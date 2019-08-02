Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Navigant Consulting, Inc.

08/02/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. ("Navigant" or the "Company") (NYSE: NCI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital (the "Affiliate").  Under the terms of the agreement, Navigant shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each NCI share they own.

If you own Navigant shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether Navigant's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the Company announced positive financial results on the same day as the acquisition announcement.  It reported revenue and revenue before reimbursement of $223.1 million and $196.6 million, representing sequential increases of 21% and 19%, respectively, when compared to the figures reported in the previous period. 

WeissLaw is investigating whether Navigant's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-navigant-consulting-inc-300895744.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
