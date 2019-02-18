Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navient : rejects $3.2 billion takeover bid from Canyon Capital and Platinum Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:19pm EST

(Reuters) - Student-loan servicer Navient Corp has rejected a $3.2 billion (2.47 billion pounds) takeover bid from two investors as it believes the offer undervalues the company.

Navient’s board voted on Monday to reject the $12.50 per share offer from hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors LLC and private-equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors LLC.

The offer represents a 6.6 percent premium over Navient’s Friday closing price of $11.73 a share.

The $12.50 per share offer was surprisingly lower than the $14 to $15 informal price range Canyon's advisers had given Navient during talks, Navient's chairman, William Diefenderfer, said in a statement.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company recently ran into trouble with regulators over its business practices.

The company was accused by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of cheating hundreds of thousands of borrowers out of loan relief, telling a federal court the
bureau did not identify even one such borrower. (https://reut.rs/2NbHR0m

Navient said it would consider any proposal in the future if it reflected the fair value of the company.

(Reporting by Liana Baker in New York Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney)

By Liana B. Baker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVIENT CORPORATION 0.95% 11.73 Delayed Quote.33.14%
PLATINUM 0.01% 804.85 Delayed Quote.1.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
04:19pNAVIENT : rejects $3.2 billion takeover bid from Canyon Capital and Platinum Equ..
RE
03:41pNavient Rejects Highly Conditional Low-Premium Unsolicited Expression of Inte..
GL
02/14NAVIENT : Report finds problems with student loan servicing, oversight
AQ
02/13NAVIENT : 20th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Presentation (PDF, ..
PU
02/11NAVIENT : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
02/06Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend
GL
02/05NAVIENT : Wilkes-Barre woman recognized by local employer with leadership award
AQ
02/01NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
01/31Navient CEO to present at 2019 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Feb...
GL
01/24Registration opens for annual Ladders and Laces 5K on April 28
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 165 M
EBIT 2019 826 M
Net income 2019 452 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 6,12
P/E ratio 2020 5,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 3 026 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,2 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Diefenderfer Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia M. Lawicki Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION33.14%3 026
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES20.87%23 951
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.34%22 820
BAJAJ FINANCE-3.18%20 706
ACOM CO., LTD.7.41%5 447
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC39.98%4 617
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.