Registration opens for annual Ladders and Laces 5K on April 28

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars for the fourth annual Ladders and Laces 5K. Join a community of runners and walkers in North Eastern Pennsylvania as they support the Hanover Township Fire Department.



“The Hanover Area Fire District can’t offer enough appreciation for the thoughtfulness that Navient offers our department,” said Joseph Temerantz, department chief, Hanover Township Fire Department. “This event helps us raise money to maintain vital technology that helps us save lives and property. Without the support of Navient, how we operate would be different and we would not be able to focus on our task at hand. It means the world to us.”

Funds from last year’s race, coupled with donations from Navient employees, raised more than $20,000 to support the purchase of life-saving equipment for the fire department. This year, donations will be used to purchase new safety equipment and technology including two rescue boats to replace the current deteriorating vessels, several sets of fire gear to protect firefighters in a fire emergency and a smaller jaws of life tool to help free victims trapped in a car wreck.

In addition to new safety equipment, the monies will also be used to support the awareness of fire prevention among children with the purchase of a “fire pup” costume.

“It is a pleasure to offer ongoing support to our community with the fourth annual Ladders and Laces 5K,” said Lisa Stashik, vice president and Wilkes-Barre center head, Navient. “We appreciate the efforts made by our local fire department to keep our hometown safe and want to pay it forward through this public event.”

The annual race will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 220 Lasley Ave., Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. Registration will open at 7 a.m. and the run/walk will kick off at 9 a.m.

Advance registration is available until March 15 for a fee of $20 with a race shirt and $12 without a race shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed to all participants who pre-register by April 1. New this year is a $15 student registration fee that includes a race shirt. Students must show a valid high school or college ID.

Awards will be presented to the top three men and women runners in each age bracket as well as the top overall finishers. The event will be held rain or shine.

In addition to the 5K, Navient employees will also raise funds for the fire department through the company’s popular Jeans BeCause program, which offers participating employees a “pass” to dress casually on certain days for volunteer donations.

For more information and to register, visit the Ladders and Laces 5K event page at Facebook.com/Navient . Registration is also available at runsignup.com .

