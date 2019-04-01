Navigator : Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2018 Results 0 04/01/2019 | 07:14am EDT Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Overview Operating revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was $78.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to the $76.7 million of operating revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the average time charter equivalent rate ("TCE")(2) across the fleet was $636,333 per calendar month ($20,920 per day), compared to $626,161 per calendar month ($20,586 per day) for the comparable period in 2017. Fleet utilization across the 38 vessels was 86.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a reduction from 87.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating revenue less voyage expenses amounted to $62.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $61.9 million in the same three month period of 2017. This increase during the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, was as a result of a combination of increases in TCE rates giving rise to additional revenue of $1.0 million, a further $0.5 million increase due to the additional vessels in our fleet, partially off-set by a reduction in utilization rates of $0.6 million. Net loss was $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, or a loss per share of $0.07 per share. This includes non-cash movements of our cross-currency interest rate swap and foreign exchange translation, both relating to our NOK denominated bond, without which the loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 would have been $1.1 million. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018:

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 Net income / (loss) $ 1,411 $ (3,899)

$ 5,310 $ (5,739) Net interest expense 9,324 11,724

41,475 44,054 Income taxes 6 (33)

397 333 Depreciation and amortization 18,863 18,884

73,588 76,140











EBITDA(1) $ 29,604 $ 26,676

$ 120,770 $ 114,788 Foreign currency exchange gain on senior

secured bonds — (2,360)

— (2,360) Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative

instruments — 5,154

— 5,154











Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 29,604 $ 29,470

$ 120,770 $ 117,582











EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash movements of our cross-currency interest rate swap and foreign exchange translation . Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to any financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. See the table above for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss), our most directly comparable financial measure calculated accordance with U.S. GAAP.



TCE rate is a non-GAAP financial measure. TCE rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., time charters, voyage charters and contracts of affreightment, or "COAs") under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters we pay all voyage expenses. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues less voyage expenses, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our method of calculating TCE rate is to divide operating revenue (net of voyage expenses) by operating days for the relevant time period. See the table below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The following table represents a reconciliation of TCE rate to operating revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented:

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2017 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2018 Fleet Data:



Operating revenue................................................................................. 76,684 78,233 Voyage expenses................................................................................. 14,781 15,476





Operating revenue less Voyage expenses.......................................... 61,903 62,757 Operating days...................................................................................... 3,007 3,000 Average daily time charter equivalent rate (2)....................................... $ 20,586 $ 20,920 The Terminal Facility On March 29, 2019, Navigator Ethylene Terminals LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Marine Terminal Borrower"), entered into a Credit Agreement with ING Capital LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC for a maximum principal amount of $75.0 million, to be used solely for the payment of project costs relating to our Marine Export Terminal. The Terminal Facility is comprised of an initial construction loan, followed by a term loan with a final maturity occurring on the earlier of (i) five years from completion of the Marine Export Terminal and (ii) December 31, 2025. Initial borrowing under the Terminal Facility may only occur after the Marine Terminal Borrower has made equity contributions required under the terminal facility to the Export Terminal Joint Venture, which together with available borrowings under the Terminal Facility, will fund its entire portion of the capital cost for the construction of the Marine Export Terminal. In addition, the ability of the Marine Terminal Borrower to borrow under the Terminal Facility is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the delivery to the lenders thereunder of legal opinions with respect to certain regulatory and environmental matters relating to the Marine Export Terminal. There can be no assurance that all conditions to borrowing will be satisfied. Conference Call Details: On Monday, April 1, 2019, at 8:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928 592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Navigator" to the operator. There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (www.navigatorgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until April 8, 2019, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009 785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 11870348# About Us Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet. Navigator Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except share data) Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents.................................................................................................................. $ 62,109 $ 71,515 Accounts receivable, net..................................................................................................................... 14,889 17,033 Accrued income................................................................................................................................... 15,791 4,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets........................................................................................ 11,340 16,057 Bunkers and lubricant oils..................................................................................................................... 8,008 8,789 Total current assets.............................................................................................................................. 112,137 118,125 Non-current assets



Vessels in operation, net...................................................................................................................... 1,740,139 1,670,865 Property, plant and equipment, net....................................................................................................... 1,611 1,299 Investment in equity accounted joint venture....................................................................................... — 42,462 Total non-current assets...................................................................................................................... 1,741,750 1,714,626 Total assets....................................................................................................................................... $ 1,853,887 $ 1,832,751





Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities



Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs.................................. $ 81,559 $ 68,857 Accounts payable................................................................................................................................. 8,071 10,784 Accrued expenses and other liabilities................................................................................................. 12,478 12,798 Accrued interest.................................................................................................................................... 3,500 4,613 Deferred income.................................................................................................................................... 4,824 8,342 Total current liabilities........................................................................................................................... 110,432 105,394





Non-current Liabilities



Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred

financing costs................................................................................................................................ 681,658 599,676 Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs........................................................................ — 68,378 Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs.................................................................... 98,584 99,039 Derivative liabilities................................................................................................................................ — 5,154 Total non-current liabilities.................................................................................................................... 780,242 772,247 Total Liabilities................................................................................................................................... 890,674 877,641 Commitments and contingencies (see note 15)



Stockholders' equity



Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 55,657,631 shares

issued and outstanding, (2017: 55,529,762)................................................................................... 555 557 Additional paid-in capital....................................................................................................................... 589,436 590,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss.............................................................................................. (277 ) (363 ) Retained earnings................................................................................................................................. 373,499 364,408 Total stockholders' equity..................................................................................................................... 963,213 955,110 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity..................................................................................... $ 1,853,887 $ 1,832,751





Navigator Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31, (in thousands except share data) Year ended December 31, (in thousands except share data)

2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenues







Operating revenue......................................................................................... $ 76,684 $ 78,233 $ 298,595 $ 310,046









Expenses







Brokerage commissions.................................................................................. 1,263 1,349 5,368 5,142 Voyage expenses........................................................................................... 14,781 15,476 55,542 61,634 Vessel operating expenses............................................................................ 26,956 27,095 100,968 106,719 Depreciation and amortization......................................................................... 18,863 18,884 73,588 76,140 General and administrative costs................................................................... 3,554 4,121 13,816 16,346 Other corporate expenses............................................................................. 526 684 2,131 2,585 Total operating expenses......................................................................... 65,943 67,609 251,413 268,566 Operating income....................................................................................... 10,741 10,624 47,182 41,480 Other income/(expense)







Share of result of equity accounted joint venture........................................... — (38) — (38) Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bonds........................... — 2,360 — 2,360 Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments............................ — (5,154)

(5,154) Interest expense............................................................................................. (9,967) (12,017) (37,691 ) (44,908 ) Write off of deferred financing costs............................................................. 495 — (786 ) — Write off of call premium and redemption charges on 9%

unsecured bond......................................................................................... — — (3,517 ) — Interest income................................................................................................ 148 293 519 854 Income/(loss) before income taxes........................................................ 1,417 (3,932) 5,707 (5,406) Income taxes................................................................................................... (6 ) 33 (397 ) (333 ) Net income/(loss)........................................................................................ $ 1,411 $ (3,899) 5,310 (5,739)









Earnings/loss per share:







Basic:.............................................................................................................. $ 0.03 $ (0.07) $ 0.10 $ (0.10) Diluted:............................................................................................................ $ 0.03 $ (0.07) $ 0.10 $ (0.10)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic:.............................................................................................................. 55,529,762 55,655,357 55,508,974 55,629,023 Diluted:............................................................................................................. 55,898,502 55,999,293 55,881,454 55,629,023









Navigator Holdings Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



(in thousands)

(in thousands)



2017

2018

2017

2018

















Net income / (loss) $ 1,411 $ (3,899) $ 5,310 $ (5,739) Other comprehensive income/(loss):















Foreign currency translation

gain/(loss)

(242)

(77)

10

(86)

















Total comprehensive income/(loss)

7,760

(3,976)

44,816

(5,825)

















































Navigator Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data)

























Common stock









Number of

shares Amount 0.01

par value Additional

Paid-in Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Retained

Earnings Total January 1, 2016.................................... 55,363,467 $ 554 $ 586,451 $ (465 ) $ 323,551 $ 910,091 Restricted shares issued March 29,

2016.................................................. 72,620 — — — — — Net income............................................. — — — — 44,638 44,638 Foreign currency translation................. — — — 178 — 178 Share-based compensation plan........... — — 1,573 — — 1,573 December 31, 2016............................. 55,436,087 $ 554 $ 588,024 $ (287 ) $ 368,189 $ 956,480 Restricted shares issued March 23,

