Navigator Global Investments : FY19 Interim Dividend Conversion Rate

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

2019 Interim Dividend - Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

As previously advised, Navigator Global Investments Limited will pay an interim dividend for 2019 of United States (US) 8.0 cents per share on Friday, 8 March 2019.

Shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars based on the exchange rate at the record date of 21 February 2019, as follows:

Dividend per ordinary share declared in US dollars Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share to be paid in Australian dollars 8.0 cents 0.7162 11.1701 cents

The dividend is unfranked, with 100% conduit foreign income credits attached.

For further information please contact:

Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

