12 million. Charge-offs increased $12 million, as expected, as charge-offs in the year-ago quarter were unusually low due to the impact of temporary natural disaster forbearances granted at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. Loan delinquencies greater than 90 days decreased by $78 million and forbearances decreased by

$244 million compared with the year-ago quarter. Outstanding Private Education Loans decreased $1.0 billion from the year-ago quarter. These factors along with the continued improvement in the portfolio's performance resulted in the $12 million decrease in the Private Education Loan provision.

Asset recovery and business processing revenue increased by $24 million due to higher account resolution.

Net gains on sales of loans increased by $16 million, due to the $16 million gain on sale of $412 million of Private Education Refinance Loans in second-quarter 2019.

second-quarter 2019. Net gains on debt repurchases increased by $51 million. We repurchased $138 million of debt at a $44 million gain in second-quarter 2019 compared to $1.3 billion repurchased at a $7 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Debt repurchase activity fluctuates based on market fundamentals and our liability management strategy. As a result, gains or losses on our debt repurchase activity may vary in future periods.

second-quarter 2019 compared to $1.3 billion repurchased at a $7 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Debt repurchase activity fluctuates based on market fundamentals and our liability management strategy. As a result, gains or losses on our debt repurchase activity may vary in future periods. Net losses on derivative and hedging activities decreased $8 million. The primary factors affecting the change were interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations, which impact the valuations of our Floor Income Contracts, basis swaps and foreign currency hedges during each period. Valuations of derivative instruments fluctuate based upon many factors including changes in interest rates, credit risk, foreign currency fluctuations and other market factors. As a result, net gains and losses on derivative and hedging activities may vary significantly in future periods.

Excluding regulatory-related costs of $1 million and $8 million, respectively, operating expenses were $240 million and $193 million in second-quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. On an adjusted basis, expenses were $4 million lower primarily as a result of ongoing cost-saving initiatives across the Company. Adjusted 2019 expenses exclude $6 million of costs associated with proxy contest matters and $5 million of transition services costs, and adjusted 2018 expenses exclude the release of a $40 million reserve related to the resolution of a contingency. Second-quarter 2019 regulatory costs are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters.

regulatory-related costs of $1 million and $8 million, respectively, operating expenses were $240 million and $193 million in second-quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. On an adjusted basis, expenses were $4 million lower primarily as a result of ongoing cost-saving initiatives across the Company. Adjusted 2019 expenses exclude $6 million of costs associated with proxy contest matters and $5 million of transition services costs, and adjusted 2018 expenses exclude the release of a $40 million reserve related to the resolution of a contingency. Second-quarter 2019 regulatory costs are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters. During the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, the Company incurred $1 million and $2 million, respectively, of restructuring/other reorganization expenses in connection with an effort to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency. These charges were due primarily to severance-related costs. We repurchased 9.6 million shares of our common stock during the second-quarter 2019. There were no repurchases in the year-ago quarter. As a result of repurchases, our average outstanding diluted shares decreased by 31 million common shares (or 12%) from the year-ago period. 11 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $281 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per common share, compared with net income of $210 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The primary contributors to the increase in net income are as follows: Net interest income decreased by $47 million, primarily as a result of the natural paydown of the education loan portfolio.

Provisions for loan losses decreased $55 million as a result of: The provision for FFELP loan losses was $15 million, down $35 million primarily due to a higher temporary charge-off estimate in the year-ago period as a result of an elevated use of disaster forbearance at the end of 2017 and other factors. The provision for Private Education Loan losses was $128 million, down $21 million. Charge-offs increased $28 million, as expected, as charge-offs in the year-ago period were unusually low due to the impact of temporary natural disaster forbearances granted at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. Loan delinquencies greater than 90 days decreased by $78 million and forbearances decreased by $244 million compared with the year-ago period. Outstanding Private Education Loans decreased $1.0 billion from the year-ago period. These factors along with the continued improvement in the portfolio's performance resulted in the $21 million decrease in the Private Education Loan provision.

