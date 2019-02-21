Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Navigator Global Investments Ltd    NGI   AU000000NGI6

NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD

(NGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navigator Global Investments : FY19 Interim Dividend Conversion Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:23am EST

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

2019 Interim Dividend - Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

As previously advised, Navigator Global Investments Limited will pay an interim dividend for 2019 of United States (US) 8.0 cents per share on Friday, 8 March 2019.

Shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars based on the exchange rate at the record date of 21 February 2019, as follows:

Dividend per ordinary share declared in US dollars

Exchange rate

Dividend per ordinary share to be paid in Australian dollars

8.0 cents

0.7162

11.1701 cents

The dividend is unfranked, with 100% conduit foreign income credits attached.

For further information please contact:

Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 07:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMEN
02:23aNAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : FY19 Interim Dividend Conversion Rate
PU
02:23aNAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - NGI
PU
02/20NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/13NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Dividend/Distribution - NGI
PU
02/13NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report - 31 Decem..
PU
02/13NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Interim Results Presentation - 31 December 2018
PU
02/04NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Interim Results Briefing Details
PU
01/21NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01/15NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : December 2018 AUM Update
PU
01/10NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Investor Briefing Details
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 48,5 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,48%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 498 M
Chart NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Navigator Global Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Gerard McGould Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Henry Shepherd Chairman
Amber Stoney Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Fernando P. Esteban Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Gordon Bluhm Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD30.42%353
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.50%23 012
LEGAL & GENERAL15.32%20 951
AMUNDI20.36%12 707
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-8.90%10 400
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-8.57%7 539
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.