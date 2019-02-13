Navigator Global Investments : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Navigator Global Investments Limited

(ASX:NGI)

ASX Appendix 4D

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Results for announcement to the market

(all comparisons to the six months ended 31 December 2017)

Amounts in USD'000

31 December 2018

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment

Up

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Up

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

39% 25% 155% 155%

to 58,620

to 20,125

to 14,662

to 14,662

Dividends

Amount per ordinary shareFranked %

Conduit foreign income %

Interim 2018 dividend per share (paid 9 March 2018)

USD 7.0 cents

0% 100%

Final 2018 dividend per share (paid 31 August 2018)

USD 9.0 cents

0% 100%

The directors have determined an unfranked interim dividend of United States (US) 8.0 cents per share (with 100% conduit foreign income credits). The interim dividend dates are:

Ex-dividend date: Record date: Payment date:

20 February 2019

21 February 2019

8 March 2019

NGI dividends are determined in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars. Currency conversion will be based on the foreign exchange rate on the record date of 21 February 2019.

Dividend Policy

The Company set a policy to apply from the 2017 financial year of paying a dividend of 70% to 80% of the earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, impairment expense and tax (EBITDA). Dividends will be unfranked, however may have conduit foreign income credits attached.

The payment of dividends will be subject to corporate, legal and regulatory considerations.

The above policy allows the NGI Group to retain a portion of cash generated from operating activities, and to therefore have funds available to make additional investments into the Lighthouse Funds where such investments further the overall operating interests of the Group, or to act on external investment and/or acquisition opportunities as and when they may arise.

A dividend reinvestment plan does not operate in respect to dividends of the Company.

Net tangible assets 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Per ordinary share USD 38.21 cents USD 31.85 cents

Additional Appendix 4D requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 31 December 2018 interim financial report and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the 31 December 2018 interim financial report (which includes consolidated financial statements reviewed by Ernst & Young).

Navigator Global Investments Limited and its controlled entities

ACN 101 585 737

Interim Financial

Report

31 December 2018

Navigator Global Investments Limited

ACN 101 585 737

Principal Office

Level 9, 39 Sherwood Road Toowong QLD 4066 +61 7 3218 6200

www.navigatorglobal.com.au

Registered Office

Level 21

10 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000

Shareholder information and inquiries

All inquiries and correspondence regarding shareholdings should be directed to the share registry provider:

Link Market Services Limited

Level 12

680 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235

1300 554 474 +61 2 8280 7111 www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Table of contents

5 Directors' report

12 Lead auditor's independence declaration

13 Interim financial statements

35 Directors' declaration

36 Independent auditor's review report

Unless otherwise indicated, the numbers in this interim financial report have been presented in

US Dollars (USD)

4