Asset recovery and business processing revenue increased by $35 million due to higher account resolution.

Other income increased $26 million primarily due to a decrease in foreign currency translation losses and to transition services revenue. The foreign currency translation gains (losses) relate to a portion of our foreign currency denominated debt that does not receive hedge accounting treatment. These gains (losses) are partially offset by the "gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net" line item on the income statement related to the derivatives used to economically hedge these debt instruments.

Net gains on sales of loans increased by $16 million, due to the $16 million gain on sale of $412 million of Private Education Refinance Loans in second-quarter 2019.

second-quarter 2019. Net gains on debt repurchases increased by $67 million. We repurchased $184 million of debt at a $59 million gain in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 billion repurchased at an $8 million loss in the year-ago period. Debt repurchase activity fluctuates based on market fundamentals and our liability management strategy. As a result, gains or losses on our debt repurchase activity may vary in future periods.

year-ago period. Debt repurchase activity fluctuates based on market fundamentals and our liability management strategy. As a result, gains or losses on our debt repurchase activity may vary in future periods. Net gains on derivative and hedging activities decreased $33 million. The primary factors affecting the change were interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations, which impact the valuations of our Floor Income Contracts, basis swaps and foreign currency hedges during each period. Valuations of derivative instruments fluctuate based upon many factors including changes in interest rates, credit risk, foreign currency fluctuations and other market factors. As a result, net gains and losses on derivative and hedging activities may vary significantly in future periods.

Excluding regulatory-related costs of $8 million and $12 million, respectively, operating expenses were $489 million and $464 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. On an adjusted basis, expenses were $27 million lower primarily as a result of ongoing cost-saving initiatives across the Company. Adjusted 2019 expenses exclude $9 million of costs associated with proxy contest matters and $12 million of transition services costs. Adjusted 2018 expenses exclude the release of a $40 million reserve related to the resolution of a contingency and a $9 million one-time fee paid to convert $3 billion of Private Education Loans from a third-party servicer to Navient's servicing platform. Regulatory costs in the current period are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters.

