Navigator Global Investments : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Navigator Global Investments Limited
(ASX:NGI)
ASX Appendix 4D
For the six months ended 31 December 2018
Results for announcement to the market
(all comparisons to the six months ended 31 December 2017)
Amounts in USD'000
31 December 2018
Revenue from ordinary activities
Up
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment
Up
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
Up
Net profit for the period attributable to members
Up
39% 25% 155% 155%
-
to 58,620
-
to 20,125
-
to 14,662
-
to 14,662
Dividends
Amount per ordinary shareFranked %
Interim 2018 dividend per share (paid 9 March 2018)
USD 7.0 cents
0% 100%
Final 2018 dividend per share (paid 31 August 2018)
USD 9.0 cents
0% 100%
The directors have determined an unfranked interim dividend of United States (US) 8.0 cents per share (with 100% conduit foreign income credits). The interim dividend dates are:
Ex-dividend date: Record date: Payment date:
20 February 2019
21 February 2019
8 March 2019
NGI dividends are determined in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars. Currency conversion will be based on the foreign exchange rate on the record date of 21 February 2019.
Dividend Policy
The Company set a policy to apply from the 2017 financial year of paying a dividend of 70% to 80% of the earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, impairment expense and tax (EBITDA). Dividends will be unfranked, however may have conduit foreign income credits attached.
The payment of dividends will be subject to corporate, legal and regulatory considerations.
The above policy allows the NGI Group to retain a portion of cash generated from operating activities, and to therefore have funds available to make additional investments into the Lighthouse Funds where such investments further the overall operating interests of the Group, or to act on external investment and/or acquisition opportunities as and when they may arise.
A dividend reinvestment plan does not operate in respect to dividends of the Company.
|
Net tangible assets
|
31 December 2018
|
31 December 2017
|
Per ordinary share
|
USD 38.21 cents
|
USD 31.85 cents
Additional Appendix 4D requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 31 December 2018 interim financial report and accompanying notes.
This report is based on the 31 December 2018 interim financial report (which includes consolidated financial statements reviewed by Ernst & Young).
Navigator Global Investments Limited and its controlled entities
ACN 101 585 737
Interim Financial
Report
31 December 2018
Annual Report 2018 | From the Chairman
1
Navigator Global Investments Limited
ACN 101 585 737
Principal Office
Level 9, 39 Sherwood Road Toowong QLD 4066 +61 7 3218 6200
www.navigatorglobal.com.au
Registered Office
Level 21
10 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000
Shareholder information and inquiries
All inquiries and correspondence regarding shareholdings should be directed to the share registry provider:
Link Market Services Limited
Level 12
680 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Locked Bag A14
Sydney South NSW 1235
1300 554 474 +61 2 8280 7111 www.linkmarketservices.com.au
Table of contents
5 Directors' report
12 Lead auditor's independence declaration
13 Interim financial statements
35 Directors' declaration
36 Independent auditor's review report
Unless otherwise indicated, the numbers in this interim financial report have been presented in
US Dollars (USD)
Annual Report 2018 | Operating and financial review
4