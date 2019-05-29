Navigant : Adds Payer and Provider Population Health Experts

Jeff Jackson and William Faber, MD, expand firm’s clinical integration, physician engagement, Medicare Advantage, and health IT capabilities

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced the addition of a pair of payer and provider leaders with significant population health management expertise to its Healthcare segment’s value transformation practice.

Jeff Jackson has joined Navigant as a managing director, supporting payer solution development and account growth. William Faber, MD, has joined Navigant as a director, where he will support clients in value-oriented clinical and cultural transformation.

“The addition of Jeff and Will significantly strengthens Navigant’s payer and provider population health capabilities,” said Richard Bajner, Navigant managing director and healthcare value transformation practice leader. “Their decades of experience will help our payer and provider clients better prepare for sustainable performance improvement and growth by assuming risk through Medicare Advantage, commercial and Medicare value-based models, and clinically integrated network (CIN) development.”

Jackson brings 30 years of payer and provider consulting experience across such areas as transformation leadership, mergers and acquisitions, revenue and pricing strategy, technology application, and other cost-reduction and margin-enhancing strategies. He most recently served as a principal at Ernst & Young, where he led process improvement initiatives for both single state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and large national payers. Areas of focus included improving Medicare compliance, cybersecurity, analytics, actuarial services, and the consumer experience. He also held leadership positions at Accenture and Capgemini.

A former health system executive, Dr. Faber specializes in population health management, including the formation and optimization of CINs, physician group management and engagement, health IT, and competitive health system strategy formation and execution. He previously served as chief medical officer at El Camino Hospital and held leadership positions at Advocate Health Care, Rochester Regional Health, The Camden Group, GE Healthcare, and Lumina Health Partners.

Navigant’s Healthcare segment is comprised of consultants, former provider administrators, clinicians, and other experts with decades of strategy, operational/clinical consulting, managed services, revenue cycle management, and outsourcing experience. Professionals collaborate with hospitals and health systems, physician enterprises, payers, government, and life sciences entities, providing performance improvement and business process management solutions that help them meet quality and financial goals.

