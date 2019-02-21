Navigator Global Investments : FY19 Interim Dividend Conversion Rate

ASX Announcement
21 February 2019
2019 Interim Dividend - Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
As previously advised, Navigator Global Investments Limited will pay an interim dividend for 2019 of United States (US) 8.0 cents per share on Friday, 8 March 2019.
Shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars based on the exchange rate at the record date of 21 February 2019, as follows:
|
Dividend per ordinary share declared in US dollars
|
Exchange rate
|
Dividend per ordinary share to be paid in Australian dollars
|
8.0 cents
0.7162
11.1701 cents
The dividend is unfranked, with 100% conduit foreign income credits attached.
For further information please contact:
Amber Stoney
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200
