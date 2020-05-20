Log in
NAVIENT CORPORATION

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
05/20 10:16:20 am
7.185 USD   +4.59%
10:12aNavient Holds 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
GL
09:59aNAVIENT : Covid-19 student loan support center
PU
09:59aSTUDENT LOAN OPTIONS DURING THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY : What You Need to Know
PU
Student Loan Options During the National Emergency: What You Need to Know

05/20/2020 | 09:59am EDT

Student Loan Options During the National Emergency:

What You Need to Know

COVID-19

As a Navient customer, you have payment relief options available to you no matter what type of loan you have.

These loans have been automatically placed into forbearance

(DIRECT) LOANS: (payments suspended) until October and interest rates have been set to 0% according to the terms of the CARES Act passed by Congress. Your Auto Pay payments were paused automatically.

Planning ahead - August/September:

Watch for communications concerning payment resumption in October.

Contact Navient to discuss your options if you are not able to resume making payments. If you were in an income-driven repayment plan before this forbearance, your recertification date has been pushed back.

October: Payments are due on your normal due date and interest rates return to normal.

Note: If you are pursuing a loan forgiveness program, you will receive credit during the period of suspension (April - September) as though you made on-time monthly payments.

Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.

Options include:

  • National Emergency Forbearance
  • Income-DrivenRepayment (IDR) Plan
  • Unemployment Deferment
  • Loan Consolidation into a Direct Loan

Note: If you're already in an IDR plan but your income recently changed, you can have your payment recalculated.

Contact Navient to discuss your best option for payment relief.

Options include:

  • National Emergency Forbearance
  • Extended Repayment
  • Interest-Onlypayment
  • Rate Reduction program

Not sure what type of loan you have? Login to your account at Navient.com to see your loans at a glance. "Type" is next to the loan column and is either Direct, FFELP, or Private. For "FFELP", click the purple plus sign to check your interest rate. If it's been set to 0%, that loan has the same relief benefits as Direct (Department of Education) loans, otherwise see the FFELP Loan relief options above.

CONTACT NAVIENT at 888-272-5543to discuss your options.

Keep track of the most up-to-date information at Navient.com/COVID-19

@Navient facebook.com/Navient linkedin.com/company/navient medium.com/@Navient

© 2020 by Navient Solutions Inc. All rights reserved. Navient and the Navient logo are registered service marks of Navient Solutions, LLC. Navient Corporation and its subsidiaries, including Navient Solutions, Inc., are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Navient Corporation published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 13:58:08 UTC
