Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navient : statement on supporting federal and private student loan borrowers nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:33pm EDT
Navient statement on supporting federal and private student loan borrowers nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic
Apr 24, 2020

April 24, 2020 - Our mission at Navient is to support our student loan borrowers, regardless of where they live or go to college. We have a long history of assisting borrowers, including during times of crisis, with innovative programs and solutions. Today, we are using that experience to address the needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, whether they need assistance due to a health emergency, job loss or other economic impact. Our programs and solutions are available to all borrowers wherever they reside.

We are pleased to work with leaders from several states, including New Jersey, New York and Washington, to ensure borrowers are aware and can utilize these options during these challenging times.

For commercially owned Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) and private student loans:

  • Navient provides impacted borrowers with the option to suspend payments for three months. Enrolling in the program brings delinquent accounts current, reverses late fees incurred during the crisis, if any, and will have no negative credit reporting. We have already enrolled the nearly 300,000 borrowers who requested this support thus far.
  • Longer-term assistance through pre-existing programs, such as income-based repayment for eligible FFELP borrowers and loan modification programs for private student loan borrowers, is also available.
  • To assist borrowers in default, we also ceased filing debt collection lawsuits following the declaration of the national emergency.
  • Borrowers with FFELP or private education loans who need assistance are encouraged to call us at 888-272-5543 to discuss their options.

For government-owned student loans:

  • Navient rapidly implemented the federal government's relief program for the student loans it services on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education.
  • Under the recently enacted CARES Act, the government suspended payments and waived interest on all U.S. Department of Education student loans.

A full description of the various assistance programs is available at navient.com/covid-19.

***

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Disclaimer

Navient Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 23:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NAVIENT CORPORATION
07:33pNAVIENT : statement on supporting federal and private student loan borrowers nat..
PU
04/21NAVIENT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/21NAVIENT : 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
04/21NAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/21Navient Posts First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/07Navient to announce first-quarter 2020 results on April 21, host earnings cal..
GL
04/02Navient announces extension of FFELP Facility, expansion of a Private Educati..
GL
03/20Navient announces ABS transaction, continued support for borrowers
GL
02/27NAVIENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/21NAVIENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 106 M
EBIT 2020 850 M
Net income 2020 193 M
Debt 2020 80 954 M
Yield 2020 9,10%
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
P/E ratio 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales2020 74,4x
EV / Sales2021 75,0x
Capitalization 1 364 M
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,18  $
Last Close Price 7,03  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 73,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Katherine A. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-50.88%1 304
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%17 197
ORIX CORPORATION-0.85%13 952
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-58.95%10 655
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-55.29%9 398
ACOM CO., LTD.-3.59%6 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group