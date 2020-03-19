Log in
NAVIGATOR : GAS – Coronavirus preparations

03/19/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

NAVIGATOR GAS - Coronavirus preparations

Navigator Gas has enacted a series of business continuity measures to keep employees safe, our business running smoothly and to play our part in curtailing the spread of coronavirus. The health and safety of our employees is paramount as we continue our vital role in the supply of liquefied gases worldwide whilst meeting the needs of our customers, partners and suppliers.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Navigator Gas has taken the following steps:

• After successfully testing our ability to work remotely, all office locations have closed for the foreseeable future and all onshore employees are now working from home.
• Cancellation or postponement of non-essential business travel, external meetings and social events.
• Increased communications to onshore staff and the fleet with updates on the current situation.
• Stepped up Infection Protection and Control (IPC) precautions onboard vessels, ensuring all recommended protections are in place. Implemented increased sanitising procedures to increase already high hygiene standards onboard.
• Additional crew health checks including twice daily temperature checks, educating crew on social distancing and isolation of suspected CoVid-19 cases.
• Augmented support and advice for all employees to protect overall wellbeing and mental health.
• Increased stock of medical and sanitary supplies onboard all vessels.
• Restricting visits to our vessels, stopping all shore leave, with additional precautions put in place to manage essential visitors.

CEO, Dr. Harry Deans reassures employees, customers, partners and suppliers and says, 'Navigator Gas will do whatever it takes to maintain the health, safety and security of our people and our vessels in these unprecedented times and keep our vital business running'. 'Teams across our office locations and on our vessels will implement actions to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus and its effect on our global business'. 'The business will continue to monitor the situation and the advice from national governments, the World Health Organisation and the International Chamber of Shipping'.

Further Information:
Investor Relations: InvestorRelations@navigatorgas.com

Disclaimer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 19:37:06 UTC