regulatory-related costs of $8 million and $12 million, respectively, operating expenses were $489 million and $464 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. On an adjusted basis, expenses were $27 million lower primarily as a result of ongoing cost-saving initiatives across the Company. Adjusted 2019 expenses exclude $9 million of costs associated with proxy contest matters and $12 million of transition services costs. Adjusted 2018 expenses exclude the release of a $40 million reserve related to the resolution of a contingency and a $9 million one-time fee paid to convert $3 billion of Private Education Loans from a third-party servicer to Navient's servicing platform. Regulatory costs in the current period are net of a $10 million insurance policy reimbursement for costs related to such matters. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company incurred $2 million and $9 million, respectively, of restructuring/other reorganization expenses in connection with an effort to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency. These charges were due primarily to severance-related costs. We repurchased 19.0 million shares of our common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2019. There were no repurchases in the year-ago period. As a result of repurchases, our average outstanding diluted shares decreased by 27 million common shares (or 10%) from the year-ago period. 12 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to financial results reported on a GAAP basis, Navient also provides certain performance measures which are non-GAAP financial measures. The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented within this Earnings Release: (1) Core Earnings, (2) Tangible Net Asset Ratio and (3) EBITDA for the Business Processing segment. 1. Core Earnings We prepare financial statements and present financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, we also evaluate our business segments and present financial results on a basis that differs from GAAP. We refer to this different basis of presentation as Core Earnings. We provide this Core Earnings basis of presentation on a consolidated basis and for each business segment because this is what we review internally when making management decisions regarding our performance and how we allocate resources. We also refer to this information in our presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders and investors. Because our Core Earnings basis of presentation corresponds to our segment financial presentations, we are required by GAAP to provide Core Earnings disclosure in the notes to our consolidated financial statements for our business segments. Core Earnings are not a substitute for reported results under GAAP. We use Core Earnings to manage our business segments because Core Earnings reflect adjustments to GAAP financial results for two items, discussed below, that can create significant volatility mostly due to timing factors generally beyond the control of management. Accordingly, we believe that Core Earnings provide management with a useful basis from which to better evaluate results from ongoing operations against the business plan or against results from prior periods. Consequently, we disclose this information because we believe it provides investors with additional information regarding the operational and performance indicators that are most closely assessed by management. When compared to GAAP results, the two items we remove to result in our Core Earnings presentations are: Mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from our use of derivative instruments to hedge our economic risks that do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment or do qualify for hedge accounting treatment but result in ineffectiveness; and The accounting for goodwill and acquired intangible assets. While GAAP provides a uniform, comprehensive basis of accounting, for the reasons described above, our Core Earnings basis of presentation does not. Core Earnings are subject to certain general and specific limitations that investors should carefully consider. For example, there is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for management reporting. Our Core Earnings are not defined terms within GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Accordingly, our Core Earnings presentation does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Investors, therefore, may not be able to compare our performance with that of other financial services companies based upon Core Earnings. Core Earnings results are only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information regarding the operational and performance indicators that are most closely used by management, our board of directors, credit rating agencies, lenders and investors to assess performance. 13 The following tables show Core Earnings for each reportable segment and our business as a whole along with the adjustments made to the income/expense items to reconcile the amounts to our reported GAAP results as required by GAAP. QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Federal Total Adjustments Education Consumer Business Core Additions/ Total Total (Dollars in millions) Loans Lending Processing Other Earnings Reclassifications (Subtractions) Adjustments(1) GAAP Interest income: Education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 758 $ 436 $ - $ - $ 1,194 $ 1 $ (17) $ (16) $ 1,178 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 1 - - 1 - - - 1 Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 4 - 7 25 - - - 25 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 772 441 - 7 1,220 1 (17) (16) 1,204 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 627 255 - 42 924 (2) (11) (13) 911 Net interest income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145 186 - (35) 296 3 (6) (3) 293 Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . 8 60 - - 68 - - - 68 Net interest income (loss) after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137 126 - (35) 228 3 (6) (3) 225 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 3 - - 60 - - - 60 Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 - 65 - 123 - - - 123 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 - - 4 11 (38) 6 (32) (21) Gains on sales of loans . . . . . . . . . . . . - 16 - - 16 - - - 16 Gains on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . - - - 32 32 35 (23) 12 44 Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122 19 65 36 242 (3) (17) (20) 222 Expenses: Direct operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . 