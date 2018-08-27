Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navigant Consulting, Inc.    NCI

NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. (NCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Navigant : Board of Directors Initiates Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 7, 2018. This is the first dividend in the Company’s history.

"The Board's decision to initiate a quarterly dividend represents a significant milestone in our history and reflects our belief that Navigant is well positioned to deliver long-term growth," stated Julie Howard, chairman and CEO of Navigant. "We are confident in our ability to execute our strategy and support our growth aspirations while also returning capital to shareholders through the combination of share repurchases and quarterly dividends."

While the company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Navigant and its shareholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
01:01pANKURA : Completes Acquisition of Navigant's Disputes, Forensics and Legal Techn..
PR
01:01pNAVIGANT : Board of Directors Initiates Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:30pNAVIGANT CONSULTING : Closes Sale of Its Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technolo..
BU
08/22NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Hospital Executives Projecting Clinician Shortage Volatili..
BU
08/08STUDY : Despite Improvements, Academic Medical Centers Trail Non-Academics on Co..
BU
08/08Southern California Gas Co. - New Study Advises Policymakers to Consider Rene..
AQ
08/07NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/03NAVIGANT CONSULTING (NYSE : NCI) reported earnings of $0.49 per share beating Wa..
AQ
08/02NAVIGANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/02Navigant Consulting, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Navigant Consulting reports Q2 results 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
06/25Navigant Consulting (NCI) To Sell Units to Ankura Consulting for $470M - Slid.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 670 M
EBIT 2018 53,8 M
Net income 2018 56,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,25
P/E ratio 2019 20,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 1 068 M
Chart NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Navigant Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie M. Howard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Wartner Treasurer & Vice President-Operations
Stephen R. Lieberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Saeed Fotovat Chief Information Officer
Stephan A. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.22.21%1 068
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-47.55%4 051
FTI CONSULTING, INC.75.02%2 873
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC-4.59%1 130
STRIKE COMPANY LTD-32.04%615
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.29.28%586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.