2017.................................................. 93,675 1 — — — 1 Net income............................................. — — — — 5,310 5,310 Foreign currency translation.................. — — — 10 — 10 Share-based compensation plan........... — — 1,412 — — 1,412 December 31, 2017.............................. 55,529,762 $ 555 $ 589,436 $ (277 ) $ 373,499 $ 963,213 Adjustment to equity for the adoption of

the new revenue standard ............... — — — — (3,352) (3,352) Forfeited shares - 2013 long-term equity

incentive plan ........................................ (3,673) — — — — — Restricted shares issued March 20, 2018 131,542 2 — — — 2 Net income.............................................. — — — — (5,739) (5,739) Foreign currency translation................... — — — (86) — (86) Share-based compensation plan............ — — 1,072 — — 1,072 December 31, 2018.............................. 55,657,631 $ 557 $ 590,508 $ (363 ) $ 364,408 $ 955,110













Navigator Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

















Year ended

December 31,

2016

(in thousands) Year ended

December 31,

2017

(in thousands) Year ended

December 31,

2018

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income/(loss)........................................................................................................................ $ 44,638 $ 5,310 $ (5,739) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments........................................................ — — 5,154 Depreciation and amortization..................................................................................................... 62,280 73,588 76,140 Payment of drydocking costs...................................................................................................... (9,902 ) (268 ) (5,796) Amortization of share-based compensation............................................................................... 1,573 1,412 1,074 Amortization of deferred financing costs................................................................................... 3,091 3,217 2,292 Share of result of equity accounted affiliates............................................................................ — — 38 Call option premium on redemption of 9.00% unsecured bond.................................................. — 2,500 — Prior year expenses recovered from insurance claim............................................................... — (504 ) — Insurance claim debtor............................................................................................................... 60 (7 ) (642 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain on senior secured bonds.................................................... — — (2,360 ) Other unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss)......................................................................... 208 3 (12) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable.................................................................................................................. 1,991 (7,831 ) (2,144 ) Bunkers and lubricant oils.......................................................................................................... (3,457 ) (1,074 ) (781 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets............................................................................. (7,694 ) (5,079 ) 2,629 Accounts payable, accrued interest and accrued expenses and other liabilities..................... (6,040 ) 4,654 7,664







Net cash provided by operating activities......................................................................... 86,748 75,921 77,517







Cash flows from investing activities





Payment to acquire vessels....................................................................................................... (1,733 ) (1,940 ) (648) Investment in equity accounted joint venture............................................................................. — — (42,500) Payment for vessels under construction................................................................................... (239,179 ) (180,629 ) — Purchase of other property, plant and equipment...................................................................... (75 ) (1,726 ) (182 ) Receipt of shipyard penalty payments....................................................................................... 1,901 280 — Placement of short term investment........................................................................................... — (25,000 ) — Release of short term investment.............................................................................................. — 25,000 — Insurance recoveries................................................................................................................. 9,374 990 1,003 Capitalized costs for the repair of Navigator Aries................................................................... (8,441 ) — —







Net cash used in investing activities.................................................................................. (238,153 ) (183,025 ) (42,327)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities................................. 327,670 395,170 21,900 Issuance of senior secured bonds............................................................................................ — — 71,697 Issuance of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds............................................................................. — 100,000 — Repayment of 9.00% senior unsecured bonds.......................................................................... — (127,500 ) — Issuance cost of senior secured bonds..................................................................................... — — (991 ) Issuance cost of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds...................................................................... — (1,819 ) — Direct financing cost of secured term loan and revolving credit facilities................................... (2,680 ) (2,058 ) (38 ) Repayment of secured term loan and revolving credit facilities.................................................. (204,092 ) (251,852 ) (118,352 )







Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities.......................................................... 120,898 111,941 (25,784)







Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash..................... (30,507 ) 4,837 9,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year................................ 87,779 57,272 62,109







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year........................................... $ 57,272 $ 62,109 $ 71,515







Supplemental Information





Total interest paid during the year, net of amounts capitalized................................................... $ 29,815 $ 35,890 $ 41,465







Total tax paid during the year...................................................................................................... $ 601 $ 515 $ 176







IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our financial forecast, contain forward-looking statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this report. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this report. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future operating or financial results;

pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;

changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

potential liability from future litigation;

our expectations relating to the payment of dividends;

our expectation regarding providing in-house technical management for certain vessels in our fleet and our success in providing such in-house technical management;

our expectations regarding the construction and financing of the Marine Export Terminal, the financing of our investment in the Marine Export Terminal and the financial success of the Marine Export Terminal and our related 50/50 joint venture (the "Export Terminal Joint Venture"); and

other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this Report on Form 6-K are made only as of the date of this Report on Form 6-K. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock. Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations Department New York: 650 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022. Tel: +1-212-355-5893

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations Department New York: 650 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022. Tel: +1-212-355-5893

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20-7340-4850

