Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navigant Consulting, Inc.    NCI

NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.

(NCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Navigant Consulting, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital's portfolio company Guidehouse. Stockholders will receive $28.00 for each share of Navigant Consulting stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Navigant Consulting, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nci. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-navigant-consulting-inc-300895741.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
12:33pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Navigant Consul..
PR
09:37aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Navigant Consulti..
PR
08:32aNAVIGANT CONSULTING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08:27aNAVIGANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:16aNAVIGANT : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07:59aNAVIGANT CONSULTING INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/29NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Transportation-To-Grid Platform Represents an Estimated $2..
BU
07/25NAVIGANT : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019
BU
07/23NAVIGANT : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/18NAVIGANT : Expands Financial Services Advisory and Compliance Segment with Addit..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group