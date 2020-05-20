Student Loan Options During the National Emergency:
What You Need to Know
As a Navient customer, you have payment relief options available to you no matter what type of loan you have.
These loans have been automatically placed into forbearance
(DIRECT) LOANS: (payments suspended) until October and interest rates have been set to 0% according to the terms of the CARES Act passed by Congress. Your Auto Pay payments were paused automatically.
Planning ahead - August/September:
Watch for communications concerning payment resumption in October.
Contact Navient to discuss your options if you are not able to resume making payments. If you were in an income-driven repayment plan before this forbearance, your recertification date has been pushed back.
October: Payments are due on your normal due date and interest rates return to normal.
Note: If you are pursuing a loan forgiveness program, you will receive credit during the period of suspension (April - September) as though you made on-time monthly payments.
Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.
Options include:
-
National Emergency Forbearance
-
Income-DrivenRepayment (IDR) Plan
-
Unemployment Deferment
-
Loan Consolidation into a Direct Loan
Note: If you're already in an IDR plan but your income recently changed, you can have your payment recalculated.
Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.
Options include:
-
National Emergency Forbearance
-
Extended Repayment
-
Interest-Onlypayment
-
Rate Reduction program
Not sure what type of loan you have? Login to your account at Navient.com to see your loans at a glance. "Type" is next to the loan column and is either Direct, FFELP, or Private. For "FFELP", click the purple plus sign to check your interest rate. If it's been set to 0%, that loan has the same relief benefits as Direct (Department of Education) loans, otherwise see the FFELP Loan relief options above.
CONTACT NAVIENT at 888-272-5543to discuss your options.
Keep track of the most up-to-date information at Navient.com/COVID-19