89 34 56 - 179 - - - 179 Unallocated shared services expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 62 62 - - - 62 Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89 34 56 62 241 - - - 241 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . - - - - - - 11 11 11 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 1 1 - - - 1 Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89 34 56 63 242 - 11 11 253 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 170 111 9 (62) 228 - (34) (34) 194 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) . . . . . . . . . . 39 26 2 (14) 53 - (12) (12) 41 Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 131 $ 85 $ 7 $ (48) $ 175 $ - $ (22) $ (22) $ 153 (1) Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Net Impact of Net Impact of Goodwill and (Dollars in millions) Derivative Acquired Accounting Intangibles Total Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (3) $ - $ (3) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (20) - (20) Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 11 11 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (23) $ (11) (34) Income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (12) Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (22) Income taxes are based on a percentage of net income before tax for the individual reportable segment. 14 QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 Federal Total Adjustments Education Consumer Business Core Additions/ Total Total (Dollars in millions) Loans Lending Processing Other Earnings Reclassifications (Subtractions) Adjustments(1) GAAP Interest income: Education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 779 $ 443 $ - $ - $ 1,222 $ 1 $ (17) $ (16) $ 1,206 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 - - - 1 - - - 1 Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 5 - 6 27 - - - 27 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 796 448 - 6 1,250 1 (17) (16) 1,234 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 650 261 - 39 950 4 (5) (1) 949 Net interest income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146 187 - (33) 300 (3) (12) (15) 285 Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 68 - - 76 - - - 76 Net interest income (loss) after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 138 119 - (33) 224 (3) (12) (15) 209 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 3 - - 62 - - - 62 Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 - 68 - 119 - - - 119 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 - - 5 14 (1) 10 9 23 Gains on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 15 15 4 (4) - 15 Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119 3 68 20 210 3 6 9 219 Expenses: Direct operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 38 55 - 184 - - - 184 Unallocated shared services expenses . . . . - - - 72 72 - - - 72 Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 38 55 72 256 - - - 256 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . - - - - - - 7 7 7 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 1 1 - - - 1 Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 38 55 73 257 - 7 7 264 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166 84 13 (86) 177 - (13) (13) 164 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 19 3 (20) 41 - (5) (5) 36 Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 127 $ 65 $ 10 $ (66) $ 136 $ - $ (8) $ (8) $ 128 (1) Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 Net Impact of Net Impact of Goodwill and (Dollars in millions) Derivative Acquired Accounting Intangibles Total Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (15) $ - $ (15) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 - 9 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 7 7 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (6) $ (7) (13) Income tax expense (benefit) (5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (8) Income taxes are based on a percentage of net income before tax for the individual reportable segment. 15 QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 Federal Total Adjustments Education Consumer Business "Core Additions/ Total Total (Dollars in millions) Loans Lending Processing Other Earnings" Reclassifications (Subtractions) Adjustments(1) GAAP Interest income: Education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 775 $ 442 $ - $ - $1,217 $ 3 $ (18) $ (15) $ 1,202 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 - - - 1 - - - 1 Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 3 - 9 24 - - - 24 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 788 445 - 9 1,242 3 (18) (15) 1,227 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 622 252 - 49 923 10 (4) 6 929 Net interest income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166 193 - (40) 319 (7) (14) (21) 298 Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . 40 72 - - 112 - - - 112 Net interest income (loss) after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126 121 - (40) 207 (7) (14) (21) 186 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 3 - - 71 - - - 71 Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 - 65 - 99 - - - 99 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 3 3 7 (37) (30) (27) Losses on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . - - - (7) (7) - - - (7) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102 3 65 (4) 166 7 (37) (30) 136 Expenses: Direct operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . 36 39 54 - 129 - - - 129 Unallocated shared services expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 72 72 - - - 72 Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 39 54 72 201 - - - 201 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . - - - - - - 6 6 6 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 2 2 - - - 2 Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 39 54 74 203 - 6 6 209 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192 85 11 (118) 170 - (57) (57) 113 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) . . . . . . . . . . 