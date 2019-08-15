Log in
NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
Navient named "Top 10" Military Friendly Employer

08/15/2019 | 11:15am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient has earned the 2020 “Top 10” Military Friendly Employer designation from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine. It is the sixth consecutive year Navient has earned the Military Friendly designation.

“At Navient, we value the service-oriented experience military veterans bring to our company and that translates into a focus on our customers,” said Paul Hartwick, vice president and U.S. Army veteran. “We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans to build meaningful careers here.”

Navient provides veterans with employment opportunities, offers mentoring and development, and raises funds and awareness for veterans.

  • Navient attends several hiring events to reach job-seeking veterans. A specialized veterans career site makes it easy for veterans to find openings that match their background, education and experience. Navient is also member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses.
  • The employee-led Veterans Resource Group provides recognition, mentoring and resources to employees and families connected to the military. Veterans can take advantage of military leave benefits, job-based training, tuition reimbursement and various development programs.
  • Through partners and employees, Navient supports community groups that provide care and resources to service members and veterans.

Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to a comprehensive employer-submitted survey.

Navient was recognized among 290 other employers that earned the prestigious Military Friendly designation. As a Military Friendly Top 10 Employer, Navient is among other guidon bearers for military/ veteran programs and initiatives, setting the standard for other designations and programs that continue to improve every year.

Navient will be featured along with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Connect with @Navient on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

About VIQTORY
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com

Customers: 888-272-5543

