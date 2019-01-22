Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION (NAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 05:02:44 pm
11.56 USD   +5.96%
01/17NAVIENT CORP : annual earnings release
2017NAVIENT CORP : half-yearly earnings release
2017MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Under Pressure For Fifth Straight Session
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navient posts fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:49pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading asset management and business processing services company, today posted its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, Jan. 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Chris Lown, CFO.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 50696463 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company’s investor conference call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through Feb. 6, 2019, at Navient.com/investors or 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 50696463.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com
Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com

NAVICF

Navient_r_Logo2016-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
05:15pNAVIENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:49pNavient posts fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results
GL
04:39pNAVIENT : Ex-99.1
PU
04:39pNAVIENT : Ex-99.2
PU
04:39pNAVIENT : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
PU
04:35pNAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
01/17NAVIENT CORP : annual earnings release
01/04NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
01/03NAVIENT : to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on Jan. 22, host..
AQ
2018The Grand Opera House receives grant for Sensory-Friendly Family Program
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 279 M
EBIT 2018 820 M
Net income 2018 480 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,91%
P/E ratio 2018 6,25
P/E ratio 2019 5,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 2 814 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Diefenderfer Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia M. Lawicki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION23.84%2 814
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES12.53%22 298
BAJAJ FINANCE-1.93%20 536
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL12.02%18 888
ACOM CO., LTD.9.12%5 601
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-5.74%4 894
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.