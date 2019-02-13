Log in
Navigator Global Investments : Dividend/Distribution - NGI

0
02/13/2019 | 05:32pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NGI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 14, 2019

Distribution Amount

USD 0.08000000

Ex Date

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Record Date

Thursday February 21, 2019

Payment Date

Friday March 8, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

NGI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 14, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NGI

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday February 21, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday February 20, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 8, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.08000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Friday February 22, 2019

Actual

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

USD 0.08000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

USD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

USD 0.08000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

USD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 22:31:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 151 M
EBIT 2019 48,3 M
Net income 2019 37,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,13%
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
P/E ratio 2020 10,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Navigator Global Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00  AUD
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Gerard McGould Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Henry Shepherd Chairman
Amber Stoney Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Fernando P. Esteban Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Gordon Bluhm Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD30.42%332
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.17%23 365
LEGAL & GENERAL14.37%20 341
AMUNDI10.18%11 625
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-9.63%10 237
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-3.60%8 007
