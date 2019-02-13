Navigator Global Investments : Dividend/Distribution - NGI

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
NGI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
Distribution Amount
USD 0.08000000
Ex Date
Wednesday February 20, 2019
Record Date
Thursday February 21, 2019
Payment Date
Friday March 8, 2019
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
NGI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
NGI
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday February 21, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday February 20, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 8, 2019
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 0.08000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released
Friday February 22, 2019
Actual
Estimated or Actual?
Friday February 22, 2019
Actual
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
USD 0.08000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
USD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
USD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
USD 0.08000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary