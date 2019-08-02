Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Navigant Consulting, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Veritas Capital

08/02/2019 | 09:37am EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Navigant (NYSE: NCI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Navigant to Veritas.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/NCI or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Navigant's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $28 in cash for each share of Navigant common stock they own.  Veritas is acquiring Navigant at a substantial discount.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Navigant by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Navigant accepts a superior bid. Navigant insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Navigant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Navigant.

If you own common stock in Navigant and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/NCI.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-navigant-consulting-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-veritas-capital-300895671.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
