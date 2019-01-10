Navigator Global Investments : Investor Briefing Details

ASX Announcement

11 January 2019

Investor briefing

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI) will hold an investor briefing by teleconference on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, to coincide with the release of NGI's December 2018 quarterly AUM update. Hosting the briefing from NGI will be Chief Executive Officer, Sean McGould, and Chief Financial Officer, Amber Stoney.

Details for the briefing are as follows:

Date:

Time:

Wednesday, 16 January 2019 9.00am (AEDT)

The teleconference details are: Australia: 1800 179 061 United States: 1855 694 5360 New Zealand: 0800 443 308 United Kingdom: 0808 234 1364 Hong Kong: 800 906 643 Singapore: 800 616 3245 Access Code: 2368000#

If you will be dialling in from a country other than those listed above, please email astoney@navigatorglobal.com.au to receive the applicable phone number.

For further information please contact: Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

