Student Loan Options During the National Emergency:

What You Need to Know

COVID-19

As a Navient customer, you have payment relief options available to you no matter what type of loan you have.

These loans have been automatically placed into forbearance

(DIRECT) LOANS: (payments suspended) until October and interest rates have been set to 0% according to the terms of the CARES Act passed by Congress. Your Auto Pay payments were paused automatically.

Planning ahead - August/September:

Watch for communications concerning payment resumption in October.

Contact Navient to discuss your options if you are not able to resume making payments. If you were in an income-driven repayment plan before this forbearance, your recertification date has been pushed back.

October: Payments are due on your normal due date and interest rates return to normal.

Note: If you are pursuing a loan forgiveness program, you will receive credit during the period of suspension (April - September) as though you made on-time monthly payments.

Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.

Options include:

National Emergency Forbearance

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Plan

Repayment (IDR) Plan Unemployment Deferment

Loan Consolidation into a Direct Loan

Note: If you're already in an IDR plan but your income recently changed, you can have your payment recalculated.

Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.

Options include:

National Emergency Forbearance

Extended Repayment

Interest-Only payment

payment Rate Reduction program

Not sure what type of loan you have? Login to your account at Navient.com to see your loans at a glance. "Type" is next to the loan column and is either Direct, FFELP, or Private. For "FFELP", click the purple plus sign to check your interest rate. If it's been set to 0%, that loan has the same relief benefits as Direct (Department of Education) loans, otherwise see the FFELP Loan relief options above.

CONTACT NAVIENT at 888-272-5543to discuss your options.

Keep track of the most up-to-date information at Navient.com/COVID-19

@Navient facebook.com/Navient linkedin.com/company/navient medium.com/@Navient