Navigant : Adds Payer and Provider Population Health Experts

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced the addition of a pair of payer and
provider leaders with significant population health management expertise
to its Healthcare segment’s value transformation practice.
Jeff Jackson has joined Navigant as a managing director, supporting
payer solution development and account growth. William Faber, MD, has
joined Navigant as a director, where he will support clients in
value-oriented clinical and cultural transformation.
“The addition of Jeff and Will significantly strengthens Navigant’s
payer and provider population health capabilities,” said Richard Bajner,
Navigant managing director and healthcare value transformation practice
leader. “Their decades of experience will help our payer and provider
clients better prepare for sustainable performance improvement and
growth by assuming risk through Medicare Advantage, commercial and
Medicare value-based models, and clinically integrated network (CIN)
development.”
Jackson brings 30 years of payer and provider consulting experience
across such areas as transformation leadership, mergers and
acquisitions, revenue and pricing strategy, technology application, and
other cost-reduction and margin-enhancing strategies. He most recently
served as a principal at Ernst & Young, where he led process improvement
initiatives for both single state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and large
national payers. Areas of focus included improving Medicare compliance,
cybersecurity, analytics, actuarial services, and the consumer
experience. He also held leadership positions at Accenture and Capgemini.
A former health system executive, Dr. Faber specializes in population
health management, including the formation and optimization of CINs,
physician group management and engagement, health IT, and competitive
health system strategy formation and execution. He previously served as
chief medical officer at El Camino Hospital and held leadership
positions at Advocate Health Care, Rochester Regional Health, The Camden
Group, GE Healthcare, and Lumina Health Partners.
Navigant’s
Healthcare segment is comprised of consultants, former provider
administrators, clinicians, and other experts with decades of strategy,
operational/clinical consulting, managed services, revenue cycle
management, and outsourcing experience. Professionals collaborate with
hospitals and health systems, physician enterprises, payers, government,
and life sciences entities, providing performance improvement and
business process management solutions that help them meet quality and
financial goals.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global
professional services firm that helps clients take control of their
future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge,
substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help
clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a
focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and
significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves
clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries.
Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and
technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp
insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More
information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.