44 19 3 (27) 39 - (9) (9) 30 Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 148 $ 66 $ 8 $ (91) $ 131 $ - $ (48) $ (48) $ 83 (1) Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 Net Impact of Net Impact of Goodwill and (Dollars in millions) Derivative Acquired Accounting Intangibles Total Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . . (21) $ - $ (21) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (30) - (30) Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 6 6 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . . (51) $ (6) (57) Income tax expense (benefit) (9) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (48) Income taxes are based on a percentage of net income before tax for the individual reportable segment. 16 SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Federal Total Adjustments Education Consumer Business Core Additions/ Total Total (Dollars in millions) Loans Lending Processing Other Earnings Reclassifications (Subtractions) Adjustments(1) GAAP Interest income: Education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,537 $ 879 $ - $ - $ 2,416 $ 2 $ (33) $ (31) $ 2,385 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1 - - 2 - - - 2 Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 9 - 13 52 - - - 52 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,568 889 - 13 2,470 2 (33) (31) 2,439 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,278 516 - 80 1,874 2 (16) (14) 1,860 Net interest income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 290 373 - (67) 596 - (17) (17) 579 Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . 15 129 - - 144 - - - 144 Net interest income (loss) after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 275 244 - (67) 452 - (17) (17) 435 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117 5 - - 122 - - - 122 Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108 - 134 - 242 - - - 242 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 1 - 9 25 (39) 16 (23) 2 Gains on sales of loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 16 - - 16 - - - 16 Gains on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . - - - 47 47 39 (27) 12 59 Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240 22 134 56 452 - (11) (11) 441 Expenses: Direct operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . 180 72 111 - 363 - - - 363 Unallocated shared services expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 134 134 - - - 134 Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 180 72 111 134 497 - - - 497 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . - - - - - - 18 18 18 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 2 2 - - - 2 Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 180 72 111 136 499 - 18 18 517 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 335 194 23 (147) 405 - (46) (46) 359 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) . . . . . . . . . 77 44 6 (34) 93 - (15) (15) 78 Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 258 $ 150 $ 17 $ (113) $ 312 $ - $ (31) $ (31) $ 281 (1) Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Net Impact of Net Impact of Goodwill and (Dollars in millions) Derivative Acquired Accounting Intangibles Total Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . (17) $ - $ (17) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (11) - (11) Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 18 18 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . (28) $ (18) (46) Income tax expense (benefit) (15) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (31) Income taxes are based on a percentage of net income before tax for the individual reportable segment. 17 SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 Federal Total Adjustments Education Consumer Business "Core Additions/ Total Total (Dollars in millions) Loans Lending Processing Other Earnings" Reclassifications (Subtractions) Adjustments(1) GAAP Interest income: Education loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,507 $ 873 $ - $ - $2,380 $ 11 $ (35) $ (24) $ 2,356 Other loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 - - - 2 - - - 2 Cash and investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 6 - 16 41 - - - 41 Total interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,528 879 - 16 2,423 11 (35) (24) 2,399 Total interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,193 490 - 91 1,774 4 (5) (1) 1,773 Net interest income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 335 389 - (75) 649 7 (30) (23) 626 Less: provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . 50 149 - - 199 - - - 199 Net interest income (loss) after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 285 240 - (75) 450 7 (30) (23) 427 Other income (loss): Servicing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 134 6 - - 140 - - - 140 Asset recovery and business processing revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70 - 137 - 207 - - - 207 Other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 - - 5 6 (7) 10 3 9 Losses on debt repurchases . . . . . . . . . . . - - - (8) (8) - - - (8) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205 6 137 (3) 345 (7) 10 3 348 Expenses: Direct operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . 115 95 113 - 323 - - - 323 Unallocated shared services expenses . . - - - 153 153 - - - 153 Operating expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 115 95 113 153 476 - - - 476 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . - - - - - - 16 16 16 Restructuring/other reorganization expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - - - 9 9 - - - 9 Total expenses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 115 95 113 162 485 - 16 16 501 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 375 151 24 (240) 310 - (36) (36) 274 Income tax expense (benefit)(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . 