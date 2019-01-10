Log in
Navigator Global Investments : Investor Briefing Details

01/10/2019 | 09:14pm EST

ASX Announcement

11 January 2019

Investor briefing

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI) will hold an investor briefing by teleconference on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, to coincide with the release of NGI's December 2018 quarterly AUM update. Hosting the briefing from NGI will be Chief Executive Officer, Sean McGould, and Chief Financial Officer, Amber Stoney.

Details for the briefing are as follows:

Date:

Time:

Wednesday, 16 January 2019 9.00am (AEDT)

The teleconference details are:

Australia:

1800 179 061

United States:

1855 694 5360

New Zealand:

0800 443 308

United Kingdom:

0808 234 1364

Hong Kong:

800 906 643

Singapore:

800 616 3245

Access Code:

2368000#

If you will be dialling in from a country other than those listed above, please email astoney@navigatorglobal.com.au to receive the applicable phone number.

For further information please contact: Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:13:01 UTC
