Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/21 04:00:00 pm
7.595 USD   +7.58%
04:36pNAVIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pNAVIENT : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PU
04:31pNAVIENT : 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation (PDF, XXX KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navient posts second-quarter 2020 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today posted its 2020 second-quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors.The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, July 22, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Ted Morris, controller and acting CFO.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 1379878 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through August 5, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 1379878.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com
Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
04:36pNAVIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pNAVIENT : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PU
04:31pNAVIENT : 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation (PDF, XXX KB)
PU
04:23pNavient posts second-quarter 2020 financial results
GL
04:20pNAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/06Navient to announce second-quarter 2020 results on July 21, host earnings cal..
GL
06/19Navient, American Federation of Teachers agree to work together to enhance bo..
GL
06/15NAVIENT : DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Navient Private Educ..
AQ
06/09NAVIENT : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Provisional Ratings on Navient Private Educa..
AQ
06/05NAVIENT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 099 M - -
Net income 2020 188 M - -
Net Debt 2020 81 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,17x
Yield 2020 9,07%
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 368 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 75,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,36 $
Last Close Price 7,06 $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Ted Morris Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Katherine A. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-48.39%1 368
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%27 731
ORIX CORPORATION-31.92%14 552
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-44.01%14 546
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-37.85%13 063
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED61.68%6 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group