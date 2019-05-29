Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navigant Consulting, Inc.    NCI

NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.

(NCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navigant : Adds Payer and Provider Population Health Experts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Jeff Jackson and William Faber, MD, expand firm’s clinical integration, physician engagement, Medicare Advantage, and health IT capabilities

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced the addition of a pair of payer and provider leaders with significant population health management expertise to its Healthcare segment’s value transformation practice.

Jeff Jackson has joined Navigant as a managing director, supporting payer solution development and account growth. William Faber, MD, has joined Navigant as a director, where he will support clients in value-oriented clinical and cultural transformation.

“The addition of Jeff and Will significantly strengthens Navigant’s payer and provider population health capabilities,” said Richard Bajner, Navigant managing director and healthcare value transformation practice leader. “Their decades of experience will help our payer and provider clients better prepare for sustainable performance improvement and growth by assuming risk through Medicare Advantage, commercial and Medicare value-based models, and clinically integrated network (CIN) development.”

Jackson brings 30 years of payer and provider consulting experience across such areas as transformation leadership, mergers and acquisitions, revenue and pricing strategy, technology application, and other cost-reduction and margin-enhancing strategies. He most recently served as a principal at Ernst & Young, where he led process improvement initiatives for both single state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and large national payers. Areas of focus included improving Medicare compliance, cybersecurity, analytics, actuarial services, and the consumer experience. He also held leadership positions at Accenture and Capgemini.

A former health system executive, Dr. Faber specializes in population health management, including the formation and optimization of CINs, physician group management and engagement, health IT, and competitive health system strategy formation and execution. He previously served as chief medical officer at El Camino Hospital and held leadership positions at Advocate Health Care, Rochester Regional Health, The Camden Group, GE Healthcare, and Lumina Health Partners.

Navigant’s Healthcare segment is comprised of consultants, former provider administrators, clinicians, and other experts with decades of strategy, operational/clinical consulting, managed services, revenue cycle management, and outsourcing experience. Professionals collaborate with hospitals and health systems, physician enterprises, payers, government, and life sciences entities, providing performance improvement and business process management solutions that help them meet quality and financial goals.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
07:02aNAVIGANT : Adds Payer and Provider Population Health Experts
BU
05/22NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Global Healthcare Strategy Consulting Expert Sheldon Ng Jo..
BU
05/20NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Four New Directors Join Navigant's Global Energy Practice ..
BU
05/16NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/15NAVIGANT : and InfraRed Capital Partners Launch Compass Energy Platform to Strea..
BU
05/06NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Dan Bradley, Managing Director at Navigant, Named Top 25 C..
BU
04/30NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Grace Brasington Joins Navigant's Financial Services Advis..
BU
04/26NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/25NAVIGANT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25NAVIGANT CONSULTING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
P/E ratio 2020 22,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 882 M
Chart NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Navigant Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie M. Howard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Wartner Treasurer & Vice President-Operations
Stephen R. Lieberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Saeed Fotovat Chief Information Officer
Stephan A. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.-6.78%882
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.38.97%4 478
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC65.42%1 274
RICARDO PLC26.20%535
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.1.37%483
CREEK & RIVER CO., LTD.43.72%272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About