86 35 6 (55) 72 - (8) (8) 64 Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 289 $ 116 $ 18 $(185) $ 238 $ - $ (28) $ (28) $ 210 (1) Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 Net Impact of Net Impact of Goodwill and (Dollars in millions) Derivative Acquired Accounting Intangibles Total Net interest income after provisions for loan losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . (23) $ - $ (23) Total other income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 - 3 Goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment and amortization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . - 16 16 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $. . . (20) $ (16) (36) Income tax expense (benefit) (8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Net income (loss) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (28) Income taxes are based on a percentage of net income before tax for the individual reportable segment. 18 The following discussion summarizes the differences between Core Earnings and GAAP net income and details each specific adjustment required to reconcile our Core Earnings segment presentation to our GAAP earnings. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Earnings net income attributable to Navient Corporation . . . $ 175 $ 136 $ 131 $ 312 $ 238 Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP: Net impact of derivative accounting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (23) (6) (51) (28) (20) Net impact of goodwill and acquired intangible assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (11) (7) (6) (18) (16) Net tax effect . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 5 9 15 8 Total Core Earnings adjustments to GAAP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (22) (8) (48) (31) (28) GAAP net income attributable to Navient Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 153 $ 128 $ 83 $ 281 $ 210 Derivative Accounting: Core Earnings exclude periodic gains and losses that are caused by the mark-to-market valuations on derivatives that do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment under GAAP, as well as the periodic mark-to-market gains and losses that are a result of ineffectiveness recognized related to effective hedges under GAAP. These gains and losses occur in our Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Other reportable segments. Under GAAP, for our derivatives that are held to maturity, the mark-to-market gain or loss over the life of the contract will equal $0 except for Floor Income Contracts, where the mark-to-market gain will equal the amount for which we sold the contract. In our Core Earnings presentation, we recognize the economic effect of these hedges, which generally results in any net settlement cash paid or received being recognized ratably as an interest expense or revenue over the hedged item's life. The table below quantifies the adjustments for derivative accounting between GAAP and Core Earnings net income. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Earnings derivative adjustments: Gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net, included in other income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (32) $ 7 $ (40) $ (25) $ 8 Plus: Gains (losses) on fair value hedging activity included in interest expense . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2 - 9 - Total gains (losses) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (25) 9 (40) (16) 8 Plus: Settlements on derivative and hedging activities, net(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 1 (7) 39 7 Mark-to market gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 10 (47) 23 15 Amortization of net premiums on Floor Income Contracts in net interest income for Core Earnings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (17) (17) (18) (33) (35) Other derivative accounting adjustments(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (19) 1 14 (18) - Total net impact of derivative accounting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (23) $ (6) $ (51) $ (28) $ (20) See "Reclassification of Settlements on Derivative and Hedging Activities" below for a detailed breakdown of these components. "Mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net" is comprised of the following: QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Floor Income Contracts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (48) $ 2 $ 13 $ (46) $ 44 Basis swaps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 (9) (13) (2) 31 Foreign currency hedges . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 18 (38) 61 (73) Other . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 (1) (9) 10 13 Total mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivative and hedging activities, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 13 $ 10 $ (47) $ 23 $ 15 Other derivative accounting adjustments consist of adjustments related to: (1) foreign currency denominated debt that is adjusted to spot foreign exchange rates for GAAP where such adjustments are reversed for Core Earnings and (2) certain terminated derivatives that did not receive hedge accounting treatment under GAAP but were economic hedges under Core Earnings and, as a result, such gains or losses are amortized into Core Earnings over the life of the hedged item. 19 Reclassification of Settlements on Derivative and Hedging Activities Derivative accounting requires net settlement income/expense on derivatives that do not qualify as hedges to be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. Under our Core Earnings presentation, these settlements are reclassified to the income statement line item of the economically hedged item. For our Core Earnings net interest income, this would primarily include: (a) reclassifying the net settlement amounts related to our Floor Income Contracts to education loan interest income; and reclassifying the net settlement amounts related to certain of our interest rate swaps to debt interest expense. The table below summarizes these net settlements on derivative and hedging activities and the associated reclassification on a Core Earnings basis. