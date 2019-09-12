Log in
Navigant Consulting : Global Energy Practice Announces New Canadian Leadership

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Firm continues to guide Canadian clients through the energy transition while bolstering clean energy capabilities

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced changes to the Energy practice’s leadership team in Canada, as well as the addition of two senior professionals with significant energy efficiency and sustainability expertise.

Craig Sabine and Andrea Roszell, directors in Toronto, will be joined by two new directors, Judy Simon and Chris Snyder, to form the Energy practice leadership in Canada going forward.

“Craig, Andrea, Judy, and Chris are each acutely aware of the issues our Canadian clients face as the energy transition gathers momentum,” says Jan Vrins, leader of Navigant’s global Energy practice. “Combined with their track records of building strong teams and delivering value, I am confident they will enhance our client’s journeys to meeting their strategic objectives.”

Craig Sabine, Director

A trusted advisor to utilities, investors, and governments, Sabine brings over 15 years of experience in the Canadian electricity and natural gas sectors. He is a seasoned expert in Canadian energy markets and policies and collaborates often with Canada’s most dynamic energy sector organizations across strategy, regulation, operational improvement, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate sustainability.

Andrea Roszell, Director

Having advised utilities, governments, and large energy users for more than a decade, Roszell has intimate knowledge of the challenges and opportunities faced by utilities, energy service companies, and system operators to evolve business models, systems, and processes in response to the transition to a more dynamic, intelligent, and distributed energy future. Roszell’s areas of expertise include strategy and business transformation, grid modernization, distributed energy resources, and renewable energy.

Judy Simon, Director

With over 35 years of experience, Simon is a recognized expert in energy efficiency policy, program design, and program implementation. She works closely with natural gas and electricity utilities and all levels of government in Canada. Throughout her career, Simon has designed and delivered innovative energy efficiency programs and led evaluations of energy efficiency programs and frameworks. She also brings significant utility regulatory expertise, having served as an Ontario Energy Board member for 10 years and adjudicating over 100 proceedings. Prior to Navigant, Simon led ICF’s Canadian strategic energy practice where she spearheaded the design and delivery of strategic energy efficiency programs, provincial and local achievable potential studies, market characterizations, professional utility training, and advisory services.

Chris Snyder, Director

With over 25 years of experience in consulting and financial services, Snyder brings a deep knowledge of environmental management and markets, including climate change strategy, implementation, and disclosure. Snyder works with financial institutions and other large corporations to assess, develop, and implement sustainable strategies, including climate advisory. Most recently with CIBC, Snyder led the bank’s corporate environment team and provided senior guidance across corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset management.

With over 600 consultants, Navigant’s global Energy practice is the largest energy and sustainability consulting team in the industry. We collaborate with utilities and energy companies, governments and NGOs, large corporations, product manufacturers, tech vendors, and investors to help them thrive in a rapidly changing energy environment. Our clients include the world’s 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; and the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies. Navigant’s seasoned professionals and highly skilled specialists form exceptional teams to help clients transform their businesses, manage complexity and accelerate operational performance, meet compliance requirements, and transform organizations and systems to address upcoming changes as the energy transition accelerates.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
