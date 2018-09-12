Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navigator Holdings Ltd    NVGS   MHY621321089

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD (NVGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Navigator : 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

LONDON, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE:NVGS) advises that its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") was held on September 12, 2018 at 9 a.m. local time at The Coral Beach and Tennis Club, Bermuda. The following proposals were approved:

1. To elect David J. Butters, Dr. Heiko Fischer, David Kenwright, Hal Malone, Spiros Milonas, Alexander Oetker and Florian Weidinger to serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Company until the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; and

2. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

No other proposals were voted on at the Annual Meeting.

About Navigator Holdings Ltd.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet.

Navigator Gas 
Attention: Investor Relations Department 

New York:
650 Madison Avenue,
25th Floor,
New York,
NY 10022
Tel: +1-212-355-5893

London: 10 Bressenden Place,
London,
SW1E 5DH
Tel: +44(0)20-7340-4850

Oeyvind Lindeman,
Chief Commercial Officer
+44(0)20-7340-4575

Niall Nolan,
Chief Financial Officer
+44(0)20-7340-4852

SOURCE Navigator Gas


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD
09:08pNAVIGATOR : 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results Notification
PR
08/07NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD : Navigator Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD. : Preliminary Results for the Three and Six Months Ended..
PR
07/31NAVIGATOR : Announces Corrected Record Date for Its 2018 Annual Meeting
PR
07/30NAVIGATOR : Announces 2018 Annual Meeting
PR
07/30NAVIGATOR : Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter
PR
07/30NAVIGATOR : The world’s first low-speed marine diesel engine conversion to..
PU
06/29NAVIGATOR : Warren, Blumenthal, Cummings Call on SEC to Investigate Potential In..
AQ
06/28NAVIGATOR : Members' Request Follows Report that Secretary Ross Shorted Stock in..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/06Navigator Holdings misses by $0.08, beats on revenue 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
07/10Top Analyst And Expert Ideas In Shipping 
07/05Gainers in the shipping sector 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.