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reclassification of settlements on derivative and hedging activities: Net settlement expense on Floor Income Contracts reclassified to net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (1) $ (1) $ (3) $ (2) $ (11) Net settlement income (expense) on interest rate swaps reclassified to net interest income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 4 10 2 4 Net realized gains (losses) on terminated derivative contracts reclassified to other income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (35) (4) - (39) - Total reclassifications of settlements on derivative and hedging activities . . . . . . . . . . $ (38) $ (1) $ 7 $ (39) $ (7) Cumulative Impact of Derivative Accounting under GAAP compared to Core Earnings As of June 30, 2019, derivative accounting has decreased GAAP equity by approximately $249 million as a result of cumulative net mark-to-market losses (after tax) recognized under GAAP, but not under Core Earnings. The following table rolls forward the cumulative impact to GAAP equity due to these after-taxmark-to-market net gains and losses related to derivative accounting. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning impact of derivative accounting on GAAP equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (109) $ (34) $ 115 $ (34) $ 5 Net impact of net mark-to-market gains (losses) under derivative accounting(1) . . . . . (140) (75) (7) (215) 103 Ending impact of derivative accounting on GAAP equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (249) $ (109) $ 108 $ (249) $ 108 Net impact of net mark-to-market gains (losses) under derivative accounting is composed of the following: QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total pre-tax net impact of derivative accounting recognized in net income(a) . . . . . $ (23) $ (6) $ (51) $ (28) $ (20) Tax impact of derivative accounting adjustment recognized in net income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 1 13 6 (7) Change in mark-to-market gains (losses) on derivatives, net of tax recognized in other comprehensive income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (123) (70) 31 (193) 130 Net impact of net mark-to-market gains (losses) under derivative accounting . . . . . . . $ (140) $ (75) $ (7) $ (215) $ 103 See "Core Earnings derivative adjustments" table above. 20 Hedging Embedded Floor Income Net Floor premiums received on Floor Income Contracts that have not been amortized into Core Earnings as of the respective period-ends are presented in the table below. These net premiums will be recognized in Core Earnings in future periods. As of June 30, 2019, the remaining amortization term of the net floor premiums was approximately 4 years. Historically, we have sold Floor Income Contracts on a periodic basis and depending upon market conditions and pricing, we may enter into additional Floor Income Contracts in the future. The balance of unamortized Floor Income Contracts will increase as we sell new contracts and decline due to the amortization of existing contracts. In addition to using Floor Income Contracts, we also use pay-fixed interest rate swaps to hedge the embedded Floor Income within FFELP Loans. These interest rate swaps qualify as GAAP hedges and are accounted for as cash flow hedges of variable rate debt. For GAAP, gains and losses on these hedges are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. Hedged Floor Income from these cash flow hedges that has not been recognized into Core Earnings and GAAP as of the respective period-ends is presented in the table below. This hedged Floor Income will be recognized in Core Earnings and GAAP in future periods and is presented net of tax. As of June 30, 2019, the remaining hedged period is approximately 5 years. Historically, we have used pay-fixed interest rate swaps on a periodic basis to hedge embedded Floor Income and depending upon market conditions and pricing, we may enter into swaps in the future. The balance of unrecognized hedged Floor Income will increase as we enter into new swaps and decline as revenue is recognized. June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 Unamortized net Floor premiums (net of tax) . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (100) $ (112) $ (150) Unrecognized hedged Floor Income related to pay fixed interest rate swaps (net of tax) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (564) (592) (661) Total hedged Floor Income, net of tax(1)(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (664) $ (704) $ (811) $(863) million, $(914) million and $(1.1) billion on a pre-tax basis as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Of the $664 million as of June 30, 2019, approximately $112 million, $191 million and $164 million will be recognized as part of Core Earnings net income in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets: Our Core Earnings exclude goodwill and intangible asset impairment and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table summarizes the goodwill and acquired intangible asset adjustments. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Earnings goodwill and acquired intangible asset adjustments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (11) $ (7) $ (6) $ (18) $ (16) 21 2. Tangible Net Asset Ratio This ratio measures the amount of assets available to retire the Company's unsecured debt. Management and Navient's equity investors, credit rating agencies and debt capital investors use this ratio to monitor and make decisions about the appropriate level of unsecured funding required. The tangible net asset ratio is calculated as: June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in billions) 2019 2019 2018 GAAP assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 98.3 $ 100.6 $ 108.9 Less: Goodwill and acquired intangible assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .8 .8 .8 Secured debt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83.1 84.5 90.8 Other liabilities, adjustments for the impact of derivative accounting under GAAP and unamortized net floor premiums . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .9 .9 1.2 Tangible net assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 13.5 $ 14.4 $ 16.1 Divided by: Unsecured debt (par) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 10.6 $ 11.5 $ 13.1 Tangible net asset ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.27x 1.25x 1.23x 3. