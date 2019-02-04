Log in
Navigator Global Investments : Interim Results Briefing Details

02/04/2019 | 11:24pm EST

ASX Announcement

5 February 2019

Interim results briefing

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI) will hold an investor briefing by teleconference on Thursday, 14 February 2019, to coincide with the release of NGI's 2019 Interim Financial Report and results. Hosting the briefing from NGI will be Chief Executive Officer, Sean McGould, and Chief Financial Officer, Amber Stoney.

Details for the briefing are as follows:

Date:

Time:

Thursday, 14 February 2019 10.00am (AEDT)

The teleconference details are:

Australia:

1800 179 061

United States:

1855 694 5360

New Zealand:

0800 443 308

United Kingdom:

0808 234 1364

Hong Kong:

800 906 643

Singapore:

800 616 3245

Access Code:

2368000#

If you will be dialling in from a country other than those listed above, please email astoney@navigatorglobal.com.au to receive the applicable phone number.

For further information please contact: Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:23:07 UTC