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense ("EBITDA") This metric measures the amount of operating cash flow generated by the Business Processing segment and is used by management and equity investors to monitor operating performance and determine the value of those businesses. EBITDA for the Business Processing segment is calculated as: QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pre-tax income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 9 $ 13 $ 11 $ 23 $ 24 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 1 1 2 2 EBITDA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 11 $ 14 $ 12 $ 25 $ 26 Divided by: Total revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 65 $ 68 $ 65 $ 134 $ 137 EBITDA margin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17% 21% 18% 19% 19% There is no interest expense in this segment. 22 FINANCIAL CONDITION This section provides additional information regarding the credit quality and performance indicators related to our Private Education Loan portfolio. PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE Private Education Loan Delinquencies and Forbearance - GAAP and Core Earnings Basis June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in millions) Balance % Balance % Balance % Loans in-school/grace/deferment(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 686 $ 784 $ 929 Loans in forbearance(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 641 575 885 Loans in repayment and percentage of each status: Loans current . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,369 95.0% 20,886 94.8% 20,867 94.1% Loans delinquent 31-60 days(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 327 1.5 358 1.6 453 2.1 Loans delinquent 61-90 days(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 219 1.0 224 1.0 252 1.1 Loans delinquent greater than 90 days(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . 524 2.5 559 2.6 602 2.7 Total Private Education Loans in repayment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,439 100% 22,027 100% 22,174 100% Total Private Education Loans, gross . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,766 23,386 23,988 Private Education Loan unamortized discount . . . . . . . . . . . . (691) (724) (847) Total Private Education Loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,075 22,662 23,141 Private Education Loan receivable for partially charged-off loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 640 657 724 Private Education Loan allowance for losses . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1,151) (1,178) (1,297) Private Education Loans, net . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 21,564 $ 22,141 $ 22,568 Percentage of Private Education Loans in repayment 94.2% 94.2% 92.4% Delinquencies as a percentage of Private Education Loans in repayment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.0% 5.2% 5.9% Loans in forbearance as a percentage of loans in repayment and forbearance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9% 2.5% 3.8% Cosigner rate(4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53% 54% 60% Deferment includes customers who have returned to school or are engaged in other permitted educational activities and are not yet required to make payments on the loans, e.g., residency periods for medical students or a grace period for bar exam preparation. Loans for customers who have requested extension of grace period generally during employment transition or who have temporarily ceased making full payments due to hardship or other factors such as disaster relief, consistent with established loan program servicing policies and procedures. The period of delinquency is based on the number of days scheduled payments are contractually past due. Excluding Private Education Refinance Loans, which do not have a cosigner, the cosigner rate was 65% for the second-quarter 2019, first-quarter 2019 and second-quarter 2018. 23 Allowance for Loan Losses Our allowance for Private Education Loan losses does not include Purchased Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans as those loans are separately reserved for, as needed. Related to the $2.8 billion of Purchased Non-Credit Impaired Loans acquired in 2017 at a discount, there is no allowance for loan losses established as of June 30, 2019, as the remaining purchased discount associated with the Private Education Loans of $298 million as of June 30, 2019 remains greater than the incurred losses. However, in accordance with our policy, there was $4 million, $4 million and $3 million of both charge-offs and provision recorded for Purchased Non-Credit Impaired Loans in the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and $7 million and $9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. QUARTERS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Allowance at beginning of period . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,178 $ 1,201 $ 1,298 $ 1,201 $ 1,297 Provision for Private Education Loan losses: Purchased Non-Credit Impaired Loans, acquired at a discount . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 4 3 7 9 Remaining loans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 64 69 121 140 Total provision . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 68 72 128 149 Total charge-offs(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (87) (94) (75) (181) (153) Reclassification of interest reserve(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 3 2 4 4 Loan sales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) - - (1) - Allowance at end of period . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 1,151 $ 1,178 $ 1,297 $ 1,151 $ 1,297 Charge-offs as a percentage of average loans in repayment (annualized) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.6% 1.7% 1.3% 1.7% 1.4% Allowance coverage of charge-offs (annualized) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 3.1 4.3 3.2 4.2 Allowance as a percentage of the ending total loan balance . . . . . . 4.9% 4.9% 5.2% 4.9% 5.2% Allowance as a percentage of ending loans in repayment . . . . . . . . 5.4% 5.3% 5.8% 5.4% 5.8% Ending total loans(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 23,406 $ 24,043 $ 24,712 $ 23,406 $ 24,712 Average loans in repayment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 21,854 $ 22,061 $ 22,289 $ 21,957 $ 22,474 Ending loans in repayment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 21,439 $ 22,027 $ 22,174 $